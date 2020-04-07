Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Everything you need to know about the phasing out of the polluting domestic fuels in England.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:58am EDT

From next year, sales of the most polluting domestic fuels, coal and wet wood, will be phased out in England. What will this mean for households, the environment and the traditional roaring open fire?
Everyone knows coal, but what is wet wood?As the name suggests, this is a type of fuel - usually in the form of undried fuel logs - with a moisture content of at least 20% that is burned in stoves and fireplaces. Also known as green or unseasoned wood, it is cheap and widely available in DIY or garden centres, where it is usually sold in sacks or nets. An estimated 2.5m homes in the UK rely on this or coal for heating.
Why is the government stopping sales of it?The moisture in the wood is a vector for pollutants that can cause breathing problems, heart ailmentsand lung cancer. When burned, damp wood produces more smoke than dry logs. This includes tiny particulates known as PM2.5 that are more harmful than bigger flakes of soot because they can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and bloodstream. Government figures show coal and wet wood is responsible for 38% of PM2.5 pollution in the UK, three times as much as road transport.
Why now?Action is long overdue. Even in London, which has had smoke control areas for more than 60 years, wood burning accounts for up to 31% of PM2.5, according to a study by King's College. The mayor's office saysalmost 8 million residents of the city live in places where this form of air pollution exceeds World Health Organization guidelines by at least 50%. At least a dozen other towns and cities, including Scunthorpe, Manchester, Swansea and Gillingham, have even higher levels of pollution.

READ FULL ARTICLE FROM THE GUARDIAN 21 02 2020:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/feb/21/coal-wet-wood-how-uk-restrictions-work

Disclaimer

IrBEA - Irish Bioenergy Association published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 06:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:28aInternational Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 March 2020
PU
03:28aENTRA : 07.04.2020Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03:28aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTLTS GP : DZUG convene the 21st meeting of the 10th board of directors and the 20th meeting of the 10th board of supervisors
PU
03:27aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up virus-hit second-quarter
RE
03:25aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Status of the share buy-back: 30 March - 3 April 2020
EQ
03:23aRetail trade - February 2020
PU
03:23aLAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING EQUIPMENT : What Sets VirTra Apart
PU
03:23aDA affirms joint call of FAO, WHO, WTO on freeing up food trade flow
PU
03:23aPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D : Solvency and financial condition report of Sava Re d.d. 2019
PU
03:18aBRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3ALCON INC. : ALCON : Provides Update on COVID-19
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
53M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group