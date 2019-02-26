Everything You Need to Know About Herb Grinders: What They Are, How to Use Them, and Their Benefits

Grinders are essential tools for dry herb consumers. Here you can learn all about grinders, including how to use them and the important role they play in vaping or smoking dry herb.

The herb grinder is one of the most crucial tools anyone who consumes dry herb can have in their arsenal. Whether you vape, smoke, or infuse your herbs into edibles, properly preparing them first with the help of a grinder will improve your overall experience.

If you're new to dry herb, you likely have a few questions about grinders, including what they are, how they work, and why you want to use one. This comprehensive guide on grinders will teach you everything you need to know about herb grinders to get you started.

What is a Grinder?

As its name suggests, a grinder is a tool used to speed up and simplify the process of grinding dried herbs into a fine consistency that most consumers prefer.

The most basic style of these palm-sized cylindrical-shaped tools consist of two interlocking halves, top and bottom, that when separated reveal metal teeth patterns designed to shred and tear dried herbs into a consistent grind.

Dry herbs are placed in between the teeth of the grinder, and then the top and bottom halves are locked together and twisted in opposite directions. This twisting motion moves the teeth together, catching the dry herb between them and breaking it down into smaller, even particles.

Herb grinders, sometimes referred to as a 'bud grinders,' also come in 3-Piece and 4-Piece designs, with additional chambers and screens that make it easier to remove your dry herb after it's been ground. They're usually made of wood, metal, or plastic, and come in a variety of color options.

Why Use an Herb Grinder?

Grinders make breaking up large amounts of dry herb or flower a much faster, cleaner process. While some dry herb consumers may be tempted to use their hands to pull apart and grind herbs, investing in an herb grinder offers several advantages.

One of the problems with using your hands to grind herbs is that it leads to inconsistently-sized herbs. You will undoubtedly be left with some pieces that are bigger than others, referred to as 'nuggets' or 'nugs,' leading to uneven heating or burning. A grinder, with its carefully positioned teeth, is designed to shred dry herb into an even consistency every time.

Herb grinders, in particular 4-piece grinders, are also able to conveniently separate and collect any kief from your herbs. Kief is cherished by most dry herb consumers out there because of its high concentration of active botanical compounds. With a grinder, you can scoop out any pollen from the kief catcher and add it to your vaporizer, pipe, or edible recipe. When using your hands, it is almost impossible to capture the kief that's knocked off the herb.

Grinders also help prevent any unintended loss of dry herb, improving the efficiency of your vaping, smoking, or cooking sessions and saving you money. Using your hands to break up herbs will likely cause you to lose some on your fingers, reducing the natural effects of the herbs as a result. With a grinder, you know that all the valuable herb is collected.

An herb grinder also helps preserve the integrity of your dry herb. Using your hands to break up your dry herb can transmit your skin's natural oils, tarnishing some of the resin left on your herb.

Parts of a Grinder

While grinders can vary slightly in design and build, in general they contain at minimum three components, including:

A grinding chamber A lid Teeth or pegs for grinding

The most basic style of herb grinder is the 2-piece, single chamber grinder. The two-piece grinder is made up of a small collection chamber and a lid, both containing teeth, which come together to form a single chamber. Once the herb is ground, it collects at the bottom of the collection chamber.

More advanced grinders can have additional components that offer a more convenient grinding experience. In a 4-piece, three chamber grinder, the collection chamber features a small mesh screen at its base rather than a solid bottom. This allows finer particles like trichomes to drop into an added lower level, known as the kief chamber. Altogether, the four-piece grinder is made up of four pieces - lid, a grinding bowl, a collection chamber with screen, and a kief chamber - that come together to create three chambers.

How to Use a Grinder

Despite the thoughtful engineering that goes into their designs, herb grinders are straightforward and easy to use. Here is a step-by-step, easy-to-follow guide on how to use both a 2-piece and 4-piece grinder.

Remove the top lid of the grinder. Evenly distribute your dry herb in between the teeth of the grinding bowl, using your fingers to gently break up bigger buds if necessary. Avoid placing herb at the center of the grinding bowl, where the device pivots and grinding doesn't occur. Replace the lid of the grinder and rotate it either clockwise or counterclockwise about 5-10 times, or until all of your herb is ground to your ideal consistency. With a 2-piece grinder, you'll start to be able to tell that the herb has reached an ideal size by the grinding sound and amount of rotation resistance.

With a 4-piece grinder, you'll want to continue rotating the grinder until all herb has fallen through the holes of the grinding bowl. Open up your grinder to reveal all your freshly ground herb. You are now ready to load this ground herb into your pipe or vaporizer. If you're using a 2-piece grinder, you simply have to remove the lid to find your ground herb in the bottom chamber.

With a 4-piece grinder, you'll want to unscrew the entire grinding bowl to remove it and the lid to get to the herb that's fallen within the collection chamber. If you're using a 4-piece grinder, unscrew the bottom kief chamber to find the highly-concentrated, fine particles of your herb. You can add the kief to your vaporizer chamber or onto the glass bowl of your pipe for more powerful natural effects, or save it for something else later.

Depending on your dry herbs, you may find that over time your grinder becomes sticky and in need of cleaning. Warm water and a cleaning solution made of isopropyl alcohol and salt works well to clean any stickiness from the metal pieces of your herb grinder. Use a small brush to knock any loose dry herb or kief from screens.

Benefits of Grinders

Whether your dry herb is destined for a vaporizer, pipe, or your favorite edible recipe, the finer consistency achieved with the help of a grinder helps maximize its natural benefits.

Some benefits of using an herb grinder include:

Better vaping and smoking performance: Evenly ground particles of dry herb are more suitable for vaporizing in a vaporizer and smoking in a pipe. A finer texture of herbs can be packed more tightly, increasing surface area to maximize airflow and ensuring a more even exposure to heat for cleaner, smoother draws.

Evenly ground particles of dry herb are more suitable for vaporizing in a vaporizer and smoking in a pipe. A finer texture of herbs can be packed more tightly, increasing surface area to maximize airflow and ensuring a more even exposure to heat for cleaner, smoother draws. Enhances the smell and flavor of your herb: Using a grinder to break up your herb into smaller pieces unlocks exposes the herb to more surface area, allowing more of its scents and flavors to be released and enjoyed.

Using a grinder to break up your herb into smaller pieces unlocks exposes the herb to more surface area, allowing more of its scents and flavors to be released and enjoyed. Saves herb: Grinders catch every particle of your dry herb, including its fine pollen, in a contained space rather than it getting lost on your fingers. This saves you money along the way.

Grinders catch every particle of your dry herb, including its fine pollen, in a contained space rather than it getting lost on your fingers. This saves you money along the way. More intense natural effects: By boosting surface area to allow a vaporizer or pipe to expose more of the dry herb to heat, a greater concentration of the herb's active compounds are released for more powerful natural effects.

Get Started with a Grinder

Medical Marijuana, Inc. has carefully curated a selection of high-quality herb grinders in our online shop to meet the needs of everyone. Shop for grinders in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store.

Now that you know about grinders and their importance for maximizing the benefits of dry herb, visit here to learn how to incorporate your freshly ground herbs into vaporizers and pipes.