Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evolus : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_________________________________________________________________

FORM 10-Q

_________________________________________________________________

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ___________ to ___________

Commission File Number: 001-38381

_________________________________________________________________

EVOLUS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_________________________________________________________________

Delaware

46-1385614

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

520 Newport Center Drive Suite

1200

Newport Beach, California

92660

(Address of Principal Executive

(Zip Code)

Offices)

(949) 284-4555

(Registrant's Telephone Number,

Including Area Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Name of each exchange on which

Title of Class

Trading Symbol(s)

registered

Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per

share

EOLS

Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding

12 months (or

for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past

90 days. Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No As of August 6, 2019, 27,424,480 shares of the registrant's common stock, par value $0.00001, were outstanding.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

3

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (unaudited)

5

Condensed Balance Sheets

5

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

6

Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity

7

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to Condensed Financial Statements

10

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

30

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

40

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

41

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

42

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

43

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

80

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

80

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

80

Item 5.

Other Information

80

Item 6.

Exhibits

81

Signatures

82

2

Table of Contents

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about future events, our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, our industry and the regulatory environment in which we operate. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, or other comparable terms intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about:

  • our ability to successfully commercialize our sole product Jeuveau®, including our ability to successfully market and sell Jeuveau® to our customers;
  • our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Jeuveau®, and any related restrictions, limitations and warnings in the label of Jeuveau® in a timely manner;
  • the potential market size, opportunity and growth potential for Jeuveau®;
  • the attractiveness of the product characteristics of Jeuveau® (including the benefits of a 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type A complex) and the rate and degree of physician and patient acceptance of Jeuveau®;
  • the pricing of Jeuveau®, and the flexibility of our pricing and marketing strategy compared to our competitors;
  • the performance of our third-party licensors, suppliers, manufacturers and distributors;
  • our expectations regarding our future development of Jeuveau® for other indications and approval in other jurisdictions;
  • the accuracy of our estimates regarding the amount and timing of expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing;
  • regulatory and legislative developments in the United States, European Union, or EU, Canada and other countries;
  • developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing products and procedures;
  • the loss of key management personnel;
  • our future financial performance and our ability to continue as a going concern; and
  • the results of current and any future legal proceedings.

The forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on current expectations of our management based on available information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. As such, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in more detail in Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of Part I and Item 1A "Risk Factors" of Part II of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers should carefully review these risks, as well as the additional risks described in other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that such results will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the documents we file with the SEC, with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

3

Table of Contents

Unless the context indicates otherwise, as used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "Evolus," "company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Evolus, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and our subsidiaries taken as a whole, unless otherwise noted.

EVOLUS and Jeuveau® are two of our trademarks that are used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Jeuveau® is the trade name in the United States for our approved product with non-proprietary name, prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs. The product has different trade names outside of the United States, but is referred to throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as Jeuveau®. This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q also includes trademarks, trade names and service marks that are the property of other organizations, such as BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic, which we refer to throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as BOTOX. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may appear without the ® and symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights, or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights, to these trademarks and trade names. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

4

Table of Contents

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

Evolus, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)

(Note 2)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,289

$

93,162

Short-term investments

69,640

-

Accounts receivable, net

1,410

-

Inventories

11,522

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,965

1,177

Total current assets

115,826

94,339

Property and equipment, net

290

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,040

-

Intangible assets, net

59,211

56,076

Goodwill

21,208

21,208

Other assets

1,206

221

Total assets

$

202,781

$

171,844

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

22,074

$

5,276

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,031

-

Total current liabilities

23,105

5,276

Operating lease liabilities

4,147

25

Contingent royalty obligation payable to Evolus Founders

43,773

50,200

Contingent promissory note payable to Evolus Founders

17,408

16,904

Long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance costs

72,862

-

Deferred tax liability

305

15,055

Total liabilities

161,600

87,460

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

Stockholders' equity

Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

-

-

Common Stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,393,004 and 27,274,991 shares

1

1

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

212,704

207,408

Accumulated other comprehensive gain

43

-

Accumulated deficit

(171,567)

(123,025)

Total stockholders' equity

41,181

84,384

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

202,781

$

171,844

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolus Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pFILO MINING CORP. : Announces C$40 Million Financing
AQ
06:16pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Announces Finalists for ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas
PR
06:15pONEOK : Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering
PR
06:14pTENET HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of Its Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes to Refinance $4.2 Billion in Outstanding Notes
BU
06:13pPACIFIC DRILLING : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06:13pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:12pROYAL KPN : KPN once again main sponsor of SAIL
PU
06:12pJOHN LAING : part of Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP), announces the scheduled start of construction for the I-75 Modernization Segment 3 Project, Michigan's first Interstate Highway Design-Build-Finance-Maintain contract
PU
06:12pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Share Conversion
PU
06:12pTHOMSON REUTERS : announces global RegTech competition | Thomson Reuters
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. &nda..
2CARDINAL ENERGY LTD (ALBERTA) : CARDINAL ENERGY : Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for August
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : wins permanent court block against alleged disruption by mechani..
4IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the market - Chairman of the Board of Directors Election
5CALERES INC : CALERES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group