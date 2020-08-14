|
Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Accommodation and Food Service Activities Section, June 2020
08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 14 August 2020
PRESS RELEASE
EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN
ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES SECTION
JUNE AND 2nd QUARTER 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this ad hoc sectoral publication, presents the map with the evolution of the turnover of enterprises classified in the Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities divisions. These economic activities have been over time in the focus of interest due to the significant weight they bear on the Greek economy as a whole, but also due to their extensive dispersion, with a significant presence in all regional units and a significant contribution to the respective local economies of Greece, often associated with the tourist product of the country. At the same time, under the recent circumstances, the monitoring and dedicated publication of the evolution of these economic activities has become imperative, given the direct and indirect adverse impact they have been subjected to, due to the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The current publication is part of the ad hoc Press Releases series published by ELSTAT (PR link), since April 2020.
Similar publications have been planned to be released on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the evolution of the turnover of enterprises providing Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities will remain relevant and warranted.
In particular, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on a monthly and quarterly basis and at the regional unit country-level of analysis, for the turnover of enterprises classified in the divisions Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities (divisions 55 and 56 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the period 2019-2020.
The published data can highlight, at a detailed local level, the current evolution in the performance of enterprises having activity in key classes of the tourism sector and thus provide quick and highly relevant information on the evolution of the tourist product of Greece.
Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043
e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr
Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Specifically,
For the total of enterprises in Accommodation Activities, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 104,682,448 euro, recording a decrease of 94.3% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,846,435,467 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover of the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Lassithi (99.5%), while the respective smallest decrease (11.7%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Florina (Table 2a).
For the total of enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 592,729,473 euro, recording a decrease of 59.0% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,446,782,662 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover of the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Thira (95.6%) while the respective smallest decrease (33.3%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Grevena (Table 3a).
For the enterprises in Accommodation Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 40,519,666 euro, recording a decrease of 95.3% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 867,799,654 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Ithaki (100.0%), while respective increase (29.3%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Pella (Table 2b).
For the enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 93,419,378 euro, recording a decrease of 42.2% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 161,654,963 euro. The largest decrease in the turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded in the Regional Unit Zakynthos (95.1%), while the respective largest increase (62.8%) was recorded in the Regional Unit Arta (Table 3b).
Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2019, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACCOMMODATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NACE Rev.2 55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NACE Rev.2 56
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF
|
|
|
TURNOVER 2019
|
|
|
|
SHARE (%)
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IN THE TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER 2019
|
|
|
IN THE TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTERPRISES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTERPRISES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACHAIA
|
156
|
|
24,857,136
|
|
0.36
|
|
2,198
|
|
109,454,378
|
|
1.81
|
|
|
ANDROS
|
134
|
|
4,664,429
|
|
0.07
|
|
156
|
|
8,815,041
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
ARGOLIDA
|
362
|
|
36,720,687
|
|
0.53
|
|
884
|
|
67,234,953
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
ARKADIA
|
241
|
|
7,026,246
|
|
0.10
|
|
794
|
|
33,042,373
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
ARTA
|
25
|
|
2,661,549
|
|
0.04
|
|
672
|
|
17,389,319
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
ATTIKI(*)
|
1,760
|
|
1,646,455,622
|
|
23.55
|
|
17,741
|
|
2,410,899,987
|
|
39.79
|
|
|
CHALKIDIKI
|
1,926
|
|
206,037,686
|
|
2.95
|
|
1,655
|
|
102,613,190
|
|
1.69
|
|
|
CHANIA
|
1,592
|
|
353,744,723
|
|
5.06
|
|
1,826
|
|
150,049,047
|
|
2.48
|
|
|
CHIOS
|
157
|
|
9,655,620
|
|
0.14
|
|
462
|
|
28,662,197
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
DRAMA
|
30
|
|
5,058,007
|
|
0.07
|
|
722
|
|
25,348,404
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
ETOLOAKARNANIA
|
125
|
|
11,958,984
|
|
0.17
|
|
2,015
|
|
64,485,916
|
|
1.06
|
|
|
EVIA
|
759
|
|
30,220,022
|
|
0.43
|
|
2,032
|
|
85,888,968
|
|
1.42
|
|
|
EVROS
|
117
|
|
17,820,044
|
|
0.25
|
|
1,166
|
|
45,702,251
|
|
0.75
|
|
|
EVRYTANIA
|
85
|
|
2,301,007
|
|
0.03
|
|
207
|
|
4,292,424
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
FLORINA
|
42
|
|
2,156,082
|
|
0.03
|
|
524
|
|
10,434,571
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
FOKIDA
|
120
|
|
8,723,958
|
|
0.12
|
|
474
|
|
17,389,063
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
FTHIOTIDA
|
154
|
|
11,085,840
|
|
0.16
|
|
1,253
|
|
45,274,670
|
|
0.75
|
|
|
GREVENA
|
41
|
|
3,465,428
|
|
0.05
|
|
349
|
|
8,813,999
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
IKARIA
|
129
|
|
2,388,078
|
|
0.03
|
|
225
|
|
3,931,220
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
ILIA
|
158
|
|
29,355,353
|
|
0.42
|
|
