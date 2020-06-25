Everidge : Introduces America's First R290 “Green” 4/5 Pan Commercial Blast Chiller

Everidge, a leading innovator of commercial cold storage solutions, walk-in coolers and freezers, and cook-chill specialty solutions, announced today a technological advancement in blast chilling with the introduction of America’s most environmentally responsible commercial blast chiller.

A first in the foodservice industry, the patented, eco-friendly PBF 4.0 Blast Chiller and Shock Freezer is the only 4/5 pan undercounter commercial blast chiller in the U.S. to be “green” with no ozone depleting properties.

This ground-breaking innovation utilizes an advanced environmentally friendly R290 propane refrigeration system. Packed with game-changing features and a revolutionary design, the PBF 4.0 has a patented modular self-contained, air-cooled refrigeration system, and is constructed entirely of 304 stainless steel.

Chris Kahler, Everidge’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are incredibly proud to play our part in creating a more sustainable future and to be the first company in the country to offer such an innovative and eco-friendly product to our customers. We take deliberate, strategic steps to improve our product offering and believe this is a great innovation when our customers are seeking ways to lessen their impact on the environment.”

“This is the industry’s most environmentally friendly blast chiller and will help companies deliver on their corporate sustainability and profitability goals,” said Eric Wickberg, Everidge’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “R290 is the refrigerant of the future, with a GWP or Global Warming Potential of just three versus all other blast chillers that utilize R404A refrigerant with a GWP of 3922. The tradeoff of R290 is it is rated for just 150 grams in the U.S. and it can be challenging to field service. The PBF 4.0 overcomes these challenges, as 150 grams is ideal for the popular undercounter 4/5 pan blast chiller category, and with its unique serviceability design, a user can drop in a replacement refrigeration cartridge in less than one hour.”

Powerful performance in a compact design, the PBF 4.0 blast chills up to 40 lbs. of product from 1600F to 380F within two hours and shock freezes up to 20 lbs. of product from 1600F to 00F within four hours. PBF 4.0 performance exceeds HACCP/FDA Food Code guidelines and NSF 7. For more details about the PBF 4.0 Commercial Blast Chiller or product demonstration visit www.everidge.com/r290blastchiller. To learn more about R290 visit www.everidge.com/what-is-r290-choosing-a-blast-chiller-for-the-future/.

The company is constantly evolving with its continuous improvement philosophy by offering cold storage solutions uniquely designed to help customers stay successful and profitable during an unprecedented global health crisis while they face the challenges of today’s volatile business environment. Everidge has a rich history of innovation, making premier walk-in coolers and freezers since 1939, and has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years.

About Everidge:

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN, Everidge has operations and manufacturing facilities in Winnebago, MN, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Andover, KS, Covesville, VA and Greeneville, TN. Everidge’s family of brands now include: CrownTonka, International Cold Storage, LoTemp Doors, PrepRite and ThermalRite. For more information, visit www.everidge.com.

