Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Accommodation and Food Service Activities Section, June 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 14 August 2020 PRESS RELEASE EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES SECTION JUNE AND 2nd QUARTER 2020 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this ad hoc sectoral publication, presents the map with the evolution of the turnover of enterprises classified in the Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities divisions. These economic activities have been over time in the focus of interest due to the significant weight they bear on the Greek economy as a whole, but also due to their extensive dispersion, with a significant presence in all regional units and a significant contribution to the respective local economies of Greece, often associated with the tourist product of the country. At the same time, under the recent circumstances, the monitoring and dedicated publication of the evolution of these economic activities has become imperative, given the direct and indirect adverse impact they have been subjected to, due to the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The current publication is part of the ad hoc Press Releases series published by ELSTAT (PR link), since April 2020. Similar publications have been planned to be released on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the evolution of the turnover of enterprises providing Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities will remain relevant and warranted. In particular, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on a monthly and quarterly basis and at the regional unit country-level of analysis, for the turnover of enterprises classified in the divisions Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities (divisions 55 and 56 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the period 2019-2020. The published data can highlight, at a detailed local level, the current evolution in the performance of enterprises having activity in key classes of the tourism sector and thus provide quick and highly relevant information on the evolution of the tourist product of Greece. Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043 e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr 1

Specifically, For the total of enterprises in Accommodation Activities, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 104,682,448 euro, recording a decrease of 94.3% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,846,435,467 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover of the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Lassithi (99.5%), while the respective smallest decrease (11.7%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Florina (Table 2a). For the total of enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 592,729,473 euro, recording a decrease of 59.0% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,446,782,662 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover of the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Thira (95.6%) while the respective smallest decrease (33.3%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Grevena (Table 3a). For the enterprises in Accommodation Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 40,519,666 euro, recording a decrease of 95.3% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 867,799,654 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Ithaki (100.0%), while respective increase (29.3%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Pella (Table 2b). For the enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 93,419,378 euro, recording a decrease of 42.2% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 161,654,963 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Zakynthos (95.1%), while the respective largest increase (62.8%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Arta (Table 3b). 2

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2019, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit. ACCOMMODATION FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES NACE Rev.2 55 NACE Rev.2 56 REGIONAL UNIT NUMBER OF TURNOVER 2019 SHARE (%) NUMBER OF SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER 2019 IN THE TOTAL ENTERPRISES ENTERPRISES TURNOVER TURNOVER ACHAIA 156 24,857,136 0.36 2,198 109,454,378 1.81 ANDROS 134 4,664,429 0.07 156 8,815,041 0.15 ARGOLIDA 362 36,720,687 0.53 884 67,234,953 1.11 ARKADIA 241 7,026,246 0.10 794 33,042,373 0.55 ARTA 25 2,661,549 0.04 672 17,389,319 0.29 ATTIKI(*) 1,760 1,646,455,622 23.55 17,741 2,410,899,987 39.79 CHALKIDIKI 1,926 206,037,686 2.95 1,655 102,613,190 1.69 CHANIA 1,592 353,744,723 5.06 1,826 150,049,047 2.48 CHIOS 157 9,655,620 0.14 462 28,662,197 0.47 DRAMA 30 5,058,007 0.07 722 25,348,404 0.42 ETOLOAKARNANIA 125 11,958,984 0.17 2,015 64,485,916 1.06 EVIA 759 30,220,022 0.43 2,032 85,888,968 1.42 EVROS 117 17,820,044 0.25 1,166 45,702,251 0.75 EVRYTANIA 85 2,301,007 0.03 207 4,292,424 0.07 FLORINA 42 2,156,082 0.03 524 10,434,571 0.17 FOKIDA 120 8,723,958 0.12 474 17,389,063 0.29 FTHIOTIDA 154 11,085,840 0.16 1,253 45,274,670 0.75 GREVENA 41 3,465,428 0.05 349 8,813,999 0.15 IKARIA 129 2,388,078 0.03 225 3,931,220 0.06 ILIA 158 29,355,353 0.42 1,360 39,428,409 0.65 IMATHIA 53 12,503,266 0.18 991 35,249,426 0.58 IOANNINA 307 32,940,858 0.47 1,481 74,104,511 1.22 IRAKLIO 1,069 609,077,835 8.71 2,710 157,673,414 2.60 ITHAKI 104 2,323,728 0.03 75 3,352,787 0.06 KALYMNOS 358 11,468,884 0.16 498 19,863,966 0.33 KARDITSA 71 6,469,929 0.09 984 21,919,535 0.36 KARPATHOS 199 24,811,054 0.35 253 10,060,148 0.17 KASTORIA 57 9,457,765 0.14 428 10,924,485 0.18 KAVALA 141 16,628,066 0.24 1,006 49,274,572 0.81 KEA - KYTHNOS 123 2,976,941 0.04 128 7,531,393 0.12 KEFALLINIA 791 68,975,018 0.99 522 45,121,235 0.74 KERKYRA 2,426 317,375,947 4.54 2,031 121,110,644 2.00 KILKIS 15 3,712,923 0.05 614 19,699,824 0.33 KORINTHIA 161 20,213,836 0.29 1,259 75,942,818 1.25 KOS 393 282,227,901 4.04 752 48,302,116 0.80 KOZANI 44 6,960,566 0.10 1,227 37,688,192 0.62 LAKONIA 333 22,154,267 0.32 932 40,833,088 0.67 LARISSA 189 13,063,029 0.19 1,943 86,246,929 1.42 LASSITHI 497 234,469,329 3.35 987 51,742,138 0.85 3

