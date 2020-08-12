Log in
Evolution Event Solutions Named to Prestigious Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

08/12/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Nashville-Based Event Production Agency Joins Elite Group of Organizations

Evolution Event Solutions (EES), a strategic event production agency that delivers extraordinary events with real results, is No. 965 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the third consecutive year that EES has appeared on the list.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row isn't just a box we check,” said Falon Veit Scott, founder and CEO of EES. “For us, it means that we are continuing to innovate, to provide solutions and to learn. At EES, we are never complacent and always looking for the next mountain to climb.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Evolution Event Solutions

Founded in 2012, Evolution Event Solutions (EES) is a strategic, collaborative event production agency that delivers extraordinary events with real results. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the agency applies its proactive approach to meeting planning, special event production, trade show management, and a global DMC division serving corporations and nonprofit entities around the world. EES is a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Meeting Professionals International, and many more credible organizations. For more information, visit evolutioneventsolutions.com, or follow EES @evolutioneventsolutions on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
