Everspring Industry : Taiwan firms to demonstrate 5G capability at MWC (Chinapost 2019/2/25 by Liao Yu-yang and Frances Huang)

04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

TAIPEI (CNA) - A group of Taiwanese high-tech companies will demonstrate their capability in 5G development at the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC) scheduled to open in Barcelona later today, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

This is the third time the MOEA and government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has organized Taiwanese firms to set up a Taiwan pavilion at MWC, which is an important indicator of global mobile communication technology development.

The ministry said the delegation is comprised of 12 Taiwanese firms which will showcase mobile communications technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

In addition, the Taiwan pavilion will also demonstrate applications in smart city development, the MOEA added.

It is the first time Taiwan has displayed its achievements in the smart city development arena at MWC's Taiwan pavilion and the focus will be eight major technology applications in transportation, health care, governance, tourism, energy development, retail, agriculture and education, the ministry added.

The 12 Taiwanese firms at the Taiwan pavilion will include wireless networking product supplier Edgecore Networks Corp. and broadband application supplier Alpha Networks Inc., the MOEA said.

Speaking to the press, Chao Kuo-ting (趙國婷), a manager in the Communications Industry Development Project Office of the Industrial Development Bureau under the MOEA, said several firms in the Taiwan pavilion such as Edgecore and Alpha had previously only rolled out communications hardware but they have now expanded into software development.

These Taiwanese firms have proved themselves to be good at integrating hardware and software capabilities, which is an advantage when looking for business opportunities, at a time when the global tech sector is gearing up for 5G development, Chao said.

At the Taiwan pavilion, these exhibitors will display graphics chips, smart home systems, cloud technology, a data analysis platform for telecom service customers, open networking solutions, multi-access edge computing and smart medical care solutions, he added.

The MOEA has worked with the Group Special Mobile Association, an MWC organizer, to invite potential foreign buyers to visit the Taiwanese firms for a live demo in a bid to secure orders, Chao said.

MWC, which runs through Thursday, is expected to welcome about 2,000 exhibitors from around the world showing the latest mobile communication technologies. Ahead of the opening, South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. and China's Xiaomi have unveiled foldable smartphones.

Cher Wang (王雪紅), chairwoman of Taiwan-based smartphone brand HTC Corp., will give a keynote speech at MWC, while the company is expected to introduce new products in an effort to seek out virtual reality and 5G business opportunities.

By Liao Yu-yang and Frances Huang

Disclaimer

Everspring Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:52:01 UTC