1,360
|
|
39,428,409
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
IMATHIA
|
53
|
|
12,503,266
|
|
0.18
|
|
991
|
|
35,249,426
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
IOANNINA
|
307
|
|
32,940,858
|
|
0.47
|
|
1,481
|
|
74,104,511
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
IRAKLIO
|
1,069
|
|
609,077,835
|
|
8.71
|
|
2,710
|
|
157,673,414
|
|
2.60
|
|
|
ITHAKI
|
104
|
|
2,323,728
|
|
0.03
|
|
75
|
|
3,352,787
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
KALYMNOS
|
358
|
|
11,468,884
|
|
0.16
|
|
498
|
|
19,863,966
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
KARDITSA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
6,469,929
|
|
0.09
|
|
984
|
|
21,919,535
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
KARPATHOS
|
199
|
|
24,811,054
|
|
0.35
|
|
253
|
|
10,060,148
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
KASTORIA
|
57
|
|
9,457,765
|
|
0.14
|
|
428
|
|
10,924,485
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
KAVALA
|
141
|
|
16,628,066
|
|
0.24
|
|
1,006
|
|
49,274,572
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
KEA - KYTHNOS
|
123
|
|
2,976,941
|
|
0.04
|
|
128
|
|
7,531,393
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
KEFALLINIA
|
791
|
|
68,975,018
|
|
0.99
|
|
522
|
|
45,121,235
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
KERKYRA
|
2,426
|
|
317,375,947
|
|
4.54
|
|
2,031
|
|
121,110,644
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
KILKIS
|
15
|
|
3,712,923
|
|
0.05
|
|
614
|
|
19,699,824
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
KORINTHIA
|
161
|
|
20,213,836
|
|
0.29
|
|
1,259
|
|
75,942,818
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
KOS
|
393
|
|
282,227,901
|
|
4.04
|
|
752
|
|
48,302,116
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
KOZANI
|
44
|
|
6,960,566
|
|
0.10
|
|
1,227
|
|
37,688,192
|
|
0.62
|
|
|
LAKONIA
|
333
|
|
22,154,267
|
|
0.32
|
|
932
|
|
40,833,088
|
|
0.67
|
|
|
LARISSA
|
189
|
|
13,063,029
|
|
0.19
|
|
1,943
|
|
86,246,929
|
|
1.42
|
|
|
LASSITHI
|
497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
234,469,329
|
|
|
3.35
|
|
|
987
|
|
51,742,138
|
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2019, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACCOMMODATION
|
|
|
|
|
FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NACE Rev.2 55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NACE Rev.2 56
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
NUMBER OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARE (%)
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER 2019
|
|
|
IN THE TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER 2019
|
|
|
IN THE TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTERPRISES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTERPRISES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEFKADA
|
930
|
|
37,485,319
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
586
|
|
35,737,945
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
LESVOS
|
416
|
|
20,221,674
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
954
|
|
53,320,399
|
|
0.88
|
|
|
LIMNOS
|
94
|
|
5,005,584
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
192
|
|
8,001,901
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
MAGNISSIA
|
573
|
|
32,882,069
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
1,536
|
|
80,809,701
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
MESSINIA
|
557
|
|
42,212,500
|
|
|
0.60
|
|
1,649
|
|
83,739,141
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
MILOS
|
566
|
|
27,564,859
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
286
|
|
21,839,483
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
MYKONOS
|
449
|
|
267,167,294
|
|
|
3.82
|
|
264
|
|
114,418,117
|
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAXOS
|
621
|
|
51,500,325
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
521
|
|
38,804,379
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
PAROS
|
544
|
|
49,910,303
|
|
|
0.71
|
|
398
|
|
49,281,480
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
PELLA
|
151
|
|
9,771,734
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
1,122
|
|
29,353,368
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
PIERIA
|
1,109
|
|
66,055,456
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
1,270
|
|
68,453,563
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PREVEZA
|
559
|
|
31,381,177
|
|
|
0.45
|
|
|
816
|
|
34,806,432
|
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RETHYMNO
|
804
|
|
246,160,559
|
|
|
3.52
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
75,524,115
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RODOPI
|
32
|
|
5,982,570
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
762
|
|
33,444,250
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
RODOS
|
1,019
|
|
805,763,229
|
|
|
11.53
|
|
1,838
|
|
143,051,561
|
|
2.36
|
|
|
SAMOS
|
361
|
|
45,438,651
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
501
|
|
24,331,556
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
SERRES
|
40
|
|
8,433,425
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
1,469
|
|
36,886,862
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
SPORADES
|
703
|
|
59,933,860
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
449
|
|
33,776,537
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
SYROS
|
188
|
|
9,978,970
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
217
|
|
20,309,354
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
THASSOS
|
806
|
|
53,583,864
|
|
|
0.77
|
|
401
|
|
24,244,673
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
THESPROTIA
|
250
|
|
14,779,664
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
593
|
|
24,217,971
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
THESSALONIKI
|
601
|
|
415,519,240
|
|
|
5.94
|
|
5,484
|
|
517,202,052
|
|
8.54
|
|
|
THIRA
|
1,157
|
|
336,492,998
|
|
|
4.81
|
|
747
|
|
131,144,907
|
|
2.16
|
|
|
TINOS
|
181
|
|
6,965,209
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
169
|
|
13,413,337
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
TRIKALA
|
133
|
|
17,929,318
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
1,167
|
|
43,017,241
|
|
0.71
|
|
|
VIOTIA
|
68
|
|
6,884,017
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
886
|
|
32,107,246
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
XANTHI
|
29
|
|
6,186,698
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
653
|
|
32,406,622
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZAKYNTHOS
|
983
|
|
195,826,073
|
|
|
2.80
|
|
916
|
|
59,749,057
|
|
0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
29,368
|
|
6,991,184,282
|
|
|
|
|
82,408
|
|
6,059,184,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.
