"Everybody Loves California Figs" Podcast Kicks Off 2020 California Fresh Fig Season

08/05/2020 | 09:36am EDT

MADERA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the California Fresh Fig Growers Association, the 2020 California Fresh Fig season is here and will continue through mid-November. This year's crop will be plentiful and colorful, providing lots of flavors and textures throughout the season.

Look for these five primary varieties of California Figs this season: 

  • Brown Turkey. Light purple to black skin with robust flavor like a Pinot Noir. Available mid-May through November.
  • Kadota. Creamy amber skin with a light flavor like a Sauvignon Blanc. Available mid-June through October.
  • Mission. Purple and black skin with deep earthy flavor like a Cabernet. Available mid-May through November.
  • Sierra. Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor like a Riesling. Available June through November.
  • Tiger. Light yellow color with unique dark green stripes and a bright red-purple interior fruit with fruity, raspberry, citrus flavor like a Sparkling Rosé. Available mid-July through November.

California Fresh Figs add color, flavor and nutrition to many dishes. For more California Fig recipes, visit www.californiafigs.com.

"Everybody Loves California Figs" Podcast

The California Fig Advisory Board is simultaneously launching a new podcast series showcasing California Fresh and Dried Figs, according to CEO Karla J. Stockli.

"Learn how our family farmers propagate and grow this fruit, explore the flavor characteristics of the five varieties and see how California Figs can be included in a wide variety of recipes," Stockli says.

Aimed squarely at enthusiasts for this remarkable fruit, the podcast will feature conversations with growers, chefs, retailers, and dietitians.

Stockli adds, "While figs are an ancient fruit, California Figs are ideal for today's lifestyles… healthy, versatile and delicious."

Beginning August 2020, there will be one 30-minute episode released per month. As a bonus, every conversation will end with a favorite fig recipe available for listeners. The podcast can be found free to download from all the leading sites including Apple, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, i-Heart and more. It will also be posted at www.EverybodyLovesCaliforniaFigs.com.  

About the California Fig Advisory Board and the California Fresh Fig Growers Association The California Fig Advisory Board and California Fresh Fig Growers Association promote awareness and the use of California-produced dried and fresh figs domestically and internationally. California fig growers, processors and marketers fund the activities of the industry.

For more information:
Kris Caputo
kris@kriscaputo.com
916-849-9323

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everybody-loves-california-figs-podcast-kicks-off-2020-california-fresh-fig-season-301106154.html

SOURCE California Fig Advisory Board


© PRNewswire 2020
