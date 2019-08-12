Evolus : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 _________________________________________________________________ FORM 10-Q _________________________________________________________________ (Mark One) QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 or TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ___________ to ___________ Commission File Number: 001-38381 _________________________________________________________________ EVOLUS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) _________________________________________________________________ Delaware 46-1385614 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 520 Newport Center Drive Suite 1200 Newport Beach, California 92660 (Address of Principal Executive (Zip Code) Offices) (949) 284-4555 (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of each exchange on which Title of Class Trading Symbol(s) registered Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per share EOLS Nasdaq Global Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ As of August 6, 2019, 27,424,480 shares of the registrant's common stock, par value $0.00001, were outstanding.

Table of Contents Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about future events, our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, our industry and the regulatory environment in which we operate. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, or other comparable terms intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: our ability to successfully commercialize our sole product Jeuveau ® , including our ability to successfully market and sell Jeuveau ® to our customers;

, including our ability to successfully market and sell Jeuveau to our customers; our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Jeuveau ® , and any related restrictions, limitations and warnings in the label of Jeuveau ® in a timely manner;

, and any related restrictions, limitations and warnings in the label of Jeuveau in a timely manner; the potential market size, opportunity and growth potential for Jeuveau ® ;

; the attractiveness of the product characteristics of Jeuveau ® (including the benefits of a 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type A complex) and the rate and degree of physician and patient acceptance of Jeuveau ® ;

(including the benefits of a 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type A complex) and the rate and degree of physician and patient acceptance of Jeuveau ; the pricing of Jeuveau ® , and the flexibility of our pricing and marketing strategy compared to our competitors;

, and the flexibility of our pricing and marketing strategy compared to our competitors; the performance of our third-party licensors, suppliers, manufacturers and distributors;

third-party licensors, suppliers, manufacturers and distributors; our expectations regarding our future development of Jeuveau ® for other indications and approval in other jurisdictions;

for other indications and approval in other jurisdictions; the accuracy of our estimates regarding the amount and timing of expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing;

regulatory and legislative developments in the United States, European Union, or EU, Canada and other countries;

developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing products and procedures;

the loss of key management personnel;

our future financial performance and our ability to continue as a going concern; and

the results of current and any future legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on current expectations of our management based on available information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. As such, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in more detail in Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of Part I and Item 1A "Risk Factors" of Part II of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers should carefully review these risks, as well as the additional risks described in other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that such results will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the documents we file with the SEC, with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. 3

Table of Contents Unless the context indicates otherwise, as used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "Evolus," "company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Evolus, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and our subsidiaries taken as a whole, unless otherwise noted. EVOLUS™ and Jeuveau® are two of our trademarks that are used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Jeuveau® is the trade name in the United States for our approved product with non-proprietary name, prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs. The product has different trade names outside of the United States, but is referred to throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as Jeuveau®. This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q also includes trademarks, trade names and service marks that are the property of other organizations, such as BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic, which we refer to throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as BOTOX. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may appear without the ® and ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights, or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights, to these trademarks and trade names. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies. 4

Table of Contents PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Evolus, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (Note 2) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,289 $ 93,162 Short-term investments 69,640 - Accounts receivable, net 1,410 - Inventories 11,522 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,965 1,177 Total current assets 115,826 94,339 Property and equipment, net 290 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,040 - Intangible assets, net 59,211 56,076 Goodwill 21,208 21,208 Other assets 1,206 221 Total assets $ 202,781 $ 171,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,074 $ 5,276 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,031 - Total current liabilities 23,105 5,276 Operating lease liabilities 4,147 25 Contingent royalty obligation payable to Evolus Founders 43,773 50,200 Contingent promissory note payable to Evolus Founders 17,408 16,904 Long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance costs 72,862 - Deferred tax liability 305 15,055 Total liabilities 161,600 87,460 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,393,004 and 27,274,991 shares 1 1 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital 212,704 207,408 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 43 - Accumulated deficit (171,567) (123,025) Total stockholders' equity 41,181 84,384 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 202,781 $ 171,844 See accompanying notes to financial statements. 5

