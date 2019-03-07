Evio Beauty Group Ltd. : has elevated green beauty with the launch of its newest colour cosmetics collection, Evio Beauty

Evio Beauty's natural colour cosmetics are a symbol of change. $1 from every Evio product sold is donated to the Canadian Women's Foundation to further gender equality. To celebrate the launch of Evio Beauty and International Women's Day, Evio Beauty's partner, Aurora Cannabis, will match all donations for the month of March.

TORONTO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Evio Beauty Group Ltd. announces the launch of its new line of direct-to-consumer colour cosmetics, Evio Beauty ( www.eviobeauty.com ). Evio is taking clean and green beauty to new heights with products that are good for your skin, the planet and the community to pursue its mission of creating a conscious future.

With 17 products, Evio Beauty is a collection of affordable luxury makeup for all skin types including, hydrating lip glosses individually named after inspiring, everyday women, multi-use concealer, blendable blush, a dynamic black mascara, moisturizing primer, and a long-lasting black eyeliner. Evio Beauty creates cosmetics made of natural ingredients that are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and free of parabens with a focus on neutral colours to celebrate inner beauty.

"We approach everything we do with our mission in mind -- how can we leave the world a better place?" said Brandi Leifso, founder and CEO of Evio Beauty. "We believe in progress before perfection and use our products to promote kindness and empathy while uniting people from all walks of life."

Evio Beauty Group Ltd. was developed by Leifso who, while living in a women's shelter, identified a need for lifestyle products that offered stakeholders a greater opportunity to engage. Evio Beauty Group's brand personifies quality, sustainability, equality, and community engagement as manifested through the company's events, sponsorships, educational activities and outreach initiatives. A respected entrepreneur within lifestyle and social engagement circles, Leifso is a sought-after speaker for events that align with the company's motto of empowerment.

Evio Beauty Group's inaugural collection of B2B cosmetics DBA Evelyn Iona Cosmetics has announced that it will discontinue after five successful years of sales over 50 established retailer partnerships throughout Canada, U.S., EU and Australia, including coveted outlets such as QVC.

Evio Beauty Group's new collection, Evio Beauty, will continue the momentum of Evelyn Iona to service its consumers with a direct-to-consumer model via online sales and experiential retail. This decision came as consumers identified a demand to engage directly with a brand that exhibited human qualities, championed change, transparency and equality within the growing sector of green beauty.

To further its efforts with equality, Evio Beauty will continue to donate $1 from every product sold to its not-for-profit partner, Canadian Women's Foundation. To honour Evio Beauty's launch and International Women's Day, Evio's partner, Aurora Cannabis (TSX, NYSE: ACB) will match all donations throughout the month of March. Aurora is a thought leader and one of the world's largest cannabis companies with a global footprint in 24 countries and 42 clinical trials underway.

"Aurora's roots as a medical cannabis company are grounded in a commitment to fairness, inclusion and equality, ever since the first seed was sown," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora Cannabis. "In Evio, Aurora sees a partner who shares our drive to break barriers and isn't afraid to dream big. This International Women's Day, we're honoured to celebrate Evio's exciting growth and contribute to the empowerment of women everywhere by matching Evio's donation to the Canadian Women's Foundation of $1 for every product sold for the entire month of March."

"The Canadian Women's Foundation is so pleased to partner with Evio Beauty," said Paulette Senior, CEO and President of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Through the reach of their products, platforms, and influence, businesses have a powerful role in supporting the advancement of gender equality. This initiative is another great example of Evio Beauty's commitment to their role. And with the generous match from Aurora Cannabis, the impact for women and girls will be even greater."

Next up, Evio Beauty Group will be launching a collection of good-for-you cannabis sativa seed skincare in partnership with Aurora Cannabis Corp. (TSX: ABC) in April 2019 that will go by the name of Evio Skin. Evio Skin utilizes cannabis sativa seed oil to enhance ingredient transparency, reducing the use of hurtful animal by-products and ecologically unsustainable inputs to further Evio's mission of creating a more conscious future.

ABOUT AURORA

Aurora is one of the world's leading cannabis companies with a mission to define the future of cannabis globally. Founded in 2013 to ensure patient access to high-quality cannabis, Aurora is now at the forefront of a movement that's helping people all over the world access their medicine. Wherever Aurora goes in the world – with sales and operations in more than 20 countries – we take pride in providing patients and consumers with consistent, effective and high-quality cannabis.

ABOUT EVIO BEAUTY

Evio Beauty is a portfolio of conscious lifestyle brands taking clean and green beauty to new heights. Evio's mission is to create a conscious future. Evio has earned recognition from Vogue, The New York Times, Elle, Flare, Chatelaine, and Allure for its unique founding story and high performing beauty products. Additionally, the Evio Beauty portfolio is home to Evio Community , an online platform of curated content stimulating conversation and collecting data on beauty, cannabis, fashion, feminism, wellness & entrepreneurship. In 2018, Evio successfully secured alumni membership in the highly acclaimed Sephora Accelerate program. In April, Evio Beauty will represent at the first-ever Forbes Under 30 Global Women's Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel. Amongst its many accomplishments, Evio Beauty has raised seed funding through strategic partnerships including Breakwater VC, Hunter Amenities, and Aurora Cannabis Corp. (TSX, NYSE: ACB).

SOURCE Evio Beauty Group Ltd.