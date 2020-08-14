Log in
Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Accommodation and Food Service Activities Section, June 2020

08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 14 August 2020

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN

ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES SECTION

JUNE AND 2nd QUARTER 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this ad hoc sectoral publication, presents the map with the evolution of the turnover of enterprises classified in the Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities divisions. These economic activities have been over time in the focus of interest due to the significant weight they bear on the Greek economy as a whole, but also due to their extensive dispersion, with a significant presence in all regional units and a significant contribution to the respective local economies of Greece, often associated with the tourist product of the country. At the same time, under the recent circumstances, the monitoring and dedicated publication of the evolution of these economic activities has become imperative, given the direct and indirect adverse impact they have been subjected to, due to the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The current publication is part of the ad hoc Press Releases series published by ELSTAT (PR link), since April 2020.

Similar publications have been planned to be released on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the evolution of the turnover of enterprises providing Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities will remain relevant and warranted.

In particular, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on a monthly and quarterly basis and at the regional unit country-level of analysis, for the turnover of enterprises classified in the divisions Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities (divisions 55 and 56 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the period 2019-2020.

The published data can highlight, at a detailed local level, the current evolution in the performance of enterprises having activity in key classes of the tourism sector and thus provide quick and highly relevant information on the evolution of the tourist product of Greece.

Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043

e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

1

Specifically,

For the total of enterprises in Accommodation Activities, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 104,682,448 euro, recording a decrease of 94.3% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,846,435,467 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover of the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Lassithi (99.5%), while the respective smallest decrease (11.7%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Florina (Table 2a).

For the total of enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 592,729,473 euro, recording a decrease of 59.0% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,446,782,662 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover of the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Thira (95.6%) while the respective smallest decrease (33.3%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Grevena (Table 3a).

For the enterprises in Accommodation Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 40,519,666 euro, recording a decrease of 95.3% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 867,799,654 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Ithaki (100.0%), while respective increase (29.3%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Pella (Table 2b).

For the enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 93,419,378 euro, recording a decrease of 42.2% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 161,654,963 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Zakynthos (95.1%), while the respective largest increase (62.8%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Arta (Table 3b).

2

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2019, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit.

ACCOMMODATION

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES

NACE Rev.2 55

NACE Rev.2 56

REGIONAL UNIT

NUMBER OF

TURNOVER 2019

SHARE (%)

NUMBER OF

SHARE (%)

IN THE TOTAL

TURNOVER 2019

IN THE TOTAL

ENTERPRISES

ENTERPRISES

TURNOVER

TURNOVER

ACHAIA

156

24,857,136

0.36

2,198

109,454,378

1.81

ANDROS

134

4,664,429

0.07

156

8,815,041

0.15

ARGOLIDA

362

36,720,687

0.53

884

67,234,953

1.11

ARKADIA

241

7,026,246

0.10

794

33,042,373

0.55

ARTA

25

2,661,549

0.04

672

17,389,319

0.29

ATTIKI(*)