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2019, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued) ACCOMMODATION FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES NACE Rev.2 55 NACE Rev.2 56 REGIONAL UNIT NUMBER OF SHARE (%) NUMBER OF SHARE (%) TURNOVER 2019 IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER 2019 IN THE TOTAL ENTERPRISES ENTERPRISES TURNOVER TURNOVER LEFKADA 930 37,485,319 0.54 586 35,737,945 0.59 LESVOS 416 20,221,674 0.29 954 53,320,399 0.88 LIMNOS 94 5,005,584 0.07 192 8,001,901 0.13 MAGNISSIA 573 32,882,069 0.47 1,536 80,809,701 1.33 MESSINIA 557 42,212,500 0.60 1,649 83,739,141 1.38 MILOS 566 27,564,859 0.39 286 21,839,483 0.36 MYKONOS 449 267,167,294 3.82 264 114,418,117 1.89 NAXOS 621 51,500,325 0.74 521 38,804,379 0.64 PAROS 544 49,910,303 0.71 398 49,281,480 0.81 PELLA 151 9,771,734 0.14 1,122 29,353,368 0.48 PIERIA 1,109 66,055,456 0.94 1,270 68,453,563 1.13 PREVEZA 559 31,381,177 0.45 816 34,806,432 0.57 RETHYMNO 804 246,160,559 3.52 1,026 75,524,115 1.25 RODOPI 32 5,982,570 0.09 762 33,444,250 0.55 RODOS 1,019 805,763,229 11.53 1,838 143,051,561 2.36 SAMOS 361 45,438,651 0.65 501 24,331,556 0.40 SERRES 40 8,433,425 0.12 1,469 36,886,862 0.61 SPORADES 703 59,933,860 0.86 449 33,776,537 0.56 SYROS 188 9,978,970 0.14 217 20,309,354 0.34 THASSOS 806 53,583,864 0.77 401 24,244,673 0.40 THESPROTIA 250 14,779,664 0.21 593 24,217,971 0.40 THESSALONIKI 601 415,519,240 5.94 5,484 517,202,052 8.54 THIRA 1,157 336,492,998 4.81 747 131,144,907 2.16 TINOS 181 6,965,209 0.10 169 13,413,337 0.22 TRIKALA 133 17,929,318 0.26 1,167 43,017,241 0.71 VIOTIA 68 6,884,017 0.10 886 32,107,246 0.53 XANTHI 29 6,186,698 0.09 653 32,406,622 0.53 ZAKYNTHOS 983 195,826,073 2.80 916 59,749,057 0.99 Total 29,368 6,991,184,282 82,408 6,059,184,851 (*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it. 4

