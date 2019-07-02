Eversheds Sutherland : Continues Real Estate Practice Expansion with Addition of Partner Nicole Fenton in New York

Eversheds Sutherland is pleased to announce that Nicole L. Fenton has joined the New York office as a partner in the Real Estate Practice group. Ms. Fenton is the fourth high-profile addition to the group in recent weeks.

“With a wide array of experience and deep ties in New York’s business community, Nicole will be a key member of our growing Real Estate practice,” said Mark D. Wasserman, Co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland. “Nicole has an impressive reputation and background, both of which will be a great service to our clients in New York and globally.”

Ms. Fenton, previously a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, brings 25 years of experience to Eversheds Sutherland with a successful transactional real estate practice focused on counseling US and non-US investors on investments across the country. She has significant experience advising developers, joint ventures and funds in real estate acquisition, financing, development and leasing. Additionally, she has counseled many institutions in a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, development, construction and mezzanine financing, joint ventures and preferred equity investments.

In addition to Ms. Fenton, Eversheds Sutherland recently added Real Estate partner John Busillo in New York. Additionally, John Benson, a Real Estate partner based in Atlanta, will move to New York this summer. “Nicole is an enthusiastic and ambitious lawyer who will help us expand our New York real estate practice,” said Victor P. Haley, co-head of Global Real Estate and Planning. “Nicole’s background on the equity side combined with John Busillo’s real estate lending practice and John Benson’s structured finance practice give us a full-service offering in New York.”

Along with expansion in New York, the Real Estate team also established a presence in Chicago last month with the addition of Marc Benjamin and Susan Kai, who are founding partners of Eversheds Sutherland’s new outpost in Chicago.

About Eversheds Sutherland’s Real Estate Practice Group

With more than 400 attorneys dedicated to real estate globally, the Eversheds Sutherland Real Estate group has developed a comprehensive understanding of the market, the economics of our clients’ industries and the legal issues that affect them. The team brings together transactional real estate and finance attorneys, which gives Eversheds Sutherland depth and speed to help clients identify opportunities, propose creative solutions and deal with complex issues when they arise. The attorneys have exceptional knowledge around tax and regulatory issues, and they comb through transaction details to make sure clients’ needs and concerns are addressed. The US-based team works in virtually every state and major real estate market, and international deals span the globe. Eversheds Sutherland has the depth to manage many different types of deals, including niche areas such as timber acquisition, hospitality, complex real estate finance including multi-tranche mezzanine debt and data center development and leasing.