Table 2a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACHAIA
|
3,200,237
|
|
5,782,001
|
|
11,342,881
|
|
4,532,017
|
|
2,388,885
|
|
1,000,202
|
|
-82.7
|
|
|
ANDROS
|
50,172
|
|
877,692
|
|
3,462,004
|
|
274,561
|
|
61,135
|
|
103,332
|
|
-88.2
|
|
|
ARGOLIDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,820,429
|
|
10,634,148
|
|
17,854,104
|
|
|
5,412,006
|
|
2,219,933
|
|
1,443,441
|
|
-86.4
|
|
|
ARKADIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,237,135
|
|
1,473,906
|
|
2,596,481
|
|
1,718,724
|
|
1,135,094
|
|
657,934
|
|
-55.4
|
|
|
ARTA
|
500,841
|
|
564,816
|
|
977,105
|
|
618,787
|
|
369,224
|
|
179,337
|
|
-68.2
|
|
|
ATTIKI(*)
|
133,655,038
|
|
456,329,583
|
|
776,184,860
|
|
280,286,141
|
|
108,156,241
|
|
33,716,497
|
|
-92.6
|
|
|
CHALKIDIKI
|
2,784,989
|
|
46,375,397
|
|
145,260,077
|
|
11,617,223
|
|
2,855,151
|
|
4,064,842
|
|
-91.2
|
|
|
CHANIA
|
|
|
105,131,032
|
|
199,647,479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,637,992
|
|
|
|
41,328,220
|
|
7,115,197
|
|
3,104,807
|
|
-97.0
|
|
|
CHIOS
|
1,142,221
|
|
1,798,609
|
|
5,563,950
|
|
1,150,840
|
|
964,833
|
|
672,816
|
|
-62.6
|
|
|
DRAMA
|
1,074,804
|
|
1,254,254
|
|
1,366,974
|
|
1,361,975
|
|
795,723
|
|
358,155
|
|
-71.4
|
|
|
ETOLOAKARNANIA
|
1,781,156
|
|
2,746,246
|
|
4,764,897
|
|
2,666,685
|
|
1,434,047
|
|
880,174
|
|
-67.9
|
|
|
EVIA
|
2,327,733
|
|
6,494,993
|
|
16,901,483
|
|
4,495,813
|
|
2,522,395
|
|
2,066,345
|
|
-68.2
|
|
|
EVROS
|
2,261,329
|
|
4,351,061
|
|
7,998,465
|
|
3,209,189
|
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
|
EVRYTANIA
|
568,846
|
|
431,590
|
|
590,948
|
|
709,623
|
|
527,157
|
|
78,610
|
|
-81.8
|
|
|
FLORINA
|
483,256
|
|
490,423
|
|
530,727
|
|
651,676
|
|
610,286
|
|
433,240
|
|
-11.7
|
|
|
FOKIDA
|
1,162,036
|
|
2,532,236
|
|
3,337,019
|
|
1,692,667
|
|
840,847
|
|
232,608
|
|
-90.8
|
|
|
FTHIOTIDA
|
1,202,930
|
|
2,610,569
|
|
4,950,948
|
|
2,321,393
|
|
1,229,694
|
|
545,163
|
|
-79.1
|
|
|
GREVENA
|
633,768
|
|
892,827
|
|
941,145
|
|
997,688
|
|
435,762
|
|
593,433
|
|
-33.5
|
|
|
IKARIA
|
65,197
|
|
307,836
|
|
1,853,316
|
|
161,729
|
|
66,773
|
|
72,977
|
|
-76.3
|
|
|
ILIA
|
1,279,413
|
|
6,884,086
|
|
18,145,145
|
|
3,046,709
|
|
838,658
|
|
254,179
|
|
-96.3
|
|
|
IMATHIA
|
1,907,758
|
|
3,153,370
|
|
4,372,922
|
|
3,069,216
|
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
|
IOANNINA
|
5,813,482
|
|
7,667,691
|
|
9,990,853
|
|
9,468,832
|
|
4,964,335
|
|
823,404
|
|
-89.3
|
|
|
IRAKLIO
|
6,849,952
|
|
165,318,673
|
|
370,946,173
|
|
65,963,037
|
|
6,701,017
|
|
2,828,007
|
|
-98.3
|
|
|
ITHAKI
|
16,209
|
|
421,257
|
|
1,739,178
|
|
147,084
|
|
19,102
|
|
14,317
|
|
-96.6
|
|
|
KALYMNOS
|
286,077
|
|
2,114,987
|
|
8,150,990
|
|
916,830
|
|
224,181
|
|
273,848
|
|
-87.1
|
|
|
KARDITSA
|
1,463,454
|
|
1,572,490
|
|
1,583,037
|
|
1,850,948
|
|
1,268,348
|
|
270,059
|
|
-82.8
|
|
|
KARPATHOS
|
404,181
|
|
5,729,427
|
|
16,681,008
|
|
1,996,438
|
|
390,032
|
|
417,314
|
|
-92.7
|
|
|
KASTORIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,497,536
|
|
2,409,774
|
|
3,397,941
|
|
2,152,514
|
|
1,374,474
|
|
441,362
|
|
-81.7
|
|
|
KAVALA
|
1,050,328
|
|
3,063,780
|
|
10,296,390
|
|
2,217,568
|
|
955,649
|
|
809,445
|
|
-73.6
|
|
|
KEA - KYTHNOS
|
62,396
|
|
574,862
|
|
2,228,260
|
|
111,423
|
|
57,940
|
|
158,063
|
|
-72.5
|
|
|
KEFALLINIA
|
1,347,777
|
|
17,413,676
|
|
44,856,348
|
|
5,357,217
|
|
1,256,088
|
|
1,158,202
|
|
-93.3
|
|
|
KERKYRA
|
3,872,445
|
|
80,231,259
|
|
207,960,641
|
|
25,311,602
|
|
2,687,446
|
|
2,148,128
|
|
-97.3
|
|
|
KILKIS
|
628,842
|
|
909,206
|
|
1,246,837
|
|
928,038
|
|
567,838
|
|
437,014
|
|
-51.9
|
|
|
KORINTHIA
|
1,754,458
|
|
4,389,085
|
|
10,984,141
|
|
3,086,152
|
|
1,609,285
|
|
512,525
|
|
-88.3
|
|
|
KOS
|
1,617,726
|
|
74,473,530
|
|
182,111,869
