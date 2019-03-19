DGAP-News: labfolder GmbH / Key word(s): Rating

Evidence of Satisfied Customers: labfolder Achieves Industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 59



19.03.2019 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Evidence of Satisfied Customers: labfolder Achieves Industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 59

labfolder is the first company amongst electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) and laboratory information management (LIMS) software vendors to announce its highly-ranked Net Promoter Score(R) (NPS(R)).

Berlin 03/19/2019 labfolder, a leading software company providing electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) software to a variety of customers in the life science, biotechnology and chemistry research and development (R&D) sector, announces that the company achieved a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 59, an improvement of more than 13 percent as compared with last year.

NPS(R) is a simple yet powerful tool developed in 2003 by management consultant Fred Reichheld of Bain & Company in collaboration with the company Satmetrix. NPS measures client satisfaction with one single question: How likely are you to recommend a company, brand or product to a friend or colleague? NPS can be as low as -100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). A positive NPS score is seen as satisfactory and an NPS that is greater than 50 is excellent, according to global NPS standards.

"Last year, we launched our first ever NPS survey and asked our customers for suggested improvements", says Anne Kriegel, Head of Customer Success at labfolder. "Many of our customer requests were implemented, and we are glad to see that customer satisfaction has increased as a result."

The latest improvements on labfolder's NPS stem from their annual customer satisfaction survey, which was conducted this year from January to March.

The Net Promoter approach has been adopted by several companies across different sectors, from air transportation, financial services and retail to software companies. The NPS of many companies can be found online as well as benchmarks for specific industries. Unfortunately, the laboratory software market is lacking this type of transparency. Apart from labfolder, not a single company in the sector has publicly provided their NPS.

The NPS scores in R&D and other laboratory-related fields range from 4 within the biotechnology sector to 70 for medical devices. The closest benchmark for labfolder is the B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sector with an industry average around 40.

"It would be great if more companies in the sector would communicate their NPS. Although this transparency would surely lead to more competition, it would also drive teams to constantly monitor and improve customer experience", as Simon Bungers, CEO of labfolder puts it. "Ultimately, the customer will profit from improved products and services."

Net Promoter, NPS and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company and Fred Reichheld.

Press kit

Link to photos, videos and screenshots: 19-03-19 Press kit

About labfolder GmbH

labfolder provides a well-designed electronic lab notebook for research teams, supporting scientists in their quest to make groundbreaking scientific discoveries. labfolder's software as a service (SaaS) makes it easier to record, retrieve, share, discuss, & validate research data as a team.

labfolder is used by more than 25,000 international scientists in all disciplines. It is used in academia as well as by industrial and pharmaceutical scientists in R&D, analysis, and production labs. To learn more about electronic lab notebooks, please visit: https://www.labfolder.com/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-research-guide/

labfolder was founded in 2013 by molecular biologist Simon Bungers (CEO) and biophysicist Florian Hauer (COO), who were later joined by Mario Russo (CTO) and Yannick Skop (CCO).

The increasing demand of digital solutions for managing growing amounts of scientific data in a regulated environment has resulted in the continuous growth of labfolder, which is supported by investors such as Peppermint Ventures, the IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Vogel Ventures and a consortium of other expert business angels.