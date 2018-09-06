Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and Maternity Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:01am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest, a biometry based, value transfer company, announced today that it will partner with Singapore-based KK Hospital (KKH), a regional leader in maternal and child care, in an effort to elevate neonatal and maternal care through the design and implementation of blockchain for healthcare.

Through this partnership Everest and KKH will deploy blockchain-based healthcare services designed to streamline the training of 500 hospital specialist staff members as well as improve the high-risk and day-to-day healthcare needs of expecting and neonatal mothers. The blockchain technology provides both the care team and patients more and better information so all involved can make more informed decisions to ensure the health of the mothers and their babies.

“KKH has been running medical training programs since 2013,” said Dr. Ng Kee Chong, Associate Professor and Chairman of KKH Medical Board. “The programs started with emergency procedures for midwives, and then moved to pediatric training programs, integrated with train-the-trainer programs for sustainability. We are aware of the need to track mothers from birth to the 30th day of the baby’s life, to make sure the mother is well nourished, understands her pregnancy, and understands the need to go to the health center early to prevent complications later on. Everest has the ability to identify and track mothers, to ensure that they have a healthy and trouble-free pregnancy, including a sound understanding of post-birth care in the critical first 30 days of the baby’s life. The pilot being run could set a new precedent for maternal and child care, and become scalable not only in developing countries but also in developed markets.”

“We are thrilled to partner with KKH to leverage their keen understanding of delivering maternal and child care within Singapore,” said Bob Reid, CEO of Everest. “The combination of KKH’s gold standard inputs into the program design and how the technology is designed and delivered will be pivotal to ensuring proper behaviour change and technology adoption, such that the blockchain-based approach can be scaled and sustained throughout the province.”

KKH will actively engage with Everest as the technical partner to develop the detailed program design and implementation parameters of the pilot, including a robust monitoring and evaluation program to ensure that key performance indicators, including the local level impact on reducing infant mortality rates are addressed.

About KKH
KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) was founded in 1858, and is now a regional leader in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics and Neonatology. As part of KKH’s mission to lead in excellent, holistic and compassionate care for women and children, they have also worked in developing countries in the region, to help raise the medical training standards, and bring comfort to women and children who would otherwise suffer from lack of adequate medical support. https://www.kkh.com.sg/

About Everest (EverID)
Everest is an economic and value transfer platform, anchored in biometric identity, which is the world’s only device-free, globally accessible, self-sovereign digital wallet and payment solution. By leveraging blockchain and distributed storage technologies, Everest empowers banks, governments, NGOs, hospitals, businesses and other institutions to transparently and effectively exchange value with those hard to reach users, especially the 5 billion users without smartphones, all while giving users the most control and privacy in the market. App developers leverage Everest’s platform for services like remittances, micro-finance, micro-insurance, payroll, cash transfer, KYC/AML, land, medical records, etc. For more information, visit www.everest.org

Media Contact
CSG
John Stavinga
jstavinga@wearecsg.com

download.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:15aIGM FINANCIAL INC. : Announces August 2018 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management
AQ
12:14aArgentina confident about new deal with IMF, peso rises
RE
12:12aSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Foundation announces new Trustees, Chair
PU
12:11aVUZIX CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Vuzix Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VUZI
AC
12:09aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs
RE
12:09aNUTRIEN : to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
AQ
12:09aNUTRIEN : to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
PR
12:07aNVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:07aSEPTEMBER 5, 2018 : GALORE ANNOUNCES A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT (pdf)
PU
12:07aNETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield
2FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : Fluidigm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events in September
3Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and M..
4CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL : CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : The CDC warns consumers to stay away from Honey Smacks after Salmonella outbreak, months a..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.