1,760

1,646,455,622

23.55

17,741

2,410,899,987

39.79

CHALKIDIKI

1,926

206,037,686

2.95

1,655

102,613,190

1.69

CHANIA

1,592

353,744,723

5.06

1,826

150,049,047

2.48

CHIOS

157

9,655,620

0.14

462

28,662,197

0.47

DRAMA

30

5,058,007

0.07

722

25,348,404

0.42

ETOLOAKARNANIA

125

11,958,984

0.17

2,015

64,485,916

1.06

EVIA

759

30,220,022

0.43

2,032

85,888,968

1.42

EVROS

117

17,820,044

0.25

1,166

45,702,251

0.75

EVRYTANIA

85

2,301,007

0.03

207

4,292,424

0.07

FLORINA

42

2,156,082

0.03

524

10,434,571

0.17

FOKIDA

120

8,723,958

0.12

474

17,389,063

0.29

FTHIOTIDA

154

11,085,840

0.16

1,253

45,274,670

0.75

GREVENA

41

3,465,428

0.05

349

8,813,999

0.15

IKARIA

129

2,388,078

0.03

225

3,931,220

0.06

ILIA

158

29,355,353

0.42

1,360

39,428,409

0.65

IMATHIA

53

12,503,266

0.18

991

35,249,426

0.58

IOANNINA

307

32,940,858

0.47

1,481

74,104,511

1.22

IRAKLIO

1,069

609,077,835

8.71

2,710

157,673,414

2.60

ITHAKI

104

2,323,728

0.03

75

3,352,787

0.06

KALYMNOS

358

11,468,884

0.16

498

19,863,966

0.33

KARDITSA

71

6,469,929

0.09

984

21,919,535

0.36

KARPATHOS

199

24,811,054

0.35

253

10,060,148

0.17

KASTORIA

57

9,457,765

0.14

428

10,924,485

0.18

KAVALA

141

16,628,066

0.24

1,006

49,274,572

0.81

KEA - KYTHNOS

123

2,976,941

0.04

128

7,531,393

0.12

KEFALLINIA

791

68,975,018

0.99

522

45,121,235

0.74

KERKYRA

2,426

317,375,947

4.54

2,031

121,110,644

2.00

KILKIS

15

3,712,923

0.05

614

19,699,824

0.33

KORINTHIA

161

20,213,836

0.29

1,259

75,942,818

1.25

KOS

393

282,227,901

4.04

752

48,302,116

0.80

KOZANI

44

6,960,566

0.10

1,227

37,688,192

0.62

LAKONIA

333

22,154,267

0.32

932

40,833,088

0.67

LARISSA

189

13,063,029

0.19

1,943

86,246,929

1.42

LASSITHI

497

234,469,329

3.35

987

51,742,138

0.85

3

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2019, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)

ACCOMMODATION

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES

NACE Rev.2 55

NACE Rev.2 56

REGIONAL UNIT

NUMBER OF

SHARE (%)

NUMBER OF

SHARE (%)

TURNOVER 2019

IN THE TOTAL

TURNOVER 2019

IN THE TOTAL

ENTERPRISES

ENTERPRISES

TURNOVER

TURNOVER

LEFKADA

930

37,485,319

0.54

586

35,737,945

0.59

LESVOS

416

20,221,674

0.29

954

53,320,399

0.88

LIMNOS

94

5,005,584

0.07

192

8,001,901

0.13

MAGNISSIA

573

32,882,069

0.47

1,536

80,809,701

1.33

MESSINIA

557

42,212,500

0.60

1,649

83,739,141

1.38

MILOS

566

27,564,859

0.39

286

21,839,483

0.36

MYKONOS

449

267,167,294

3.82

264

114,418,117

1.89

NAXOS

621

51,500,325

0.74

521

38,804,379

0.64

PAROS

544

49,910,303

0.71

398

49,281,480

0.81

PELLA

151

9,771,734

0.14

1,122

29,353,368

0.48

PIERIA

1,109

66,055,456

0.94

1,270

68,453,563

1.13

PREVEZA

559

31,381,177

0.45

816

34,806,432

0.57

RETHYMNO

804

246,160,559

3.52

1,026

75,524,115

1.25

RODOPI

32

5,982,570

0.09

762

33,444,250

0.55

RODOS

1,019

805,763,229

11.53

1,838

143,051,561

2.36

SAMOS

361

45,438,651

0.65

501

24,331,556

0.40

SERRES

40

8,433,425

0.12

1,469

36,886,862

0.61

SPORADES

703

59,933,860

0.86

449

33,776,537

0.56

SYROS

188

9,978,970

0.14

217

20,309,354

0.34

THASSOS

806

53,583,864

0.77

401

24,244,673

0.40

THESPROTIA

250

14,779,664

0.21

593

24,217,971

0.40

THESSALONIKI

601

415,519,240

5.94

5,484

517,202,052

8.54

THIRA

1,157

336,492,998

4.81

747

131,144,907

2.16

TINOS

181

6,965,209

0.10

169

13,413,337

0.22

TRIKALA

133

17,929,318

0.26

1,167

43,017,241

0.71

VIOTIA

68

6,884,017

0.10

886

32,107,246

0.53

XANTHI

29

6,186,698

0.09

653

32,406,622

0.53

ZAKYNTHOS

983

195,826,073

2.80

916

59,749,057

0.99

Total

29,368

6,991,184,282

82,408

6,059,184,851

(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.

4

Table 2a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit

TURNOVER

RATE OF

REGIONAL UNIT

CHANGE (%)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

ACHAIA

3,200,237

5,782,001

11,342,881

4,532,017

2,388,885

1,000,202

-82.7

ANDROS

50,172

877,692

3,462,004

274,561

61,135

103,332

-88.2

ARGOLIDA

2,820,429

10,634,148

17,854,104

5,412,006

2,219,933

1,443,441

-86.4

ARKADIA

1,237,135

1,473,906

2,596,481

1,718,724

1,135,094

657,934

-55.4

ARTA

500,841

564,816

977,105

618,787

369,224

179,337

-68.2

ATTIKI(*)

