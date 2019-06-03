Eversheds Sutherland : Adds Real Estate Veteran John Busillo in New York

Eversheds Sutherland is pleased to announce that John J. Busillo,
a 30-year real estate veteran, has joined the New York office as a
partner in the Real Estate Practice group. Mr. Busillo joins Eversheds
Sutherland from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.
“John is a well-respected figure in the real estate finance community
whose background will greatly benefit the practice as it looks to expand
its global footprint and deepen its bench,” said Mark D. Wasserman,
Co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland. “As we continue to grow our Real Estate
practice, our clients in New York and around the globe will be well
served by John’s experience.”
Mr. Busillo concentrates his practice on commercial real estate finance
and the workout and disposition of distressed real estate. He advises
major financial institutions, commercial and investment banks, insurance
companies, public sector entities, real estate investment trusts and
real estate developers in numerous sophisticated transactions. These
transactions involve office buildings, regional shopping centers,
hotels, resorts, multi-family residential complexes, mixed-use projects,
healthcare-related projects, single-tenant retail sites, warehouse and
industrial sites and commercial and residential condominium and
cooperative projects.
“Given John’s three decades of experience and his keen understanding of
real estate in New York and beyond, his arrival is another key step in
the growth and diversification of our US Real Estate practice,” said Victor
P. Haley, co-head of Global Real Estate and Planning. “John’s
finance work complements Eversheds Sutherland’s real estate
capabilities, and his reputation and network in the loan origination
space strengthens our real estate brand. His arrival also advances our
goal of deepening our New York presence by expanding our institutional
lender capabilities alongside our growing real estate equity practice.”
Added Mr. Busillo: “Joining Eversheds Sutherland is a unique opportunity
to help build a leading full-serve Real Estate practice. Expanding that
practice in New York while tapping Eversheds Sutherland’s vast global
footprint advising foreign lenders and real estate equity investors
looking to source deals in the US was extremely compelling – as were the
people here, the strong cultural fit and the vision for the future.”
Mr. Busillo has also developed strong relationships with many life
insurance company lenders, which will provide synergies with Eversheds
Sutherland’s robust insurance practice in New York.
Following Mr. Busillo’s arrival, John W. Benson, an Eversheds
Sutherland real estate partner who previously divided his time between
the legal practices in the Atlanta and New York offices, is relocating
his real estate structured finance practice full time to New York.
With more than 400 attorneys dedicated to real estate globally, the
Eversheds Sutherland Real Estate group has developed a comprehensive
understanding of the market, the economics of our clients’ industries
and the legal issues that affect them. The team brings together
transactional real estate and finance attorneys, which gives Eversheds
Sutherland depth and speed to help clients identify opportunities,
propose creative solutions and deal with complex issues when they arise.
The attorneys have exceptional knowledge around tax and regulatory
issues, and they comb through transaction details to make sure clients’
needs and concerns are addressed. The US-based team works in virtually
every state and major real estate market, and international deals span
the globe. Eversheds Sutherland has the depth to manage many different
types of deals, including niche areas such as timber acquisition,
hospitality, complex real estate finance including multi-tranche
mezzanine debt and data center development and leasing.