|
|
24,024,776
|
|
(**)
|
|
2,140,908
|
|
-97.1
|
|
|
KOZANI
|
1,392,146
|
|
1,845,475
|
|
1,867,159
|
|
1,855,786
|
|
1,222,502
|
|
627,141
|
|
-66.0
|
|
|
LAKONIA
|
1,506,966
|
|
4,551,020
|
|
13,383,103
|
|
2,713,178
|
|
988,509
|
|
899,168
|
|
-80.2
|
|
|
LARISSA
|
2,188,877
|
|
2,978,061
|
|
4,355,967
|
|
3,540,124
|
|
2,188,091
|
|
940,896
|
|
-68.4
|
|
|
LASSITHI
|
2,548,454
|
|
61,514,976
|
|
145,697,442
|
|
24,708,457
|
|
1,820,817
|
|
307,009
|
|
-99.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
LEFKADA
|
516,235
|
|
7,354,994
|
|
27,215,034
|
|
2,399,056
|
|
442,528
|
|
677,351
|
|
-90.8
|
|
|
LESVOS
|
1,416,408
|
|
4,944,983
|
|
11,566,143
|
|
2,294,140
|
|
1,384,762
|
|
1,136,576
|
|
-77.0
|
|
|
LIMNOS
|
599,405
|
|
764,329
|
|
2,762,891
|
|
878,959
|
|
594,968
|
|
571,489
|
|
-25.2
|
|
|
MAGNISSIA
|
3,907,785
|
|
6,720,625
|
|
16,136,274
|
|
6,117,385
|
|
3,785,642
|
|
1,298,926
|
|
-80.7
|
|
|
MESSINIA
|
2,245,227
|
|
10,061,458
|
|
25,453,757
|
|
4,452,058
|
|
1,565,162
|
|
988,490
|
|
-90.2
|
|
|
MILOS
|
276,507
|
|
4,847,208
|
|
21,147,523
|
|
1,293,621
|
|
292,492
|
|
462,314
|
|
-90.5
|
|
|
MYKONOS
|
1,476,202
|
|
68,160,619
|
|
182,451,407
|
|
15,079,066
|
|
1,055,782
|
|
1,151,076
|
|
-98.3
|
|
|
NAXOS
|
328,886
|
|
9,394,283
|
|
39,674,631
|
|
2,102,525
|
|
398,364
|
|
533,393
|
|
-94.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAROS
|
|
661,471
|
|
9,045,303
|
|
36,707,229
|
|
3,496,300
|
|
542,084
|
|
664,900
|
|
-92.6
|
|
|
PELLA
|
|
1,945,320
|
|
2,483,786
|
|
2,842,533
|
|
2,500,095
|
|
1,754,518
|
|
1,442,242
|
|
-41.9
|
|
|
PIERIA
|
|
2,947,846
|
|
15,097,261
|
|
41,471,588
|
|
6,538,761
|
|
2,503,849
|
|
1,852,784
|
|
-87.7
|
|
|
PREVEZA
|
|
862,413
|
|
6,828,836
|
|
21,425,967
|
|
2,263,961
|
|
845,161
|
|
798,071
|
|
-88.3
|
|
|
RETHYMNO
|
|
3,154,313
|
|
65,940,101
|
|
148,669,200
|
|
28,396,945
|
|
3,254,329
|
|
2,076,337
|
|
-96.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RODOPI
|
|
919,656
|
|
1,437,173
|
|
2,449,230
|
|
|
1,176,511
|
|
768,539
|
|
|
390,755
|
|
-72.8
|
|
|
RODOS
|
|
10,361,806
|
|
220,352,982
|
|
500,022,630
|
|
|
75,025,811
|
|
4,303,697
|
|
|
2,670,060
|
|
-98.8
|
|
|
SAMOS
|
|
1,505,059
|
|
11,569,572
|
|
28,360,169
|
|
|
4,003,851
|
|
1,379,925
|
|
|
1,496,510
|
|
-87.1
|
|
|
SERRES
|
|
1,730,368
|
|
2,091,357
|
|
2,567,743
|
|
|
2,043,957
|
|
1,514,571
|
|
|
1,095,126
|
|
-47.6
|
|
|
SPORADES
|
|
578,733
|
|
13,503,267
|
|
43,259,107
|
|
|
2,592,753
|
|
814,849
|
|
|
769,085
|
|
-94.3
|
|
|
SYROS
|
|
680,587
|
|
2,159,238
|
|
5,949,273
|
|
|
1,189,872
|
|
716,725
|
|
|
523,649
|
|
-75.7
|
|
|
THASSOS
|
|
515,147
|
|
11,021,736
|
|
39,820,550
|
|
|
2,226,431
|
|
408,007
|
|
|
1,001,533
|
|
-90.9
|
|
|
THESPROTIA
|
|
670,696
|
|
3,229,451
|
|
9,233,003
|
|
|
1,646,514
|
|
672,852
|
|
|
539,707
|
|
-83.3
|
|
|
THESSALONIKI
|
|
23,921,993
|
|
109,699,957
|
|
226,198,222
|
|
|
55,699,068
|
|
18,515,923
|
|
|
5,695,887
|
|
-94.8
|
|
|
THIRA
|
|
7,991,658
|
|
100,505,832
|
|
190,581,289
|
|
|
37,414,219
|
|
6,647,835
|
|
|
3,332,707
|
|
-96.7
|
|
|
TINOS
|
|
133,542
|
|
1,279,542
|
|
5,068,292
|
|
|
483,833
|
|
141,915
|
|
|
191,276
|
|
-85.1
|
|
|
TRIKALA
|
|
2,701,397
|
|
5,009,695
|
|
5,508,895
|
|
|
4,709,331
|
|
2,252,095
|
|
|
605,397
|
|
-87.9
|
|
|
VIOTIA
|
|
1,765,233
|
|
1,607,877
|
|
1,683,103
|
|
|
1,827,804
|
|
1,269,783
|
|
|
220,342
|
|
-86.3
|
|
|
XANTHI
|
|
1,196,275
|
|
1,531,434
|
|
2,040,575
|
|
|
1,418,414
|
|
964,202
|
|
|
305,020
|
|
-80.1
|
|
|
ZAKYNTHOS
|
|
1,985,820
|
|
51,496,664
|
|
127,708,309
|
|
|
14,635,280
|
|
1,409,414
|
|
|
1,315,513
|
|
-97.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
279,074,574
|
|
1,846,435,467
|
|
4,034,094,834
|
|
|
831,579,407
|
|
231,473,680
|
|
|
104,682,448
|
|
-94.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.
