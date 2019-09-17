Evershine : 19 Sep 2019 (CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Evershine Group Holdings Limited

永耀集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8022)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the annual reports of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016, 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 (the "Annual Reports") in relation to the biographical details of Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Annual Reports.

It comes to the attention of the Company that there was certain clerical mistakes in relation to Ms. Lam's licensing records in the Annual Reports. The latest biographical details of Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa in the Annual Reports should be as the following:

Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa ("Ms. Lam"), was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 2 September 2013. She is also the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee, members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Ms. Lam is currently the deputy chief executive officer of Kingdom Investment Managers Limited and holds Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities license issued by the Securities and Futures Commission. Ms. Lam has over 10 years of experience in the securities industry and more than 15 years of experience in the treasury function in banks. Ms. Lam was an executive director of Value Convergence Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 821) from February 2011 to December 2012. Ms. Lam was also an associate director of Excalibur Hong Kong and held senior positions at Glory Sky Global Markets Limited and Kingston Securities Limited. She was also the head of the treasury department of KBC Bank N.V.