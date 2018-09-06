Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and Maternity Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest, a biometry based, value transfer company, announced today that it will partner with Singapore-based KK Hospital (KKH), a regional leader in maternal and child care, in an effort to elevate neonatal and maternal care through the design and implementation of blockchain for healthcare.



Through this partnership Everest and KKH will deploy blockchain-based healthcare services designed to streamline the training of 500 hospital specialist staff members as well as improve the high-risk and day-to-day healthcare needs of expecting and neonatal mothers. The blockchain technology provides both the care team and patients more and better information so all involved can make more informed decisions to ensure the health of the mothers and their babies.

“KKH has been running medical training programs since 2013,” said Dr. Ng Kee Chong, Associate Professor and Chairman of KKH Medical Board. “The programs started with emergency procedures for midwives, and then moved to pediatric training programs, integrated with train-the-trainer programs for sustainability. We are aware of the need to track mothers from birth to the 30th day of the baby’s life, to make sure the mother is well nourished, understands her pregnancy, and understands the need to go to the health center early to prevent complications later on. Everest has the ability to identify and track mothers, to ensure that they have a healthy and trouble-free pregnancy, including a sound understanding of post-birth care in the critical first 30 days of the baby’s life. The pilot being run could set a new precedent for maternal and child care, and become scalable not only in developing countries but also in developed markets.”

“We are thrilled to partner with KKH to leverage their keen understanding of delivering maternal and child care within Singapore,” said Bob Reid, CEO of Everest. “The combination of KKH’s gold standard inputs into the program design and how the technology is designed and delivered will be pivotal to ensuring proper behaviour change and technology adoption, such that the blockchain-based approach can be scaled and sustained throughout the province.”

KKH will actively engage with Everest as the technical partner to develop the detailed program design and implementation parameters of the pilot, including a robust monitoring and evaluation program to ensure that key performance indicators, including the local level impact on reducing infant mortality rates are addressed.

About KKH

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) was founded in 1858, and is now a regional leader in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics and Neonatology. As part of KKH’s mission to lead in excellent, holistic and compassionate care for women and children, they have also worked in developing countries in the region, to help raise the medical training standards, and bring comfort to women and children who would otherwise suffer from lack of adequate medical support. https://www.kkh.com.sg/

About Everest (EverID)

Everest is an economic and value transfer platform, anchored in biometric identity, which is the world’s only device-free, globally accessible, self-sovereign digital wallet and payment solution. By leveraging blockchain and distributed storage technologies, Everest empowers banks, governments, NGOs, hospitals, businesses and other institutions to transparently and effectively exchange value with those hard to reach users, especially the 5 billion users without smartphones, all while giving users the most control and privacy in the market. App developers leverage Everest’s platform for services like remittances, micro-finance, micro-insurance, payroll, cash transfer, KYC/AML, land, medical records, etc. For more information, visit www.everest.org

