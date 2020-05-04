Log in
Evergreen Management Group Announces Addition of Two New Clients

05/04/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

Bedford, NH, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Management Group, an Associa® company, has added two new communities to its growing client portfolio.  

The new communities will be located in Millbury and Boylston, Massachusetts. Comprised of 49 and 42 units respectively, the communities will feature duplexes and triplexes. As the developers complete building, Evergreen Management will guide each community through the transition to their first board, complete their build-out budget, manage owner communication, and orient new owners to community living.

“We are excited to work with these industry leading developers and help guide them through the community development and transition,” stated Dave Boston, CMCA®, AMS®, Evergreen Management president. “Our team is committed to serving our clients, and we are eager to demonstrate that through our excellent management of these new communities.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

