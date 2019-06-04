|
Evolus : Amendment to a previously filed 4
06/04/2019 | 07:48pm EDT
SEC Form 4
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
|
5. Amount of
|
|
6. Ownership
|
7. Nature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
Securities
|
|
Form: Direct
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
|
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
(D) or
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
|
(A) or
|
|
Price
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/03/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S(1)
|
|
|
1,298,701(1)
|
|
D
|
|
$19.25(1)
|
8,662,346
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
|
3. Transaction
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4.
|
|
|
5. Number
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and
|
8. Price
|
9. Number of
|
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
Execution Date,
|
Transaction
|
of
|
|
Expiration Date
|
Amount of
|
|
|
of
|
|
derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
Code (Instr.
|
Derivative
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Securities
|
|
|
Derivative
|
Securities
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
Security
|
Beneficially
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security (Instr.
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
|
Exercisable
|
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
1. The acquisition of the shares of common stock referenced in this Form 4 was conducted in a private transaction between ALPHAEON Corporation ("ALPHAEON") and Strathspey Crown Holdings Group, LLC ("SCH"). SCH is a majority shareholder of ALPHAEON. The shares of common stock received by SCH are deemed "restricted securities" under Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
|
|
/s/ Vik Malik, Acting
|
06/04/2019
|
President of Alphaeon
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Disclaimer
Evolus Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 23:47:09 UTC
|
|