Table 2a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit TURNOVER RATE OF REGIONAL UNIT CHANGE (%) 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020/2019 ACHAIA 3,200,237 5,782,001 11,342,881 4,532,017 2,388,885 1,000,202 -82.7 ANDROS 50,172 877,692 3,462,004 274,561 61,135 103,332 -88.2 ARGOLIDA 2,820,429 10,634,148 17,854,104 5,412,006 2,219,933 1,443,441 -86.4 ARKADIA 1,237,135 1,473,906 2,596,481 1,718,724 1,135,094 657,934 -55.4 ARTA 500,841 564,816 977,105 618,787 369,224 179,337 -68.2 ATTIKI(*) 133,655,038 456,329,583 776,184,860 280,286,141 108,156,241 33,716,497 -92.6 CHALKIDIKI 2,784,989 46,375,397 145,260,077 11,617,223 2,855,151 4,064,842 -91.2 CHANIA 105,131,032 199,647,479 7,637,992 41,328,220 7,115,197 3,104,807 -97.0 CHIOS 1,142,221 1,798,609 5,563,950 1,150,840 964,833 672,816 -62.6 DRAMA 1,074,804 1,254,254 1,366,974 1,361,975 795,723 358,155 -71.4 ETOLOAKARNANIA 1,781,156 2,746,246 4,764,897 2,666,685 1,434,047 880,174 -67.9 EVIA 2,327,733 6,494,993 16,901,483 4,495,813 2,522,395 2,066,345 -68.2 EVROS 2,261,329 4,351,061 7,998,465 3,209,189 (**) (**) (**) EVRYTANIA 568,846 431,590 590,948 709,623 527,157 78,610 -81.8 FLORINA 483,256 490,423 530,727 651,676 610,286 433,240 -11.7 FOKIDA 1,162,036 2,532,236 3,337,019 1,692,667 840,847 232,608 -90.8 FTHIOTIDA 1,202,930 2,610,569 4,950,948 2,321,393 1,229,694 545,163 -79.1 GREVENA 633,768 892,827 941,145 997,688 435,762 593,433 -33.5 IKARIA 65,197 307,836 1,853,316 161,729 66,773 72,977 -76.3 ILIA 1,279,413 6,884,086 18,145,145 3,046,709 838,658 254,179 -96.3 IMATHIA 1,907,758 3,153,370 4,372,922 3,069,216 (**) (**) (**) IOANNINA 5,813,482 7,667,691 9,990,853 9,468,832 4,964,335 823,404 -89.3 IRAKLIO 6,849,952 165,318,673 370,946,173 65,963,037 6,701,017 2,828,007 -98.3 ITHAKI 16,209 421,257 1,739,178 147,084 19,102 14,317 -96.6 KALYMNOS 286,077 2,114,987 8,150,990 916,830 224,181 273,848 -87.1 KARDITSA 1,463,454 1,572,490 1,583,037 1,850,948 1,268,348 270,059 -82.8 KARPATHOS 404,181 5,729,427 16,681,008 1,996,438 390,032 417,314 -92.7 KASTORIA 1,497,536 2,409,774 3,397,941 2,152,514 1,374,474 441,362 -81.7 KAVALA 1,050,328 3,063,780 10,296,390 2,217,568 955,649 809,445 -73.6 KEA - KYTHNOS 62,396 574,862 2,228,260 111,423 57,940 158,063 -72.5 KEFALLINIA 1,347,777 17,413,676 44,856,348 5,357,217 1,256,088 1,158,202 -93.3 KERKYRA 3,872,445 80,231,259 207,960,641 25,311,602 2,687,446 2,148,128 -97.3 KILKIS 628,842 909,206 1,246,837 928,038 567,838 437,014 -51.9 KORINTHIA 1,754,458 4,389,085 10,984,141 3,086,152 1,609,285 512,525 -88.3 KOS 1,617,726 74,473,530 182,111,869 24,024,776 (**) 2,140,908 -97.1 KOZANI 1,392,146 1,845,475 1,867,159 1,855,786 1,222,502 627,141 -66.0 LAKONIA 1,506,966 4,551,020 13,383,103 2,713,178 988,509 899,168 -80.2 LARISSA 2,188,877 2,978,061 4,355,967 3,540,124 2,188,091 940,896 -68.4 LASSITHI 2,548,454 61,514,976 145,697,442 24,708,457 1,820,817 307,009 -99.5 5