(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable.
Table 2b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACHAIA
|
1,100,850
|
|
2,246,514
|
|
110,996
|
|
399,738
|
|
-89.9
|
|
-82.2
|
|
|
ANDROS
|
85,968
|
|
233,435
|
|
2,988
|
|
43,358
|
|
-96.5
|
|
-81.4
|
|
|
ARGOLIDA
|
1,788,371
|
|
2,170,867
|
|
247,761
|
|
439,863
|
|
-86.1
|
|
-79.7
|
|
|
ARKADIA
|
139,704
|
|
130,566
|
|
16,762
|
|
50,198
|
|
-88.0
|
|
-61.6
|
|
|
ARTA
|
135,814
|
|
218,128
|
|
28,243
|
|
104,964
|
|
-79.2
|
|
-51.9
|
|
|
ATTIKI(*)
|
142,015,597
|
|
205,449,443
|
|
7,138,680
|
|
14,591,158
|
|
-95.0
|
|
-92.9
|
|
|
CHALKIDIKI
|
8,189,127
|
|
24,539,227
|
|
250,149
|
|
1,258,636
|
|
-96.9
|
|
-94.9
|
|
|
CHANIA
|
33,257,441
|
|
47,407,551
|
|
595,695
|
|
1,030,755
|
|
-98.2
|
|
-97.8
|
|
|
CHIOS
|
323,535
|
|
611,394
|
|
73,199
|
|
137,705
|
|
-77.4
|
|
-77.5
|
|
|
DRAMA
|
274,826
|
|
276,111
|
|
20,805
|
|
110,815
|
|
-92.4
|
|
-59.9
|
|
|
ETOLOAKARNANIA
|
738,417
|
|
708,833
|
|
187,440
|
|
350,333
|
|
-74.6
|
|
-50.6
|
|
|
EVIA
|
1,439,244
|
|
2,235,709
|
|
284,974
|
|
801,674
|
|
-80.2
|
|
-64.1
|
|
|
EVROS
|
941,847
|
|
1,476,022
|
|
389,766
|
|
871,638
|
|
-58.6
|
|
-40.9
|
|
|
EVRYTANIA
|
93,944
|
|
39,826
|
|
4,392
|
|
20,749
|
|
-95.3
|
|
-47.9
|
|
|
FLORINA
|
62,886
|
|
47,084
|
|
46,715
|
|
(**)
|
|
-25.7
|
|
(**)
|
|
|
FOKIDA
|
428,424
|
|
442,622
|
|
6,603
|
|
28,892
|
|
-98.5
|
|
-93.5
|
|
|
FTHIOTIDA
|
556,954
|
|
789,275
|
|
48,689
|
|
142,736
|
|
-91.3
|
|
-81.9
|
|
|
GREVENA
|
127,691
|
|
25,587
|
|
112,155
|
|
12,154
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-52.5
|
|
|
IKARIA
|
27,007
|
|
65,191
|
|
2,078
|
|
12,425
|
|
-92.3
|
|
-80.9
|
|
|
ILIA
|
1,376,953
|
|
3,501,568
|
|
20,475
|
|
128,301
|
|
-98.5
|
|
-96.3
|
|
|
IMATHIA
|
865,669
|
|
1,190,646
|
|
774,395
|
|
(**)
|
|
-10.5
|
|
(**)
|
|
|
IOANNINA
|
1,743,411
|
|
1,871,100
|
|
43,113
|
|
319,788
|
|
-97.5
|
|
-82.9
|
|
|
IRAKLIO
|
53,041,086
|
|
86,810,788
|
|
634,918
|
|
1,292,042
|
|
-98.8
|
|
-98.5
|
|
|
ITHAKI
|
33,469
|
|
77,662
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-100.0
|
|
-100.0
|
|
|
KALYMNOS
|
286,312
|
|
545,590
|
|
29,779
|
|
52,588
|
|
-89.6
|
|
-90.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KARDITSA
|
397,337
|
|
446,891
|
|
74,590
|
|
133,935
|
|
-81.2
|
|
-70.0
|
|
|
KARPATHOS
|
1,239,525
|
|
3,236,302
|
|
80,478
|
|
165,035
|
|
-93.5
|
|
-94.9
|
|
|
KASTORIA
|
697,720
|
|
662,341
|
|
117,376
|
|
157,816
|
|
-83.2
|
|
-76.2
|
|
|
KAVALA
|
554,078
|
|
1,039,444
|
|
81,064
|
|
284,123
|
|
-85.4
|
|
-72.7
|
|
|
KEA - KYTHNOS
|
52,445
|
|
162,830
|
|
675
|
|
24,629
|
|
-98.7
|
|
-84.9
|
|
|
KEFALLINIA
|
3,396,539
|
|
6,199,469
|
|
192,256
|
|
275,396
|
|
-94.3
|
|
-95.6
|
|
|
KERKYRA
|
20,398,986
|
|
40,893,527
|
|
574,503
|
|
368,858
|
|
-97.2
|
|
-99.1
|
|
|
KILKIS
|
285,367
|
|
276,638
|
|
124,918
|
|
173,232
|
|
-56.2
|
|
-37.4
|
|
|
KORINTHIA
|
1,082,028
|
|
1,795,987
|
|
33,082
|
|
233,770
|
|
-96.9
|
|
-87.0
|
|
|
KOS
|
25,734,635
|
|
42,546,953
|
|
377,178
|
|
594,700
|
|
-98.5
|
|
-98.6
|
|
|
KOZANI
|
435,134
|
|
642,378
|
|
64,796
|
|
362,057
|
|
