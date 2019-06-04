Evolus : Amendment to a previously filed 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Alphaeon Corp Evolus, Inc.[ EOLS ] (Check all applicable) Director X 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) Officer (give title Other (specify 06/03/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 4040 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable SUITE 310 06/04/2019 Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person (Street) Form filed by More than One Reporting NEWPORT CA 92660 Person BEACH (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially (D) or Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Indirect (I) Ownership Following (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Reported Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 06/03/2019 S(1) 1,298,701(1) D $19.25(1) 8,662,346 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

1. The acquisition of the shares of common stock referenced in this Form 4 was conducted in a private transaction between ALPHAEON Corporation ("ALPHAEON") and Strathspey Crown Holdings Group, LLC ("SCH"). SCH is a majority shareholder of ALPHAEON. The shares of common stock received by SCH are deemed "restricted securities" under Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

/s/ Vik Malik, Acting 06/04/2019 President of Alphaeon Corporation