Table 2a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued) TURNOVER RATE OF REGIONAL UNIT CHANGE (%) 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020/2019 LEFKADA 516,235 7,354,994 27,215,034 2,399,056 442,528 677,351 -90.8 LESVOS 1,416,408 4,944,983 11,566,143 2,294,140 1,384,762 1,136,576 -77.0 LIMNOS 599,405 764,329 2,762,891 878,959 594,968 571,489 -25.2 MAGNISSIA 3,907,785 6,720,625 16,136,274 6,117,385 3,785,642 1,298,926 -80.7 MESSINIA 2,245,227 10,061,458 25,453,757 4,452,058 1,565,162 988,490 -90.2 MILOS 276,507 4,847,208 21,147,523 1,293,621 292,492 462,314 -90.5 MYKONOS 1,476,202 68,160,619 182,451,407 15,079,066 1,055,782 1,151,076 -98.3 NAXOS 328,886 9,394,283 39,674,631 2,102,525 398,364 533,393 -94.3 PAROS 661,471 9,045,303 36,707,229 3,496,300 542,084 664,900 -92.6 PELLA 1,945,320 2,483,786 2,842,533 2,500,095 1,754,518 1,442,242 -41.9 PIERIA 2,947,846 15,097,261 41,471,588 6,538,761 2,503,849 1,852,784 -87.7 PREVEZA 862,413 6,828,836 21,425,967 2,263,961 845,161 798,071 -88.3 RETHYMNO 3,154,313 65,940,101 148,669,200 28,396,945 3,254,329 2,076,337 -96.9 RODOPI 919,656 1,437,173 2,449,230 1,176,511 768,539 390,755 -72.8 RODOS 10,361,806 220,352,982 500,022,630 75,025,811 4,303,697 2,670,060 -98.8 SAMOS 1,505,059 11,569,572 28,360,169 4,003,851 1,379,925 1,496,510 -87.1 SERRES 1,730,368 2,091,357 2,567,743 2,043,957 1,514,571 1,095,126 -47.6 SPORADES 578,733 13,503,267 43,259,107 2,592,753 814,849 769,085 -94.3 SYROS 680,587 2,159,238 5,949,273 1,189,872 716,725 523,649 -75.7 THASSOS 515,147 11,021,736 39,820,550 2,226,431 408,007 1,001,533 -90.9 THESPROTIA 670,696 3,229,451 9,233,003 1,646,514 672,852 539,707 -83.3 THESSALONIKI 23,921,993 109,699,957 226,198,222 55,699,068 18,515,923 5,695,887 -94.8 THIRA 7,991,658 100,505,832 190,581,289 37,414,219 6,647,835 3,332,707 -96.7 TINOS 133,542 1,279,542 5,068,292 483,833 141,915 191,276 -85.1 TRIKALA 2,701,397 5,009,695 5,508,895 4,709,331 2,252,095 605,397 -87.9 VIOTIA 1,765,233 1,607,877 1,683,103 1,827,804 1,269,783 220,342 -86.3 XANTHI 1,196,275 1,531,434 2,040,575 1,418,414 964,202 305,020 -80.1 ZAKYNTHOS 1,985,820 51,496,664 127,708,309 14,635,280 1,409,414 1,315,513 -97.4 Total 279,074,574 1,846,435,467 4,034,094,834 831,579,407 231,473,680 104,682,448 -94.3 (*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it. (**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable. 6

Table 2b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit TURNOVER RATE OF CHANGE (%) REGIONAL UNIT May June May June May June 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020/2019 2020/2019 ACHAIA 1,100,850 2,246,514 110,996 399,738 -89.9 -82.2 ANDROS 85,968 233,435 2,988 43,358 -96.5 -81.4 ARGOLIDA 1,788,371 2,170,867 247,761 439,863 -86.1 -79.7 ARKADIA 139,704 130,566 16,762 50,198 -88.0 -61.6 ARTA 135,814 218,128 28,243 104,964 -79.2 -51.9 ATTIKI(*) 142,015,597 205,449,443 7,138,680 14,591,158 -95.0 -92.9 CHALKIDIKI 8,189,127 24,539,227 250,149 1,258,636 -96.9 -94.9 CHANIA 33,257,441 47,407,551 595,695 1,030,755 -98.2 -97.8 CHIOS 323,535 611,394 73,199 137,705 -77.4 -77.5 DRAMA 274,826 276,111 20,805 110,815 -92.4 -59.9 ETOLOAKARNANIA 738,417 708,833 187,440 350,333 -74.6 -50.6 EVIA 1,439,244 2,235,709 284,974 801,674 -80.2 -64.1 EVROS 941,847 1,476,022 389,766 871,638 -58.6 -40.9 EVRYTANIA 93,944 39,826 4,392 20,749 -95.3 -47.9 FLORINA 62,886 47,084 46,715 (**) -25.7 (**) FOKIDA 428,424 442,622 6,603 28,892 -98.5 -93.5 FTHIOTIDA 556,954 789,275 48,689 142,736 -91.3 -81.9 GREVENA 127,691 25,587 112,155 12,154 -12.2 -52.5 IKARIA 27,007 65,191 2,078 12,425 -92.3 -80.9 ILIA 1,376,953 3,501,568 20,475 128,301 -98.5 -96.3 IMATHIA 865,669 1,190,646 774,395 (**) -10.5 (**) IOANNINA 1,743,411 1,871,100 43,113 319,788 -97.5 -82.9 IRAKLIO 53,041,086 86,810,788 634,918 1,292,042 -98.8 -98.5 ITHAKI 33,469 77,662 0 0 -100.0 -100.0 KALYMNOS 286,312 545,590 29,779 52,588 -89.6 -90.4 KARDITSA 397,337 446,891 74,590 133,935 -81.2 -70.0 KARPATHOS 1,239,525 3,236,302 80,478 165,035 -93.5 -94.9 KASTORIA 697,720 662,341 117,376 157,816 -83.2 -76.2 KAVALA 554,078 1,039,444 81,064 284,123 -85.4 -72.7 KEA - KYTHNOS 52,445 162,830 675 24,629 -98.7 -84.9 KEFALLINIA 3,396,539 6,199,469 192,256 275,396 -94.3 -95.6 KERKYRA 20,398,986 40,893,527 574,503 368,858 -97.2 -99.1 KILKIS 285,367 276,638 124,918 173,232 -56.2 -37.4 KORINTHIA 1,082,028 1,795,987 33,082 233,770 -96.9 -87.0 KOS 25,734,635 42,546,953 377,178 594,700 -98.5 -98.6 KOZANI 435,134 642,378 64,796 362,057 -85.1 -43.6 LAKONIA 614,984 917,396 9,339 352,982 -98.5 -61.5 LARISSA 784,253 947,335 175,449 361,825 -77.6 -61.8 LASSITHI 19,762,069 32,902,049 92,438 272,092 -99.5 -99.2 7