133,655,038

456,329,583

776,184,860

280,286,141

108,156,241

33,716,497

-92.6

CHALKIDIKI

2,784,989

46,375,397

145,260,077

11,617,223

2,855,151

4,064,842

-91.2

CHANIA

105,131,032

199,647,479

7,637,992

41,328,220

7,115,197

3,104,807

-97.0

CHIOS

1,142,221

1,798,609

5,563,950

1,150,840

964,833

672,816

-62.6

DRAMA

1,074,804

1,254,254

1,366,974

1,361,975

795,723

358,155

-71.4

ETOLOAKARNANIA

1,781,156

2,746,246

4,764,897

2,666,685

1,434,047

880,174

-67.9

EVIA

2,327,733

6,494,993

16,901,483

4,495,813

2,522,395

2,066,345

-68.2

EVROS

2,261,329

4,351,061

7,998,465

3,209,189

(**)

(**)

(**)

EVRYTANIA

568,846

431,590

590,948

709,623

527,157

78,610

-81.8

FLORINA

483,256

490,423

530,727

651,676

610,286

433,240

-11.7

FOKIDA

1,162,036

2,532,236

3,337,019

1,692,667

840,847

232,608

-90.8

FTHIOTIDA

1,202,930

2,610,569

4,950,948

2,321,393

1,229,694

545,163

-79.1

GREVENA

633,768

892,827

941,145

997,688

435,762

593,433

-33.5

IKARIA

65,197

307,836

1,853,316

161,729

66,773

72,977

-76.3

ILIA

1,279,413

6,884,086

18,145,145

3,046,709

838,658

254,179

-96.3

IMATHIA

1,907,758

3,153,370

4,372,922

3,069,216

(**)

(**)

(**)

IOANNINA

5,813,482

7,667,691

9,990,853

9,468,832

4,964,335

823,404

-89.3

IRAKLIO

6,849,952

165,318,673

370,946,173

65,963,037

6,701,017

2,828,007

-98.3

ITHAKI

16,209

421,257

1,739,178

147,084

19,102

14,317

-96.6

KALYMNOS

286,077

2,114,987

8,150,990

916,830

224,181

273,848

-87.1

KARDITSA

1,463,454

1,572,490

1,583,037

1,850,948

1,268,348

270,059

-82.8

KARPATHOS

404,181

5,729,427

16,681,008

1,996,438

390,032

417,314

-92.7

KASTORIA

1,497,536

2,409,774

3,397,941

2,152,514

1,374,474

441,362

-81.7

KAVALA

1,050,328

3,063,780

10,296,390

2,217,568

955,649

809,445

-73.6

KEA - KYTHNOS

62,396

574,862

2,228,260

111,423

57,940

158,063

-72.5

KEFALLINIA

1,347,777

17,413,676

44,856,348

5,357,217

1,256,088

1,158,202

-93.3

KERKYRA

3,872,445

80,231,259

207,960,641

25,311,602

2,687,446

2,148,128

-97.3

KILKIS

628,842

909,206

1,246,837

928,038

567,838

437,014

-51.9

KORINTHIA

1,754,458

4,389,085

10,984,141

3,086,152

1,609,285

512,525

-88.3

KOS

1,617,726

74,473,530

182,111,869

24,024,776

(**)

2,140,908

-97.1

KOZANI

1,392,146

1,845,475

1,867,159

1,855,786

1,222,502

627,141

-66.0

LAKONIA

1,506,966

4,551,020

13,383,103

2,713,178

988,509

899,168

-80.2

LARISSA

2,188,877

2,978,061

4,355,967

3,540,124

2,188,091

940,896

-68.4

LASSITHI

2,548,454

61,514,976

145,697,442

24,708,457

1,820,817

307,009

-99.5

5

Table 2a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)