-85.1
|
|
-43.6
|
|
|
LAKONIA
|
614,984
|
|
917,396
|
|
9,339
|
|
352,982
|
|
-98.5
|
|
-61.5
|
|
|
LARISSA
|
784,253
|
|
947,335
|
|
175,449
|
|
361,825
|
|
-77.6
|
|
-61.8
|
|
|
LASSITHI
|
19,762,069
|
|
32,902,049
|
|
92,438
|
|
272,092
|
|
-99.5
|
|
-99.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
Table 2b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEFKADA
|
621,557
|
|
2,004,437
|
|
45,078
|
|
136,122
|
|
-92.7
|
|
-93.2
|
|
|
LESVOS
|
996,727
|
|
1,820,258
|
|
87,571
|
|
284,112
|
|
-91.2
|
|
-84.4
|
|
|
LIMNOS
|
164,469
|
|
224,369
|
|
147,082
|
|
149,991
|
|
-10.6
|
|
-33.1
|
|
|
MAGNISSIA
|
1,138,002
|
|
1,487,679
|
|
47,739
|
|
396,956
|
|
-95.8
|
|
-73.3
|
|
|
MESSINIA
|
2,130,577
|
|
3,767,839
|
|
108,667
|
|
598,840
|
|
-94.9
|
|
-84.1
|
|
|
MILOS
|
202,638
|
|
730,012
|
|
30,180
|
|
71,589
|
|
-85.1
|
|
-90.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYKONOS
|
16,020,854
|
|
35,143,057
|
|
197,283
|
|
407,741
|
|
-98.8
|
|
-98.8
|
|
|
NAXOS
|
980,955
|
|
2,791,670
|
|
38,337
|
|
140,718
|
|
-96.1
|
|
-95.0
|
|
|
PAROS
|
883,582
|
|
2,962,229
|
|
16,454
|
|
97,807
|
|
-98.1
|
|
-96.7
|
|
|
PELLA
|
480,980
|
|
728,623
|
|
173,682
|
|
941,758
|
|
-63.9
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
PIERIA
|
2,354,474
|
|
5,609,315
|
|
104,525
|
|
679,192
|
|
-95.6
|
|
-87.9
|
|
|
PREVEZA
|
962,939
|
|
2,282,231
|
|
18,172
|
|
162,645
|
|
-98.1
|
|
-92.9
|
|
|
RETHYMNO
|
19,846,869
|
|
34,125,510
|
|
299,195
|
|
952,704
|
|
-98.5
|
|
-97.2
|
|
|
RODOPI
|
368,880
|
|
501,548
|
|
95,518
|
|
159,774
|
|
-74.1
|
|
-68.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RODOS
|
71,656,383
|
|
122,925,621
|
|
493,305
|
|
1,046,010
|
|
-99.3
|
|
-99.1
|
|
|
SAMOS
|
2,964,821
|
|
6,275,525
|
|
328,272
|
|
423,597
|
|
-88.9
|
|
-93.3
|
|
|
SERRES
|
598,525
|
|
556,134
|
|
246,342
|
|
328,428
|
|
-58.8
|
|
-40.9
|
|
|
SPORADES
|
2,808,211
|
|
6,782,390
|
|
39,575
|
|
212,760
|
|
-98.6
|
|
-96.9
|
|
|
SYROS
|
306,164
|
|
535,420
|
|
80,306
|
|
157,453
|
|
-73.8
|
|
-70.6
|
|
|
THASSOS
|
2,022,055
|
|
5,467,969
|
|
21,041
|
|
476,163
|
|
-99.0
|
|
-91.3
|
|
|
THESPROTIA
|
623,913
|
|
1,249,997
|
|
100,377
|
|
157,335
|
|
-83.9
|
|
-87.4
|
|
|
THESSALONIKI
|
33,274,431
|
|
52,975,091
|
|
815,956
|
|
3,526,395
|
|
-97.5
|
|
-93.3
|
|
|
THIRA
|
21,389,299
|
|
32,601,432
|
|
617,517
|
|
1,227,530
|
|
-97.1
|
|
-96.2
|
|
|
TINOS
|
68,740
|
|
283,434
|
|
13,314
|
|
47,026
|
|
-80.6
|
|
-83.4
|
|
|
TRIKALA
|
852,496
|
|
848,933
|
|
61,031
|
|
355,273
|
|
-92.8
|
|
-58.2
|
|
|
VIOTIA
|
181,618
|
|
203,792
|
|
11,179
|
|
84,275
|
|
-93.8
|
|
-58.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XANTHI
|
395,463
|
|
492,471
|
|
86,858
|
|
142,570
|
|
-78.0
|
|
-71.1
|
|
|
ZAKYNTHOS
|
15,564,641
|
|
26,642,389
|
|
30,616
|
|
259,253
|
|
-99.8
|
|
-99.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
524,369,910
|
|
867,799,654
|
|
17,424,084
|
|
40,519,666
|
|
-96.7
|
|
-95.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.
(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable. Note:
Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.