Table 2b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued) TURNOVER RATE OF CHANGE (%) REGIONAL UNIT May June May June May June 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020/2019 2020/2019 LEFKADA 621,557 2,004,437 45,078 136,122 -92.7 -93.2 LESVOS 996,727 1,820,258 87,571 284,112 -91.2 -84.4 LIMNOS 164,469 224,369 147,082 149,991 -10.6 -33.1 MAGNISSIA 1,138,002 1,487,679 47,739 396,956 -95.8 -73.3 MESSINIA 2,130,577 3,767,839 108,667 598,840 -94.9 -84.1 MILOS 202,638 730,012 30,180 71,589 -85.1 -90.2 MYKONOS 16,020,854 35,143,057 197,283 407,741 -98.8 -98.8 NAXOS 980,955 2,791,670 38,337 140,718 -96.1 -95.0 PAROS 883,582 2,962,229 16,454 97,807 -98.1 -96.7 PELLA 480,980 728,623 173,682 941,758 -63.9 29.3 PIERIA 2,354,474 5,609,315 104,525 679,192 -95.6 -87.9 PREVEZA 962,939 2,282,231 18,172 162,645 -98.1 -92.9 RETHYMNO 19,846,869 34,125,510 299,195 952,704 -98.5 -97.2 RODOPI 368,880 501,548 95,518 159,774 -74.1 -68.1 RODOS 71,656,383 122,925,621 493,305 1,046,010 -99.3 -99.1 SAMOS 2,964,821 6,275,525 328,272 423,597 -88.9 -93.3 SERRES 598,525 556,134 246,342 328,428 -58.8 -40.9 SPORADES 2,808,211 6,782,390 39,575 212,760 -98.6 -96.9 SYROS 306,164 535,420 80,306 157,453 -73.8 -70.6 THASSOS 2,022,055 5,467,969 21,041 476,163 -99.0 -91.3 THESPROTIA 623,913 1,249,997 100,377 157,335 -83.9 -87.4 THESSALONIKI 33,274,431 52,975,091 815,956 3,526,395 -97.5 -93.3 THIRA 21,389,299 32,601,432 617,517 1,227,530 -97.1 -96.2 TINOS 68,740 283,434 13,314 47,026 -80.6 -83.4 TRIKALA 852,496 848,933 61,031 355,273 -92.8 -58.2 VIOTIA 181,618 203,792 11,179 84,275 -93.8 -58.6 XANTHI 395,463 492,471 86,858 142,570 -78.0 -71.1 ZAKYNTHOS 15,564,641 26,642,389 30,616 259,253 -99.8 -99.0 Total 524,369,910 867,799,654 17,424,084 40,519,666 -96.7 -95.3 (*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it. (**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable. Note: Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis. 8