TURNOVER

RATE OF

REGIONAL UNIT

CHANGE (%)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

LEFKADA

516,235

7,354,994

27,215,034

2,399,056

442,528

677,351

-90.8

LESVOS

1,416,408

4,944,983

11,566,143

2,294,140

1,384,762

1,136,576

-77.0

LIMNOS

599,405

764,329

2,762,891

878,959

594,968

571,489

-25.2

MAGNISSIA

3,907,785

6,720,625

16,136,274

6,117,385

3,785,642

1,298,926

-80.7

MESSINIA

2,245,227

10,061,458

25,453,757

4,452,058

1,565,162

988,490

-90.2

MILOS

276,507

4,847,208

21,147,523

1,293,621

292,492

462,314

-90.5

MYKONOS

1,476,202

68,160,619

182,451,407

15,079,066

1,055,782

1,151,076

-98.3

NAXOS

328,886

9,394,283

39,674,631

2,102,525

398,364

533,393

-94.3

PAROS

661,471

9,045,303

36,707,229

3,496,300

542,084

664,900

-92.6

PELLA

1,945,320

2,483,786

2,842,533

2,500,095

1,754,518

1,442,242

-41.9

PIERIA

2,947,846

15,097,261

41,471,588

6,538,761

2,503,849

1,852,784

-87.7

PREVEZA

862,413

6,828,836

21,425,967

2,263,961

845,161

798,071

-88.3

RETHYMNO

3,154,313

65,940,101

148,669,200

28,396,945

3,254,329

2,076,337

-96.9

RODOPI

919,656

1,437,173

2,449,230

1,176,511

768,539

390,755

-72.8

RODOS

10,361,806

220,352,982

500,022,630

75,025,811

4,303,697

2,670,060

-98.8

SAMOS

1,505,059

11,569,572

28,360,169

4,003,851

1,379,925

1,496,510

-87.1

SERRES

1,730,368

2,091,357

2,567,743

2,043,957

1,514,571

1,095,126

-47.6

SPORADES

578,733

13,503,267

43,259,107

2,592,753

814,849

769,085

-94.3

SYROS

680,587

2,159,238

5,949,273

1,189,872

716,725

523,649

-75.7

THASSOS

515,147

11,021,736

39,820,550

2,226,431

408,007

1,001,533

-90.9

THESPROTIA

670,696

3,229,451

9,233,003

1,646,514

672,852

539,707

-83.3

THESSALONIKI

23,921,993

109,699,957

226,198,222

55,699,068

18,515,923

5,695,887

-94.8

THIRA

7,991,658

100,505,832

190,581,289

37,414,219

6,647,835

3,332,707

-96.7

TINOS

133,542

1,279,542

5,068,292

483,833

141,915

191,276

-85.1

TRIKALA

2,701,397

5,009,695

5,508,895

4,709,331

2,252,095

605,397

-87.9

VIOTIA

1,765,233

1,607,877

1,683,103

1,827,804

1,269,783

220,342

-86.3

XANTHI

1,196,275

1,531,434

2,040,575

1,418,414

964,202

305,020

-80.1

ZAKYNTHOS

1,985,820

51,496,664

127,708,309

14,635,280

1,409,414

1,315,513

-97.4

Total

279,074,574

1,846,435,467

4,034,094,834

831,579,407

231,473,680

104,682,448

-94.3

(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.

(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable.

6

Table 2b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit

TURNOVER

RATE OF CHANGE

(%)

REGIONAL UNIT

May

June

May

June

May

June

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

ACHAIA

1,100,850

2,246,514

110,996

399,738

-89.9

-82.2

ANDROS

85,968

233,435

2,988

43,358

-96.5

-81.4

ARGOLIDA

1,788,371

2,170,867

247,761

439,863

-86.1

-79.7

ARKADIA

139,704

130,566

16,762

50,198

-88.0

-61.6

ARTA

135,814

218,128

28,243

104,964

-79.2

-51.9

ATTIKI(*)

142,015,597

205,449,443

7,138,680

14,591,158

-95.0

-92.9

CHALKIDIKI

8,189,127

24,539,227

250,149

1,258,636

-96.9

-94.9

CHANIA

33,257,441

47,407,551

595,695

1,030,755

-98.2

-97.8

CHIOS

323,535

611,394

73,199

137,705

-77.4

-77.5

DRAMA

274,826

276,111

20,805

110,815

-92.4

-59.9

ETOLOAKARNANIA

738,417

708,833

187,440

350,333

-74.6

-50.6

EVIA

1,439,244

2,235,709

284,974

801,674

-80.2

-64.1

EVROS

941,847

1,476,022

389,766

871,638

-58.6

-40.9

EVRYTANIA

93,944

39,826

4,392

20,749

-95.3

-47.9

FLORINA

62,886

47,084

46,715

(**)

-25.7

(**)

FOKIDA

428,424

442,622

6,603

28,892

-98.5

-93.5

FTHIOTIDA

556,954

789,275

48,689

142,736

-91.3

-81.9

GREVENA

127,691

25,587

112,155

12,154

-12.2

-52.5

IKARIA

27,007

65,191

2,078

12,425

-92.3

-80.9

ILIA

1,376,953

3,501,568

20,475

128,301

-98.5

-96.3

IMATHIA

865,669

1,190,646

774,395

(**)

-10.5

(**)

