Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Evictions nearly back to pre-pandemic levels in some U.S. areas: Cleveland Fed study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 09:08pm EDT
Makeshift sheets displaying messages of protest contesting the ability to pay for rent hang in the window of an apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington

Landlords in some areas of the United States are filing to evict rent-delinquent tenants at roughly the same rate they were before the coronavirus pandemic as eviction bans across the country begin to expire, research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland showed on Friday.

The regional Fed bank looked at eviction data from 44 U.S. cities and counties, finding it fell sharply in the early days of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic as many jurisdictions enacted bans on eviction filings, hearings or both.

"As of July 7, roughly one-third of rental units in our study are no longer covered by temporary policies, and eviction filings have now returned to their prepandemic levels in those places no longer covered," the researchers wrote. Filings remain lower in areas that have continued their bans.

Moreover, it could get worse in the weeks ahead as a number of the emergency relief programs enacted by Congress to assist tens of millions of unemployed Americans start to expire at the end of July.

"In addition to expiring eviction bans, renter households face expiring supplemental unemployment benefits offered through the CARES Act in spite of a still-elevated unemployment rate, a situation which further raises the risk of eviction for households impacted by the crisis," the researchers - Rebecca Cowin, Hal Martin, and Clare Stevens - wrote in their report https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevelandfed.org%2Fen%2Fnewsroom-and-events%2Fpublications%2Fcommunity-development-briefs%2Fdb-20200717-measuring-evictions-during-the-covid-19-crisis.aspx&data=02%7C01%7CDaniel.Burns%40thomsonreuters.com%7Ca7ad44a32b6647d7cda308d82a92fb8c%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637306158061542359&sdata=sKXJpPey5bMVCuQ%2Fw9J4Z65TBlpDY15bNqOtSIuxr4o%3D&reserved=0.

(This story has been refiled to fix URL of hyperlink in final paragraph).

(Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:01aEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : discusses migration and education with Commissioner for Promoting European Way of Life
PU
01:57aChina raises equity investment cap for insurers to 45%
RE
01:40aTwitter says attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts
RE
12:32aIn Hong Kong, young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
RE
12:27aMainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang
RE
07/17Infectious disease specialists ask U.S. govt to ensure remdesivir supply
RE
07/17U.S. travel industry seeks govt assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips
RE
07/17BlackRock profit beats Street estimates as markets rebound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -2-
2WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
3Inozyme Pharma Acquires ENPP1 Deficiency Program Assets from Alexion Pharmaceuticals
4NOTE AB (PUBL) : NOTE PUBL : Share sale NOTE
5YPF S.A. : Announces Early Participation Date Results And Extension Of The Early Exchange Consideration In ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group