Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evidence of further surveillance at Credit Suisse mounts up - SonntagsZeitung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 09:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

Credit Suisse may have spied on more employees under its former chief executive Tidjane Thiam, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, citing evidence of two further instances that had previously been undisclosed.

Switzerland's market watchdog, FINMA, opened an enforcement case on Wednesday over the spying scandal to examine the bank's culture and governance and whether management control failures allowed snooping on former executive board members.

Revelations of corporate espionage had rocked the discreet world of Swiss banking last year when it emerged that Credit Suisse had been spying on former wealth management boss Iqbal Khan, who was leaving for rival UBS, and former human resources head Peter Goerke.

The bank had hoped that the departure of Thiam over the scandal and his replacement with Thomas Gottstein, a Credit Suisse veteran, would draw a line under the affair.

SonntagsZeitung, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, said that two further instances had come to light.

One was connected with an employee in Asia, who had made threats against other bank employees; and one was connected with a former high-level manager and an employee with whom the manager may have had intimate relations in the United States, SonntagsZeitung reported.

The paper cited one source as saying neither the bank's executive committee nor board of directors had been aware of the two instances.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment on the SonntagsZeitung report, referring to the bank's statement from Wednesday which said it was cooperating with FINMA and seeking to "incorporate lessons learned". It reiterated that spying was not part of its culture.

FINMA declined to comment on ongoing proceedings, referring to its statement from Wednesday, in which it said it will pursue indications of violations of supervisory law and, in particular, the question of how these activities were documented and controlled.

Gottstein, who stepped in after Thiam left his role at the head of Switzerland's second-biggest bank in February, had said FINMA's ramp-up of proceedings had been expected after an auditor visited the bank in recent months.

Credit Suisse had tried to remove the FINMA-appointed auditor, Thomas Werlen, because his law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan had been involved in legal cases against it.

Its appeal of a lower court decision backing his appointment is pending in the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.34% 9.94 Delayed Quote.-24.15%
UBS GROUP AG -0.54% 11.14 Delayed Quote.-8.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:19aSanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
RE
09:14aEvidence of further surveillance at Credit Suisse mounts up - SonntagsZeitung
RE
09:00a'ONE VACCINE ISN'T ENOUGH' : Mexico aims for its own coronavirus fix
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock market surge may run into scary September
RE
08:42aSanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
RE
08:30aASTRAZENECA : Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Jan 2021 - PM to say
RE
08:20aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods strives toward renewable energy to reduce cost and balance of nature
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : bans foreign sales of seeds in U.S. amid mystery packages
3TRANSLATE BIO, INC. : Sanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Jan 2021 -..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group