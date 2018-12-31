Evershine : 31 Dec 2018 (UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Evershine Group Holdings Limited ͑ᘴණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8022)

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF

CONVERTIBLE NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Subscription of the Convertible Notes by the Subscriber. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, if any of the conditions precedent has not been satisfied or waived by the Subscriber on or prior to 31 December 2018 ("Target Closing Date"), the Subscription Agreement may be terminated. After arm's length negotiations, the Company and the Subscriber have on 31 December 2018 entered into a supplemental agreement to extend the Target Closing Date to 28 February 2019.

By Order of the Board

Evershine Group Holdings Limited

Hung Tat Chi Alan Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