IOANNINA

1,743,411

1,871,100

43,113

319,788

-97.5

-82.9

IRAKLIO

53,041,086

86,810,788

634,918

1,292,042

-98.8

-98.5

ITHAKI

33,469

77,662

0

0

-100.0

-100.0

KALYMNOS

286,312

545,590

29,779

52,588

-89.6

-90.4

KARDITSA

397,337

446,891

74,590

133,935

-81.2

-70.0

KARPATHOS

1,239,525

3,236,302

80,478

165,035

-93.5

-94.9

KASTORIA

697,720

662,341

117,376

157,816

-83.2

-76.2

KAVALA

554,078

1,039,444

81,064

284,123

-85.4

-72.7

KEA - KYTHNOS

52,445

162,830

675

24,629

-98.7

-84.9

KEFALLINIA

3,396,539

6,199,469

192,256

275,396

-94.3

-95.6

KERKYRA

20,398,986

40,893,527

574,503

368,858

-97.2

-99.1

KILKIS

285,367

276,638

124,918

173,232

-56.2

-37.4

KORINTHIA

1,082,028

1,795,987

33,082

233,770

-96.9

-87.0

KOS

25,734,635

42,546,953

377,178

594,700

-98.5

-98.6

KOZANI

435,134

642,378

64,796

362,057

-85.1

-43.6

LAKONIA

614,984

917,396

9,339

352,982

-98.5

-61.5

LARISSA

784,253

947,335

175,449

361,825

-77.6

-61.8

LASSITHI

19,762,069

32,902,049

92,438

272,092

-99.5

-99.2

7

Table 2b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)

TURNOVER

RATE OF CHANGE

(%)

REGIONAL UNIT

May

June

May

June

May

June

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

LEFKADA

621,557

2,004,437

45,078

136,122

-92.7

-93.2

LESVOS

996,727

1,820,258

87,571

284,112

-91.2

-84.4

LIMNOS

164,469

224,369

147,082

149,991

-10.6

-33.1

MAGNISSIA

1,138,002

1,487,679

47,739

396,956

-95.8

-73.3

MESSINIA

2,130,577

3,767,839

108,667

598,840

-94.9

-84.1

MILOS

202,638

730,012

30,180

71,589

-85.1

-90.2

MYKONOS

16,020,854

35,143,057

197,283

407,741

-98.8

-98.8

NAXOS

980,955

2,791,670

38,337

140,718

-96.1

-95.0

PAROS

883,582

2,962,229

16,454

97,807

-98.1

-96.7

PELLA

480,980

728,623

173,682

941,758

-63.9

29.3

PIERIA

2,354,474

5,609,315

104,525

679,192

-95.6

-87.9

PREVEZA

962,939

2,282,231

18,172

162,645

-98.1

-92.9

RETHYMNO

19,846,869

34,125,510

299,195

952,704

-98.5

-97.2

RODOPI

368,880

501,548

95,518

159,774

-74.1

-68.1

RODOS

71,656,383

122,925,621

493,305

1,046,010

-99.3

-99.1

SAMOS

2,964,821

6,275,525

328,272

423,597

-88.9

-93.3

SERRES

598,525

556,134

246,342

328,428

-58.8

-40.9

SPORADES

2,808,211

6,782,390

39,575

212,760

-98.6

-96.9

SYROS

306,164

535,420

80,306

157,453

-73.8

-70.6

THASSOS

2,022,055

5,467,969

21,041

476,163

-99.0

-91.3

THESPROTIA

623,913

1,249,997

100,377

157,335

-83.9

-87.4

THESSALONIKI

33,274,431

52,975,091

815,956

3,526,395

-97.5

-93.3

THIRA

21,389,299

32,601,432

617,517

1,227,530

-97.1

-96.2

TINOS

68,740

283,434

13,314

47,026

-80.6

-83.4

TRIKALA

852,496

848,933

61,031

355,273

-92.8

-58.2

VIOTIA

181,618

203,792

11,179

84,275

-93.8

-58.6

XANTHI

395,463

492,471

86,858

142,570

-78.0

-71.1

ZAKYNTHOS

15,564,641

26,642,389

30,616

259,253

-99.8

-99.0

Total

524,369,910

867,799,654

17,424,084

40,519,666

-96.7

-95.3

(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.

(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable. Note:

Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.

8

Table 3a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit

TURNOVER

RATE OF

REGIONAL UNIT

CHANGE (%)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

ACHAIA

23,390,188

25,506,634

32,242,664

28,314,892

19,742,054

12,604,294

-50.6

ANDROS

371,571

1,704,151

6,244,549

494,770

317,475

590,581

-65.3

ARGOLIDA

10,133,385

16,749,136

27,131,270

13,221,162

8,463,061

6,115,657

-63.5

ARKADIA

5,799,922

6,951,433

12,118,928

8,172,090

5,452,718

3,289,301

-52.7

ARTA

3,517,927

4,074,861

4,967,823

4,828,708

3,119,242

2,147,030

-47.3

ATTIKI(*)

