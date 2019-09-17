Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evershine : 19 Sep 2019 (CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Evershine Group Holdings Limited

永耀集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8022)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the annual reports of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016, 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 (the "Annual Reports") in relation to the biographical details of Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Annual Reports.

It comes to the attention of the Company that there was certain clerical mistakes in relation to Ms. Lam's licensing records in the Annual Reports. The latest biographical details of Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa in the Annual Reports should be as the following:

Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa ("Ms. Lam"), was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 2 September 2013. She is also the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee, members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Ms. Lam is currently the deputy chief executive officer of Kingdom Investment Managers Limited and holds Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities license issued by the Securities and Futures Commission. Ms. Lam has over 10 years of experience in the securities industry and more than 15 years of experience in the treasury function in banks. Ms. Lam was an executive director of Value Convergence Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 821) from February 2011 to December 2012. Ms. Lam was also an associate director of Excalibur Hong Kong and held senior positions at Glory Sky Global Markets Limited and Kingston Securities Limited. She was also the head of the treasury department of KBC Bank N.V.

1

During Ms. Lam's term as the Company's independent non-executive director, she has been holding Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management). She held Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 2 (Dealing in futures) in certain period in the past.

By Order of the Board

Evershine Group Holdings Limited

Ling Ko Yin Jason

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 September 2019

As of the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Hung Tat Chi Alan and Mr. Ling Ko Yin Jason; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Wai Kit; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Choy So Yuk, BBS, JP, Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa and Mr. Leung Man Chun.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company at http://www.evershinegroup.com.hk

2

Disclaimer

Evershine Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 00:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pluralsight, Inc. - PS
GL
09:12pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
09:12pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Offer Document Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
09:12pMETALS X : Completion of A$35 Million Loan Facility
PU
09:08pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR
GL
09:07pOil recedes on Saudi supply reassurance, investor focus shifts to Fed
RE
09:07pELEMENT : MacDermid Graphics Solutions to Present Comprehensive Thermal Plate Processing Solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019
PU
09:06pTRANSLATE BIO : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
09:03pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Prices $1.35 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes
PR
09:03pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GM stops paying for health insurance for striking union workers; talks continue
2Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
3ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5Top U.S. antitrust regulators admit to infighting on big tech probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group