Table 3a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit TURNOVER RATE OF REGIONAL UNIT CHANGE (%) 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020/2019 ACHAIA 23,390,188 25,506,634 32,242,664 28,314,892 19,742,054 12,604,294 -50.6 ANDROS 371,571 1,704,151 6,244,549 494,770 317,475 590,581 -65.3 ARGOLIDA 10,133,385 16,749,136 27,131,270 13,221,162 8,463,061 6,115,657 -63.5 ARKADIA 5,799,922 6,951,433 12,118,928 8,172,090 5,452,718 3,289,301 -52.7 ARTA 3,517,927 4,074,861 4,967,823 4,828,708 3,119,242 2,147,030 -47.3 ATTIKI(*) 487,715,435 597,477,218 704,554,650 621,152,684 435,861,654 279,324,109 -53.2 CHALKIDIKI 5,614,643 20,860,235 67,479,731 8,658,581 4,838,124 7,308,937 -65.0 CHANIA 13,875,955 36,938,818 74,427,934 24,806,340 12,433,531 8,368,009 -77.3 CHIOS 4,520,604 6,147,416 12,493,349 5,500,828 4,338,681 3,120,388 -49.2 DRAMA 4,910,676 6,043,854 7,330,768 7,063,106 4,553,692 2,962,570 -51.0 ETOLOAKARNANIA 11,940,181 15,207,352 21,300,127 16,038,256 10,665,172 7,758,535 -49.0 EVIA 12,177,651 19,232,701 38,146,239 16,332,377 11,760,110 11,112,333 -42.2 EVROS 8,302,089 10,232,383 16,253,112 10,914,667 7,513,082 5,752,439 -43.8 EVRYTANIA 783,484 829,021 1,542,736 1,137,183 751,474 311,937 -62.4 FLORINA 2,280,377 2,296,236 2,748,696 3,109,262 2,038,928 1,141,854 -50.3 FOKIDA 2,810,557 4,060,048 7,019,597 3,498,861 2,535,430 1,503,746 -63.0 FTHIOTIDA 7,654,867 10,393,473 16,078,075 11,148,255 7,086,704 5,676,179 -45.4 GREVENA 1,612,154 1,776,519 3,134,296 2,291,030 1,709,335 1,185,804 -33.3 IKARIA 169,521 519,321 2,919,293 323,085 154,098 189,579 -63.5 ILIA 6,106,250 9,324,424 15,763,562 8,234,173 5,001,475 3,818,645 -59.0 IMATHIA 7,451,599 8,645,816 9,639,687 9,512,324 6,203,729 4,442,870 -48.6 IOANNINA 15,900,381 16,690,501 20,359,484 21,154,145 15,014,091 7,634,041 -54.3 IRAKLIO 21,805,453 38,655,883 61,976,558 35,235,520 22,024,102 15,019,445 -61.1 ITHAKI 67,373 528,536 2,581,844 175,034 51,882 73,278 -86.1 KALYMNOS 1,140,847 3,788,820 12,389,690 2,544,609 1,133,278 1,162,048 -69.3 KARDITSA 4,523,076 5,162,316 5,687,096 6,547,047 4,090,081 2,502,837 -51.5 KARPATHOS 316,417 2,038,192 7,011,360 694,179 327,911 391,351 -80.8 KASTORIA 2,255,456 2,482,483 3,090,525 3,096,021 1,963,348 973,448 -60.8 KAVALA 7,355,552 11,388,385 21,242,981 9,287,654 6,388,449 5,143,347 -54.8 KEA - KYTHNOS 131,124 1,447,372 5,602,427 350,470 181,075 739,679 -48.9 KEFALLINIA 1,865,642 9,992,299 29,597,166 3,666,128 1,516,707 1,277,267 -87.2 KERKYRA 6,769,083 29,362,518 71,455,792 13,523,251 5,939,082 4,807,228 -83.6 KILKIS 4,295,792 4,667,596 5,684,643 5,051,793 3,036,559 2,064,851 -55.8 KORINTHIA 12,406,330 17,375,064 29,084,510 17,076,914 11,632,896 10,380,926 -40.3 KOS 2,796,452 11,972,310 27,114,071 6,419,283 2,657,274 1,830,540 -84.7 KOZANI 8,613,259 8,852,844 10,158,595 10,063,494 7,150,057 4,251,858 -52.0 LAKONIA 5,344,485 8,645,189 19,128,044 7,715,370 4,808,520 3,662,952 -57.6 LARISSA 17,844,371 20,729,033 24,704,867 22,968,658 14,686,076 9,737,106 -53.0 LASSITHI 4,577,371 12,596,400 26,086,012 8,482,355 3,902,509 2,988,408 -76.3 9

