Everipedia and XYO Announce Partnership to Dramatically Enhance Global Point of Interest Data for World's Largest Peer-to-Peer Encyclopedia

XYO to Drive Massive Location Data Augmentation for Decentralized
Blockchain Encyclopedia Community
XYO,
the technology that bridges blockchain to the physical world, has
partnered with Everipedia,
the world's first and largest peer-to-peer encyclopedia project, to
create a community-curated geospatial database that leverages
cutting-edge blockchain technologies from each company. The partnership
will use XYO’s ability to capture, index and store geospatial data,
combined with Everipedia’s data curation models, resulting in a powerful
combined solution. Both organizations expect the partnership to yield
useful data and insights that will be made directly available to the
collective peer-to-peer community.
Everipedia’s mission is to innovate on the traditional online
encyclopedia model by creating a new incentive structure and a
distributed backend hosted within a blockchain. Community participants
self-govern the platform and earn IQ tokens, Everipedia's native
cryptocurrency, by curating and submitting content within the network.
Community members can also vote to accept or reject further submissions
or modifications to the database of articles, as well as proposed
protocol upgrades.
“We are really impressed by what the XYO team has developed
technologically, and see considerable opportunity for synergies with
what we’re doing at Everipedia,” commented Everipedia CEO and Co-Founder
Theodor Forselius. “By each of our companies focusing on our respective
area of expertise I’m confident we can produce a very powerful tools
together; we expect great things to come from this collaboration and
believe the community will be very impressed.”
Initially, XYO will work with the Everipedia team to create and provide
rich data sets that dramatically enhance the many point of interest
(POI) entries in the decentralized peer-to-peer encyclopedia. While the
number of POI entries in Everipedia is significant--easily surpassing
the number in similar online resource Wikipedia--the XYO technology has
a unique ability to read, integrate and augment POI data from
Everipedia, at scale.
“We’re excited to announce and build out our partnership with
Everipedia, widely recognized as the world's largest peer-to-peer
knowledge base,” noted Arie Trouw CEO and co-founder of XYO.
“Everipedia's IQ Network is the world's first encyclopedia that allows
anyone to become a stakeholder in the system and earn rank, rewards and
tokens for curating content, and it’s an attractive opportunity to
support the overall cause and project, while making the most of our
robust location verification capabilities.”
About Everipedia International
Originally started in 2015 as a more modern and inclusive alternative to
Wikipedia by Theodor Forselius, Sam Kazemian, Travis Moore and Mahbod
Moghadam, Everipedia is now building the world's first peer-to-peer
encyclopedia on the blockchain, incentivizing content creators by making
them stakeholders in the knowledge base themselves. With millions of
monthly users and over 6 million wiki articles, Everipedia is already
one of the largest encyclopedias in the world.
About XYO
XYO is an effort to create a vast, geospatial, blockchain-powered
location network currently under development with the goal to provide
accurate, certainty-driven location data on everything from cars to
smartphones. By combining location beacons with IoT and mobile devices,
the XYO ecosystem plans to deliver the verified coordinates and data
needed to execute smart contracts, run smart cities, foster financial
transactions, and power a legion of location-centric applications. For
more information, please visit https://xyo.network.