487,715,435

597,477,218

704,554,650

621,152,684

435,861,654

279,324,109

-53.2

CHALKIDIKI

5,614,643

20,860,235

67,479,731

8,658,581

4,838,124

7,308,937

-65.0

CHANIA

13,875,955

36,938,818

74,427,934

24,806,340

12,433,531

8,368,009

-77.3

CHIOS

4,520,604

6,147,416

12,493,349

5,500,828

4,338,681

3,120,388

-49.2

DRAMA

4,910,676

6,043,854

7,330,768

7,063,106

4,553,692

2,962,570

-51.0

ETOLOAKARNANIA

11,940,181

15,207,352

21,300,127

16,038,256

10,665,172

7,758,535

-49.0

EVIA

12,177,651

19,232,701

38,146,239

16,332,377

11,760,110

11,112,333

-42.2

EVROS

8,302,089

10,232,383

16,253,112

10,914,667

7,513,082

5,752,439

-43.8

EVRYTANIA

783,484

829,021

1,542,736

1,137,183

751,474

311,937

-62.4

FLORINA

2,280,377

2,296,236

2,748,696

3,109,262

2,038,928

1,141,854

-50.3

FOKIDA

2,810,557

4,060,048

7,019,597

3,498,861

2,535,430

1,503,746

-63.0

FTHIOTIDA

7,654,867

10,393,473

16,078,075

11,148,255

7,086,704

5,676,179

-45.4

GREVENA

1,612,154

1,776,519

3,134,296

2,291,030

1,709,335

1,185,804

-33.3

IKARIA

169,521

519,321

2,919,293

323,085

154,098

189,579

-63.5

ILIA

6,106,250

9,324,424

15,763,562

8,234,173

5,001,475

3,818,645

-59.0

IMATHIA

7,451,599

8,645,816

9,639,687

9,512,324

6,203,729

4,442,870

-48.6

IOANNINA

15,900,381

16,690,501

20,359,484

21,154,145

15,014,091

7,634,041

-54.3

IRAKLIO

21,805,453

38,655,883

61,976,558

35,235,520

22,024,102

15,019,445

-61.1

ITHAKI

67,373

528,536

2,581,844

175,034

51,882

73,278

-86.1

KALYMNOS

1,140,847

3,788,820

12,389,690

2,544,609

1,133,278

1,162,048

-69.3

KARDITSA

4,523,076

5,162,316

5,687,096

6,547,047

4,090,081

2,502,837

-51.5

KARPATHOS

316,417

2,038,192

7,011,360

694,179

327,911

391,351

-80.8

KASTORIA

2,255,456

2,482,483

3,090,525

3,096,021

1,963,348

973,448

-60.8

KAVALA

7,355,552

11,388,385

21,242,981

9,287,654

6,388,449

5,143,347

-54.8

KEA - KYTHNOS

131,124

1,447,372

5,602,427

350,470

181,075

739,679

-48.9

KEFALLINIA

1,865,642

9,992,299

29,597,166

3,666,128

1,516,707

1,277,267

-87.2

KERKYRA

6,769,083

29,362,518

71,455,792

13,523,251

5,939,082

4,807,228

-83.6

KILKIS

4,295,792

4,667,596

5,684,643

5,051,793

3,036,559

2,064,851

-55.8

KORINTHIA

12,406,330

17,375,064

29,084,510

17,076,914

11,632,896

10,380,926

-40.3

KOS

2,796,452

11,972,310

27,114,071

6,419,283

2,657,274

1,830,540

-84.7

KOZANI

8,613,259

8,852,844

10,158,595

10,063,494

7,150,057

4,251,858

-52.0

LAKONIA

5,344,485

8,645,189

19,128,044

7,715,370

4,808,520

3,662,952

-57.6

LARISSA

17,844,371

20,729,033

24,704,867

22,968,658

14,686,076

9,737,106

-53.0

LASSITHI

4,577,371

12,596,400

26,086,012

8,482,355

3,902,509

2,988,408

-76.3

9

Table 3a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)

TURNOVER

RATE OF

REGIONAL UNIT

CHANGE (%)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2020/2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

LEFKADA

1,557,644

7,483,532

24,230,562

2,466,207

1,344,629

1,634,495

-78.2

LESVOS

6,721,951

11,389,749

21,751,530

13,457,169

(**)

(**)

(**)

