Evershine : 31 Dec 2018 (UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES)

12/31/2018 | 04:14pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Evershine Group Holdings Limited ͑ᘴණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8022)

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF

CONVERTIBLE NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Subscription of the Convertible Notes by the Subscriber. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, if any of the conditions precedent has not been satisfied or waived by the Subscriber on or prior to 31 December 2018 ("Target Closing Date"), the Subscription Agreement may be terminated. After arm's length negotiations, the Company and the Subscriber have on 31 December 2018 entered into a supplemental agreement to extend the Target Closing Date to 28 February 2019.

By Order of the Board

Evershine Group Holdings Limited

Hung Tat Chi Alan Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As of the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Hung Tat Chi Alan and Mr. Ling Ko Yin Jason; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Wai Kit; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Choy So Yuk, BBS, JP, Ms. Lam Yuk Ying Elsa and Mr. Leung Man Chun.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company athttp://www.evershinegroup.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Evershine Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 15:13:00 UTC
