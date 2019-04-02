Evershine : 02 Apr 2019 (Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new

shares of shares of

issuer issuer which

issued may be issued

during the pursuant

Amount at month thereto as at

Currency of close of Converted Amount at pursuant close of the

amount preceding during the close of the thereto month

Class and description outstanding month month month

1. Convertible Notes

Due 2020 HK$ 149,000,000 - 149,000,000 - 141,904,761

（Max no if

converted at

floor price）

Stock code (if listed) N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1) Shares

The price at which

Shares will be issued

upon exercise of a

conversion right

being 92% of the

Volume Weighted

Price of the Shares

as traded on the

Stock Exchange (or

Alternative Stock

Exchange) on the

Trading Day

immediately

preceding the

Subscription price Conversion Date

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)) (15 / 2 / 2019)