LIMNOS

640,668

1,292,245

5,179,433

889,555

587,577

607,590

-53.0

MAGNISSIA

14,322,141

17,340,455

28,844,602

20,302,503

13,518,186

8,385,688

-51.6

MESSINIA

10,925,904

19,232,271

38,047,314

15,533,652

10,350,305

7,439,406

-61.3

MILOS

405,587

3,684,347

16,690,358

1,059,191

391,845

853,639

-76.8

MYKONOS

1,615,484

29,384,819

77,043,818

6,373,996

1,460,592

1,858,920

-93.7

NAXOS

882,357

6,439,986

29,153,576

2,328,460

820,216

1,016,600

-84.2

PAROS

791,232

9,308,127

37,239,172

1,942,949

593,889

1,419,881

-84.7

PELLA

5,826,404

6,415,329

8,559,504

8,552,131

5,651,499

3,355,494

-47.7

PIERIA

9,794,625

15,328,385

30,662,279

12,668,274

8,941,994

5,942,352

-61.2

PREVEZA

2,966,730

7,599,143

20,213,241

4,027,318

2,495,484

2,013,636

-73.5

RETHYMNO

9,095,566

18,696,176

33,171,639

14,560,734

8,231,833

4,387,509

-76.5

RODOPI

7,181,345

7,491,751

9,363,776

9,407,378

6,797,719

4,593,463

-38.7

RODOS

12,224,676

34,968,577

73,902,424

21,955,884

10,335,637

7,080,267

-79.8

SAMOS

1,919,698

5,524,764

14,049,523

2,837,571

1,656,230

1,361,780

-75.4

SERRES

7,619,682

8,534,104

10,300,490

10,432,586

6,557,786

4,122,263

-51.7

SPORADES

1,106,696

6,610,836

24,762,494

1,296,511

979,151

948,859

-85.6

SYROS

1,888,722

4,835,445

10,877,410

2,707,777

1,986,392

1,743,526

-63.9

THASSOS

645,717

4,267,569

18,374,599

956,788

540,245

961,564

-77.5

THESPROTIA

2,931,464

5,015,118

12,443,435

3,827,954

2,406,969

1,840,345

-63.3

THESSALONIKI

116,251,253

125,791,184

132,140,118

143,019,497

102,531,228

62,067,141

-50.7

THIRA

3,375,198

38,161,022

75,756,830

13,851,857

2,024,345

1,697,169

-95.6

TINOS

438,032

2,472,691

9,525,168

977,446

427,846

610,759

-75.3

TRIKALA

8,583,641

9,993,451

12,006,301

12,433,848

7,744,794

4,222,552

-57.7

VIOTIA

7,242,621

7,173,518

8,638,475

9,052,632

7,256,303

3,588,668

-50.0

XANTHI

7,421,064

7,324,109

9,612,306

8,049,143

5,775,628

3,481,218

-52.5

ZAKYNTHOS

2,182,422

13,677,168

39,791,414

4,098,053

1,753,933

1,356,967

-90.1

Total

985,706,024

1,446,782,662

2,298,824,542

1,327,871,623

884,073,387

592,729,473

-59.0

(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.

(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable.

10

Table 3b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit

TURNOVER

RATE OF CHANGE

(%)

REGIONAL UNIT

May

June

May

June

May

June

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

ACHAIA

1,417,332

1,425,729

401,654

905,103

-71.7

-36.5

ANDROS

-

-

-

-

-

-

ARGOLIDA

427,262

434,770

84,057

248,617

-80.3

-42.8

ARKADIA

1,701

1,667

81

662

-95.2

-60.3

ARTA

7,147

6,608

1,308

10,758

-81.7

62.8

ATTIKI(*)

94,791,555

112,987,161

38,691,747

65,241,909

-59.2

-42.3

CHALKIDIKI

216,135

407,457

136,371

209,684

-36.9

-48.5

CHANIA

1,821,229

2,366,054

551,493

862,990

-69.7

-63.5

CHIOS

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

DRAMA

31,134

26,075

10,078

24,018

-67.6

-7.9

ETOLOAKARNANIA

861,148

859,409

398,153

662,581

-53.8

-22.9

EVIA

606,717

1,303,813

452,876

932,106

-25.4

-28.5

EVROS

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

EVRYTANIA

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

FLORINA

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

FOKIDA

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

FTHIOTIDA

8,131

13,542

1,393

5,487

-82.9

-59.5

GREVENA

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

IKARIA

-

-

-

-

-

-

ILIA

116,527

250,859

34,178

68,533

-70.7

-72.7

IMATHIA

239,091

240,463

145,777

186,272

-39.0

-22.5

IOANNINA

524,249

539,169

108,034

397,156

-79.4

-26.3

IRAKLIO

1,802,296

2,173,569

818,964

1,253,829

-54.6

-42.3

ITHAKI

-

-

-

-

-

-

KALYMNOS

11,768

20,648

7,334

8,380

-37.7

-59.4

KARDITSA

8,373

18,921

1,026

12,217

-87.7

-35.4

KARPATHOS

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

KASTORIA

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

KAVALA

170,464

173,977

123,643

131,461

-27.5

-24.4

KEA - KYTHNOS

26,703

69,993

0

22,620

-100.0

-67.7

KEFALLINIA

222,300

445,340

19,023

70,932

-91.4

-84.1

KERKYRA

908,445

1,671,120

139,203

621,970

-84.7

-62.8

KILKIS

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

KORINTHIA

652,562

753,561

751,257

(**)