Table 3a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued) TURNOVER RATE OF REGIONAL UNIT CHANGE (%) 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2020/2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 LEFKADA 1,557,644 7,483,532 24,230,562 2,466,207 1,344,629 1,634,495 -78.2 LESVOS 6,721,951 11,389,749 21,751,530 13,457,169 (**) (**) (**) LIMNOS 640,668 1,292,245 5,179,433 889,555 587,577 607,590 -53.0 MAGNISSIA 14,322,141 17,340,455 28,844,602 20,302,503 13,518,186 8,385,688 -51.6 MESSINIA 10,925,904 19,232,271 38,047,314 15,533,652 10,350,305 7,439,406 -61.3 MILOS 405,587 3,684,347 16,690,358 1,059,191 391,845 853,639 -76.8 MYKONOS 1,615,484 29,384,819 77,043,818 6,373,996 1,460,592 1,858,920 -93.7 NAXOS 882,357 6,439,986 29,153,576 2,328,460 820,216 1,016,600 -84.2 PAROS 791,232 9,308,127 37,239,172 1,942,949 593,889 1,419,881 -84.7 PELLA 5,826,404 6,415,329 8,559,504 8,552,131 5,651,499 3,355,494 -47.7 PIERIA 9,794,625 15,328,385 30,662,279 12,668,274 8,941,994 5,942,352 -61.2 PREVEZA 2,966,730 7,599,143 20,213,241 4,027,318 2,495,484 2,013,636 -73.5 RETHYMNO 9,095,566 18,696,176 33,171,639 14,560,734 8,231,833 4,387,509 -76.5 RODOPI 7,181,345 7,491,751 9,363,776 9,407,378 6,797,719 4,593,463 -38.7 RODOS 12,224,676 34,968,577 73,902,424 21,955,884 10,335,637 7,080,267 -79.8 SAMOS 1,919,698 5,524,764 14,049,523 2,837,571 1,656,230 1,361,780 -75.4 SERRES 7,619,682 8,534,104 10,300,490 10,432,586 6,557,786 4,122,263 -51.7 SPORADES 1,106,696 6,610,836 24,762,494 1,296,511 979,151 948,859 -85.6 SYROS 1,888,722 4,835,445 10,877,410 2,707,777 1,986,392 1,743,526 -63.9 THASSOS 645,717 4,267,569 18,374,599 956,788 540,245 961,564 -77.5 THESPROTIA 2,931,464 5,015,118 12,443,435 3,827,954 2,406,969 1,840,345 -63.3 THESSALONIKI 116,251,253 125,791,184 132,140,118 143,019,497 102,531,228 62,067,141 -50.7 THIRA 3,375,198 38,161,022 75,756,830 13,851,857 2,024,345 1,697,169 -95.6 TINOS 438,032 2,472,691 9,525,168 977,446 427,846 610,759 -75.3 TRIKALA 8,583,641 9,993,451 12,006,301 12,433,848 7,744,794 4,222,552 -57.7 VIOTIA 7,242,621 7,173,518 8,638,475 9,052,632 7,256,303 3,588,668 -50.0 XANTHI 7,421,064 7,324,109 9,612,306 8,049,143 5,775,628 3,481,218 -52.5 ZAKYNTHOS 2,182,422 13,677,168 39,791,414 4,098,053 1,753,933 1,356,967 -90.1 Total 985,706,024 1,446,782,662 2,298,824,542 1,327,871,623 884,073,387 592,729,473 -59.0 (*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it. (**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable. 10

Table 3b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit TURNOVER RATE OF CHANGE (%) REGIONAL UNIT May June May June May June 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020/2019 2020/2019 ACHAIA 1,417,332 1,425,729 401,654 905,103 -71.7 -36.5 ANDROS - - - - - - ARGOLIDA 427,262 434,770 84,057 248,617 -80.3 -42.8 ARKADIA 1,701 1,667 81 662 -95.2 -60.3 ARTA 7,147 6,608 1,308 10,758 -81.7 62.8 ATTIKI(*) 94,791,555 112,987,161 38,691,747 65,241,909 -59.2 -42.3 CHALKIDIKI 216,135 407,457 136,371 209,684 -36.9 -48.5 CHANIA 1,821,229 2,366,054 551,493 862,990 -69.7 -63.5 CHIOS (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) DRAMA 31,134 26,075 10,078 24,018 -67.6 -7.9 ETOLOAKARNANIA 861,148 859,409 398,153 662,581 -53.8 -22.9 EVIA 606,717 1,303,813 452,876 932,106 -25.4 -28.5 EVROS (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) EVRYTANIA (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) FLORINA (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) FOKIDA (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) FTHIOTIDA 8,131 13,542 1,393 5,487 -82.9 -59.5 GREVENA (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) IKARIA - - - - - - ILIA 116,527 250,859 34,178 68,533 -70.7 -72.7 IMATHIA 239,091 240,463 145,777 186,272 -39.0 -22.5 IOANNINA 524,249 539,169 108,034 397,156 -79.4 -26.3 IRAKLIO 1,802,296 2,173,569 818,964 1,253,829 -54.6 -42.3 ITHAKI - - - - - - KALYMNOS 11,768 20,648 7,334 8,380 -37.7 -59.4 KARDITSA 8,373 18,921 1,026 12,217 -87.7 -35.4 KARPATHOS (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) KASTORIA (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) KAVALA 170,464 173,977 123,643 131,461 -27.5 -24.4 KEA - KYTHNOS 26,703 69,993 0 22,620 -100.0 -67.7 KEFALLINIA 222,300 445,340 19,023 70,932 -91.4 -84.1 KERKYRA 908,445 1,671,120 139,203 621,970 -84.7 -62.8 KILKIS (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) KORINTHIA 652,562 753,561 751,257 (**) 15.1 (**) KOS 171,350 333,956 31,068 140,410 -81.9 -58.0 KOZANI 150,584 149,112 58,120 145,405 -61.4 -2.5 LAKONIA 19,061 92,727 1,894 30,790 -90.1 -66.8 LARISSA 811,883 813,214 262,589 508,745 -67.7 -37.4 LASSITHI 151,673 145,821 9,045 43,984 -94.0 -69.8 11