8
Table 3a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACHAIA
|
23,390,188
|
|
25,506,634
|
|
32,242,664
|
|
28,314,892
|
|
19,742,054
|
|
12,604,294
|
|
-50.6
|
|
|
ANDROS
|
371,571
|
|
1,704,151
|
|
6,244,549
|
|
494,770
|
|
317,475
|
|
590,581
|
|
-65.3
|
|
|
ARGOLIDA
|
10,133,385
|
|
16,749,136
|
|
27,131,270
|
|
13,221,162
|
|
8,463,061
|
|
6,115,657
|
|
-63.5
|
|
|
ARKADIA
|
5,799,922
|
|
6,951,433
|
|
12,118,928
|
|
8,172,090
|
|
5,452,718
|
|
3,289,301
|
|
-52.7
|
|
|
ARTA
|
3,517,927
|
|
4,074,861
|
|
4,967,823
|
|
4,828,708
|
|
3,119,242
|
|
2,147,030
|
|
-47.3
|
|
|
ATTIKI(*)
|
487,715,435
|
|
597,477,218
|
|
704,554,650
|
|
621,152,684
|
|
435,861,654
|
|
279,324,109
|
|
-53.2
|
|
|
CHALKIDIKI
|
5,614,643
|
|
20,860,235
|
|
67,479,731
|
|
8,658,581
|
|
4,838,124
|
|
7,308,937
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
CHANIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,875,955
|
|
36,938,818
|
|
74,427,934
|
|
24,806,340
|
|
12,433,531
|
|
8,368,009
|
|
-77.3
|
|
|
CHIOS
|
4,520,604
|
|
6,147,416
|
|
12,493,349
|
|
5,500,828
|
|
4,338,681
|
|
3,120,388
|
|
-49.2
|
|
|
DRAMA
|
4,910,676
|
|
6,043,854
|
|
7,330,768
|
|
7,063,106
|
|
4,553,692
|
|
2,962,570
|
|
-51.0
|
|
|
ETOLOAKARNANIA
|
11,940,181
|
|
15,207,352
|
|
21,300,127
|
|
16,038,256
|
|
10,665,172
|
|
7,758,535
|
|
-49.0
|
|
|
EVIA
|
12,177,651
|
|
19,232,701
|
|
38,146,239
|
|
16,332,377
|
|
11,760,110
|
|
11,112,333
|
|
-42.2
|
|
|
EVROS
|
8,302,089
|
|
10,232,383
|
|
16,253,112
|
|
10,914,667
|
|
7,513,082
|
|
5,752,439
|
|
-43.8
|
|
|
EVRYTANIA
|
783,484
|
|
829,021
|
|
1,542,736
|
|
1,137,183
|
|
751,474
|
|
311,937
|
|
-62.4
|
|
|
FLORINA
|
2,280,377
|
|
2,296,236
|
|
2,748,696
|
|
3,109,262
|
|
2,038,928
|
|
1,141,854
|
|
-50.3
|
|
|
FOKIDA
|
2,810,557
|
|
4,060,048
|
|
7,019,597
|
|
3,498,861
|
|
2,535,430
|
|
1,503,746
|
|
-63.0
|
|
|
FTHIOTIDA
|
7,654,867
|
|
10,393,473
|
|
16,078,075
|
|
11,148,255
|
|
7,086,704
|
|
5,676,179
|
|
-45.4
|
|
|
GREVENA
|
1,612,154
|
|
1,776,519
|
|
3,134,296
|
|
2,291,030
|
|
1,709,335
|
|
1,185,804
|
|
-33.3
|
|
|
IKARIA
|
169,521
|
|
519,321
|
|
2,919,293
|
|
323,085
|
|
154,098
|
|
189,579
|
|
-63.5
|
|
|
ILIA
|
6,106,250
|
|
9,324,424
|
|
15,763,562
|
|
8,234,173
|
|
5,001,475
|
|
3,818,645
|
|
-59.0
|
|
|
IMATHIA
|
7,451,599
|
|
8,645,816
|
|
9,639,687
|
|
9,512,324
|
|
6,203,729
|
|
4,442,870
|
|
-48.6
|
|
|
IOANNINA
|
15,900,381
|
|
16,690,501
|
|
20,359,484
|
|
21,154,145
|
|
15,014,091
|
|
7,634,041
|
|
-54.3
|
|
|
IRAKLIO
|
21,805,453
|
|
38,655,883
|
|
61,976,558
|
|
35,235,520
|
|
22,024,102
|
|
15,019,445
|
|
-61.1
|
|
|
ITHAKI
|
67,373
|
|
528,536
|
|
2,581,844
|
|
175,034
|
|
51,882
|
|
73,278
|
|
-86.1
|
|
|
KALYMNOS
|
1,140,847
|
|
3,788,820
|
|
12,389,690
|
|
2,544,609
|
|
1,133,278
|
|
1,162,048
|
|
-69.3
|
|
|
KARDITSA
|
4,523,076
|
|
5,162,316
|
|
5,687,096
|
|
6,547,047
|
|
4,090,081
|
|
2,502,837
|
|
-51.5
|
|
|
KARPATHOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
316,417
|
|
2,038,192
|
|
7,011,360
|
|
694,179
|
|
327,911
|
|
391,351
|
|
-80.8
|
|
|
KASTORIA
|
2,255,456
|
|
2,482,483
|
|
3,090,525
|
|
3,096,021
|
|
1,963,348
|
|
973,448
|
|
-60.8
|
|
|
KAVALA
|
7,355,552
|
|
11,388,385
|
|
21,242,981
|
|
9,287,654
|
|
6,388,449
|
|
5,143,347
|
|
-54.8
|
|
|
KEA - KYTHNOS
|
131,124
|
|
1,447,372
|
|
5,602,427
|
|
350,470
|
|
181,075
|
|
739,679
|
|
-48.9
|
|
|
KEFALLINIA
|
1,865,642
|
|
9,992,299
|
|
29,597,166
|
|
3,666,128
|
|
1,516,707
|
|
1,277,267
|
|
-87.2
|
|
|
KERKYRA
|
6,769,083
|
|
29,362,518
|
|
71,455,792
|
|
13,523,251
|
|
5,939,082
|
|
4,807,228
|
|
-83.6
|
|
|
KILKIS
|
4,295,792
|
|
4,667,596
|
|
5,684,643
|
|
5,051,793
|
|
3,036,559
|
|
2,064,851
|
|
-55.8
|
|
|
KORINTHIA
|
12,406,330
|
|
17,375,064
|
|
29,084,510
|
|
17,076,914
|
|
11,632,896
|
|
10,380,926
|
|
-40.3
|
|
|
KOS
|
2,796,452
|
|
11,972,310
|
|
27,114,071
|
|
6,419,283
|
|
2,657,274
|
|
1,830,540
|
|
-84.7
|
|
|
KOZANI
|
8,613,259
|
|
8,852,844
|
|
10,158,595
|
|
10,063,494
|
|
7,150,057
|
|
4,251,858
|
|
-52.0
|
|
|
LAKONIA
|
5,344,485
|
|
8,645,189
|
|
19,128,044
|
|
7,715,370
