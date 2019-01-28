Everything is Awesome as Global Promo Partners Stack up for “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part”

The hotly anticipated sequel “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second
Part,” opening February 8, 2019, has locked in a range of high-impact,
high-quality and broad-target partners for a promotional campaign
topping $100 million—or double the value generated by the first LEGO
movie, with four times its global reach.
Returning powerhouse partners and exciting new brands have snapped into
place for a strategic promotional campaign designed brick by brick to
reach audiences around the world in fun and innovative ways. Industry
giants like Chevrolet, Chiquita, Discover, McDonald’s,
and Turkish Airlines lead the way in a worldwide rollout that
clearly reflects the universal appeal of the blockbuster LEGO film
franchise and its avid fan base. From the first-ever LEGO airline safety
video to a life-size touring LEGO Chevy Silverado, to 300 million
prize-coded bananas, it’s a dazzling array of special events,
sweepstakes, merchandise and co-branding. Throughout the national and
international arenas, Warner Bros. has put all the pieces together.
“The fact that we can draw such relevant and vital brands with worldwide
recognition speaks to the level of enthusiasm for this film. Warner
Bros. is proud to join forces with these key players across a range of
products and services, whose unique market perspectives and
opportunities will further amplify awareness for the newest LEGO
adventure in a big way,” said Gene Garlock, Executive Vice President of
Worldwide Promotional Partnerships and Alliances.
Campaign highlights include a one-of-a-kind, full-sized Chevy Silverado
built from 334,544 LEGO bricks. The showpiece of returning partner
Chevrolet and their multi-tiered campaign wowed fans at its January 19th
North American International Auto Show unveiling, ahead of a
cross-country auto show tour and a red-carpet appearance at the film’s
Hollywood premiere. Chevrolet will also air a custom-animated TV spot
taking promotional tie-ins to a whole new level. Chiquita Brands
International, meanwhile, is touting the big-screen debut of the
character Banarnar—a bright yellow, LEGO brick-built banana—with a
clever digital spot. The global partnership also boasts a branded
sticker prize campaign on more than 300 million bananas in the U.S. and
Western Europe with extensive retail support. Discover Card, marking its
first-ever film partnership, takes a trip to Apocalypseburg with a
custom-animated spot featuring everybody’s favorite minifigure warrior,
Lucy. And McDonald’s launches its global Happy Meal program with more
than 14 themed premiums in over 100 countries and 36,000 restaurant
locations, reaching more than 65 million customers per day, plus TV and
online support. In August, Turkish Airlines—which flies to more
countries and international destinations than any other airline—launched
the first-ever LEGO passenger safety video, inspired by the movie
franchise. That video topped the viral charts with 20 million views in
just one month and then brought home gold at the 2018 Clio Entertainment
Awards. Turkish Airlines will chase that success with a sequel of their
own—a second LEGO safety video celebrating the movie’s release. In
addition to their groundbreaking new safety videos, the carrier also
added a LEGO movie-themed wrap plane to its fleet to further support the
film release.
Consumer outreach includes opportunities for fans to score a trip to
Denmark—the home of The LEGO Group—from VisitDenmark, the
country’s tourism and travel guide; a wide-ranging LEGO movie-themed
“Kids Night Out” program from Color Me Mine nationwide; and
exclusive in-theatre behind-the-scenes content from Screenvision Media.
Targeted international programs are as diverse as a custom-animated and
multi-million dollar media campaign from the UK’s largest furniture
retailer, DFS Sofas; themed Nestle Water bottles in Spain; and
limited-edition stamps available online at laposte.fr, from France’s
postal service, La Poste.
With a comprehensive campaign of multiple moving parts in the U.S. and
overseas, the Studio’s promotional strategy for “The LEGO Movie 2: The
Second Part” is as dynamic as the film it supports.
About the Movie
The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box
office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second
Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed
adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since
everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new
threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking
everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat them and
restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and
their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a galaxy filled
with fantastic planets, strange characters and catchy news songs. It
will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and
reveal just how special they really are.
The film stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany
Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day,
Maya Rudolph. Directed by Mike Mitchell from a screenplay by Phil Lord &
Christopher Miller, story by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Matthew
Fogel, based on LEGO Construction Toys, it is produced by Dan Lin, Phil
Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, and Jinko Gotoh. Trisha Gum is the
animation director. Patrick Marc Hanenberger is the production designer;
Clare Knight, the editor; and Mark Mothersbaugh, the composer. Warner
Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group present, in association with
LEGO System A/S, a Rideback/Lord Miller/Vertigo Entertainment
Production, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” distributed by Warner
Bros. Pictures. Rated PG. TheLEGOMovie.com
LEGO, DUPLO, the LEGO logo, the minifigure and the brick and knob
configuration are trademarks of The LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group.
Used with permission. All rights reserved.
BATMAN is trademark of and © DC Comics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005664/en/