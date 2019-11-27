Log in
Everpia JSC : and the journey of sustainability

11/27/2019 | 11:18pm EST
To maintain the sustainable development is the long-term strategic goal of Everpia, as well as our commitment to the stakeholders. Keeping this target in mind, Everpia has been realizing by applying the best international practices to the core activities of the Company, beginning with the Corporate Governance and clarifying the particular actions on sustainability.

Regarding the Corporate Governance, Everpia has been step by step performing the OECD principles and ASEAN scorecards for Corporate Governance in our governance activities, with the desire of a better transparency, consolidating investors' trust, as well as optimizing the efficiency in the Management's decision making. With the strong determination of Board of Directors and great efforts of Management board, Everpia has been honored as top 5 small-sized listed companies leading in Corporate Governance 2019. The prize is announced after the Vietnam Listed Company Award under the hosting of State Securities Committee, the 02 Securities Exchanges, Vietnam Securities Depository, and the thorough supervision and co-operation of Big 4 audit companies.

In parallel with the efforts in Corporate Governance, Everpia has also been consistent in actions for the sustainable development goals. We proactively research and thoughtfully applythe fundamental sustainable models and index on environment, socio in production, such as: Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI), Environmental Management System under ISO 14001, assessment framework on environmental, social and labor impacts from Sustainable Association Coalition (SAC) Higg Index, other quality and origin tracing certifications namely Oeko-tex 100, RCS, GRS, Bluesign,… With these constant efforts, in 26th Nov. 2019, Everpia has been awarded the Sustainable Business in Vietnam for the 04th consecutive year. This is a deserved/merited recognition for the non-stop efforts of all employees and leaders of Everpia JSC on our sustainability journey.

The dual achievements of high ranking in the prestigious competition not only show Everpia's responsibilities toward Investors and other Stakeholders, but also confirm our aspiration on meeting international standards on excellence, innovation, assuring our consistence in pursuing the sustainable development goals.

Disclaimer

Everpia JSC published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:17:00 UTC
