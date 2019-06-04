Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evolus : Amendment to a previously filed 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Alphaeon Corp

Evolus, Inc.[ EOLS ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

06/03/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

4040 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

SUITE 310

06/04/2019

Line)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One Reporting

NEWPORT

CA

92660

Person

BEACH

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

06/03/2019

S(1)

1,298,701(1)

D

$19.25(1)

8,662,346

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. The acquisition of the shares of common stock referenced in this Form 4 was conducted in a private transaction between ALPHAEON Corporation ("ALPHAEON") and Strathspey Crown Holdings Group, LLC ("SCH"). SCH is a majority shareholder of ALPHAEON. The shares of common stock received by SCH are deemed "restricted securities" under Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

/s/ Vik Malik, Acting

06/04/2019

President of Alphaeon

Corporation

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Evolus Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 23:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11pBOEING 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm
BU
08:09pKaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Isramco, Inc. – ISRL
GL
08:08pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
PU
08:07pPanama president-elect plans review of Canadian miner First Quantum's contract
RE
08:06pPATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against Comcast - Update
DJ
08:05pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : EFE News Briefs for Tuesday, June 4 (End of the Day)
AQ
08:03pWAL MART STORES : Walmart expands education program for workers ahead of controversial shareholders meeting
RE
08:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : T-Mobile Is Said to Work With Goldman on Antitrust Divestitures
PU
07:57pGrupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 11.7% for the Month of May
GL
07:51pCIM COMMERCIAL TRUST : Declares Common and Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Promising thousands of U.S. jobs, Foxconn offshored 155 to M..
5VIVINT SOLAR INC : VIVINT SOLAR : Closes $360 Million Forward Flow Financing Arrangement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About