Table 3b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued) TURNOVER RATE OF CHANGE (%) REGIONAL UNIT May June May June May June 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020/2019 2020/2019 LEFKADA 151,612 245,930 42,444 115,948 -72.0 -52.9 LESVOS 879,831 678,207 (**) (**) (**) (**) LIMNOS (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) MAGNISSIA 1,012,156 990,519 341,063 769,912 -66.3 -22.3 MESSINIA 825,891 1,089,608 181,654 405,341 -78.0 -62.8 MILOS - - - - - - MYKONOS 3,179,248 8,179,904 218,047 514,746 -93.1 -93.7 NAXOS - - - - - - PAROS 186,481 932,346 5,406 120,754 -97.1 -87.0 PELLA 155,518 130,148 145,908 147,222 -6.2 13.1 PIERIA 1,273,846 1,349,311 190,091 673,664 -85.1 -50.1 PREVEZA 130,456 367,068 9,175 40,443 -93.0 -89.0 RETHYMNO 802,687 1,133,285 222,302 793,119 -72.3 -30.0 RODOPI 73,429 68,732 79,642 100,158 8.5 45.7 RODOS 1,242,940 1,824,364 292,006 552,738 -76.5 -69.7 SAMOS 93,165 111,749 16,531 49,607 -82.3 -55.6 SERRES 298,809 331,074 114,945 277,358 -61.5 -16.2 SPORADES 31,979 56,069 6,614 3,664 -79.3 -93.5 SYROS 127,793 210,219 84,480 102,649 -33.9 -51.2 THASSOS (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) THESPROTIA 53,812 71,379 4,808 25,875 -91.1 -63.7 THESSALONIKI 14,826,272 13,612,808 7,584,859 11,173,048 -48.8 -17.9 THIRA 701,355 1,065,621 12,524 122,473 -98.2 -88.5 TINOS (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) (***) TRIKALA 115,164 106,319 49,300 77,518 -57.2 -27.1 VIOTIA 39,100 38,800 35,680 39,988 -8.7 3.1 XANTHI 260,635 302,670 196,744 253,723 -24.5 -16.2 ZAKYNTHOS 272,150 771,865 20,891 37,974 -92.3 -95.1 Total 133,126,017 161,654,963 57,007,763 93,419,378 -57.2 -42.2 (*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it. (**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable. (***) The data are not disclosed for statistical confidentiality reasons regarding the protection of the identity of the reporting enterprises. "-" There are no enterprises obliged to double-entry bookkeeping. Note: Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis. 12

Graph 1: Turnover for the total of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification) 4,500,000,000 4,000,000,000 3,500,000,000 3,000,000,000 2,500,000,000 2,000,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,000,000,000 500,000,000 0 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 2019 2020 Graph 2: Turnover for the total of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification) 2,500,000,000 2,000,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,000,000,000 500,000,000 0 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 2019 2020 13

Graph 3: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification) 1,400,000,000 1,200,000,000 1,000,000,000 800,000,000 600,000,000 400,000,000 200,000,000 0 January February March April May June July August September October November December 2019 2020 Graph 4: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification) 250,000,000 200,000,000 150,000,000 100,000,000 50,000,000 0 January February March April May June July August September October November December 2019 2020 14

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES Generally The statistical data presented in this Press Release have been compiled on the basis of the linking and processing of primary data from the following sources: The most recent published Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017.

Administrative transactions files (tax, etc.) of the reference years 2019 and 2020. In particular, the following primary data have been used per source: Active enterprises and the economic activity class from the Statistical Business Register of the reference year 2017.

Income data from administrative transaction files of the years 2019 and 2020. Statistical classifications For the economic activities, the European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used. For the geographical representation, the European statistical geographical classification NUTS is used. Reference Period June and 2nd Quarter 2020. Statistical unit The statistical unit is the legal unit (distinct VAT numbers). Comparability The announced statistical data are comparable with the data of the most recent Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017 (relevant link from the webpage of ELSTAT, where tables and information on the methodology applied are provided Statistical Business Register). 15