15.1

(**)

KOS

171,350

333,956

31,068

140,410

-81.9

-58.0

KOZANI

150,584

149,112

58,120

145,405

-61.4

-2.5

LAKONIA

19,061

92,727

1,894

30,790

-90.1

-66.8

LARISSA

811,883

813,214

262,589

508,745

-67.7

-37.4

LASSITHI

151,673

145,821

9,045

43,984

-94.0

-69.8

11

Table 3b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)

TURNOVER

RATE OF CHANGE

(%)

REGIONAL UNIT

May

June

May

June

May

June

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

LEFKADA

151,612

245,930

42,444

115,948

-72.0

-52.9

LESVOS

879,831

678,207

(**)

(**)

(**)

(**)

LIMNOS

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

MAGNISSIA

1,012,156

990,519

341,063

769,912

-66.3

-22.3

MESSINIA

825,891

1,089,608

181,654

405,341

-78.0

-62.8

MILOS

-

-

-

-

-

-

MYKONOS

3,179,248

8,179,904

218,047

514,746

-93.1

-93.7

NAXOS

-

-

-

-

-

-

PAROS

186,481

932,346

5,406

120,754

-97.1

-87.0

PELLA

155,518

130,148

145,908

147,222

-6.2

13.1

PIERIA

1,273,846

1,349,311

190,091

673,664

-85.1

-50.1

PREVEZA

130,456

367,068

9,175

40,443

-93.0

-89.0

RETHYMNO

802,687

1,133,285

222,302

793,119

-72.3

-30.0

RODOPI

73,429

68,732

79,642

100,158

8.5

45.7

RODOS

1,242,940

1,824,364

292,006

552,738

-76.5

-69.7

SAMOS

93,165

111,749

16,531

49,607

-82.3

-55.6

SERRES

298,809

331,074

114,945

277,358

-61.5

-16.2

SPORADES

31,979

56,069

6,614

3,664

-79.3

-93.5

SYROS

127,793

210,219

84,480

102,649

-33.9

-51.2

THASSOS

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

THESPROTIA

53,812

71,379

4,808

25,875

-91.1

-63.7

THESSALONIKI

14,826,272

13,612,808

7,584,859

11,173,048

-48.8

-17.9

THIRA

701,355

1,065,621

12,524

122,473

-98.2

-88.5

TINOS

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

(***)

TRIKALA

115,164

106,319

49,300

77,518

-57.2

-27.1

VIOTIA

39,100

38,800

35,680

39,988

-8.7

3.1

XANTHI

260,635

302,670

196,744

253,723

-24.5

-16.2

ZAKYNTHOS

272,150

771,865

20,891

37,974

-92.3

-95.1

Total

133,126,017

161,654,963

57,007,763

93,419,378

-57.2

-42.2

(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.

(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable.

(***) The data are not disclosed for statistical confidentiality reasons regarding the protection of the identity of the reporting enterprises.

"-" There are no enterprises obliged to double-entry bookkeeping.

Note:

Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.

12

Graph 1: Turnover for the total of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)

4,500,000,000

4,000,000,000

3,500,000,000

3,000,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,000,000,000

1,500,000,000

1,000,000,000

500,000,000

0

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2019 2020

Graph 2: Turnover for the total of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)

2,500,000,000

2,000,000,000

1,500,000,000

1,000,000,000

500,000,000

0

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2019 2020

13

Graph 3: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)

1,400,000,000

1,200,000,000

1,000,000,000

800,000,000

600,000,000

400,000,000

200,000,000

0

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2019 2020

Graph 4: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)

250,000,000

200,000,000

150,000,000

100,000,000

50,000,000

0

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2019

2020

14

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally The statistical data presented in this Press Release have been compiled on the basis of the linking and processing of primary data from the following sources:

  • The most recent published Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017.
  • Administrative transactions files (tax, etc.) of the reference years 2019 and 2020.

In particular, the following primary data have been used per source:

  • Active enterprises and the economic activity class from the Statistical Business Register of the reference year 2017.
  • Income data from administrative transaction files of the years 2019 and 2020.

Statistical classifications For the economic activities, the European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used.

For the geographical representation, the European statistical geographical classification NUTS is used.

Reference Period June and 2nd Quarter 2020.

Statistical unit The statistical unit is the legal unit (distinct VAT numbers).

Comparability The announced statistical data are comparable with the data of the most recent Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017 (relevant link from the webpage of ELSTAT, where tables and information on the methodology applied are provided Statistical Business Register).

15

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:02:04 UTC