|
|
4,808,520
|
|
3,662,952
|
|
-57.6
|
|
|
LARISSA
|
17,844,371
|
|
20,729,033
|
|
24,704,867
|
|
22,968,658
|
|
14,686,076
|
|
9,737,106
|
|
-53.0
|
|
|
LASSITHI
|
4,577,371
|
|
12,596,400
|
|
26,086,012
|
|
8,482,355
|
|
3,902,509
|
|
2,988,408
|
|
-76.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
Table 3a: Turnover of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
4th Quarter
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEFKADA
|
1,557,644
|
7,483,532
|
24,230,562
|
2,466,207
|
1,344,629
|
1,634,495
|
|
-78.2
|
|
|
LESVOS
|
6,721,951
|
11,389,749
|
21,751,530
|
13,457,169
|
(**)
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
|
LIMNOS
|
640,668
|
1,292,245
|
5,179,433
|
889,555
|
587,577
|
607,590
|
|
-53.0
|
|
|
MAGNISSIA
|
14,322,141
|
17,340,455
|
28,844,602
|
20,302,503
|
13,518,186
|
8,385,688
|
|
-51.6
|
|
|
MESSINIA
|
10,925,904
|
19,232,271
|
38,047,314
|
15,533,652
|
10,350,305
|
7,439,406
|
|
-61.3
|
|
|
MILOS
|
405,587
|
3,684,347
|
16,690,358
|
1,059,191
|
391,845
|
853,639
|
|
-76.8
|
|
|
MYKONOS
|
1,615,484
|
29,384,819
|
77,043,818
|
6,373,996
|
1,460,592
|
1,858,920
|
|
-93.7
|
|
|
NAXOS
|
882,357
|
6,439,986
|
29,153,576
|
2,328,460
|
820,216
|
1,016,600
|
|
-84.2
|
|
|
PAROS
|
791,232
|
9,308,127
|
37,239,172
|
1,942,949
|
593,889
|
1,419,881
|
|
-84.7
|
|
|
PELLA
|
5,826,404
|
6,415,329
|
8,559,504
|
8,552,131
|
5,651,499
|
3,355,494
|
|
-47.7
|
|
|
PIERIA
|
9,794,625
|
15,328,385
|
30,662,279
|
12,668,274
|
8,941,994
|
5,942,352
|
|
-61.2
|
|
|
PREVEZA
|
2,966,730
|
7,599,143
|
20,213,241
|
4,027,318
|
2,495,484
|
2,013,636
|
|
-73.5
|
|
|
RETHYMNO
|
9,095,566
|
18,696,176
|
33,171,639
|
14,560,734
|
8,231,833
|
4,387,509
|
|
-76.5
|
|
|
RODOPI
|
7,181,345
|
7,491,751
|
9,363,776
|
9,407,378
|
6,797,719
|
4,593,463
|
|
-38.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RODOS
|
12,224,676
|
34,968,577
|
73,902,424
|
21,955,884
|
10,335,637
|
7,080,267
|
|
-79.8
|
|
|
SAMOS
|
1,919,698
|
5,524,764
|
14,049,523
|
2,837,571
|
1,656,230
|
1,361,780
|
|
-75.4
|
|
|
SERRES
|
7,619,682
|
8,534,104
|
10,300,490
|
10,432,586
|
6,557,786
|
4,122,263
|
|
-51.7
|
|
|
SPORADES
|
1,106,696
|
6,610,836
|
24,762,494
|
1,296,511
|
979,151
|
948,859
|
|
-85.6
|
|
|
SYROS
|
1,888,722
|
4,835,445
|
10,877,410
|
2,707,777
|
1,986,392
|
1,743,526
|
|
-63.9
|
|
|
THASSOS
|
645,717
|
4,267,569
|
18,374,599
|
956,788
|
540,245
|
961,564
|
|
-77.5
|
|
|
THESPROTIA
|
2,931,464
|
5,015,118
|
12,443,435
|
3,827,954
|
2,406,969
|
1,840,345
|
|
-63.3
|
|
|
THESSALONIKI
|
116,251,253
|
125,791,184
|
132,140,118
|
143,019,497
|
102,531,228
|
62,067,141
|
|
-50.7
|
|
|
THIRA
|
3,375,198
|
38,161,022
|
75,756,830
|
13,851,857
|
2,024,345
|
1,697,169
|
|
-95.6
|
|
|
TINOS
|
438,032
|
2,472,691
|
9,525,168
|
977,446
|
427,846
|
610,759
|
|
-75.3
|
|
|
TRIKALA
|
8,583,641
|
9,993,451
|
12,006,301
|
12,433,848
|
7,744,794
|
4,222,552
|
|
-57.7
|
|
|
VIOTIA
|
7,242,621
|
7,173,518
|
8,638,475
|
9,052,632
|
7,256,303
|
3,588,668
|
|
-50.0
|
|
|
XANTHI
|
7,421,064
|
7,324,109
|
9,612,306
|
8,049,143
|
5,775,628
|
3,481,218
|
|
-52.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZAKYNTHOS
|
2,182,422
|
13,677,168
|
39,791,414
|
4,098,053
|
1,753,933
|
1,356,967
|
|
-90.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
985,706,024
|
1,446,782,662
|
2,298,824,542
|
1,327,871,623
|
884,073,387
|
592,729,473
|
|
-59.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.
(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable.
10
Table 3b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACHAIA
|
1,417,332
|
|
1,425,729
|
|
401,654
|
|
905,103
|
|
-71.7
|
|
-36.5
|
|
ANDROS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
ARGOLIDA
|
427,262
|
|
434,770
|
|
84,057
|
|
248,617
|
|
-80.3
|
|
-42.8
|
|
ARKADIA
|
1,701
|
|
1,667
|
|
81
|
|
662
|
|
-95.2
|
|
-60.3
|
|
ARTA
|
7,147
|
|
6,608
|
|
1,308
|
|
10,758
|
|
-81.7
|
|
62.8
|
|
ATTIKI(*)
|
94,791,555
|
|
112,987,161
|
|
38,691,747
|
|
65,241,909
|
|
-59.2
|
|
-42.3
|
|
CHALKIDIKI
|
216,135
|
|
407,457
|
|
136,371
|
|
209,684
|
|
-36.9
|
|
-48.5
|
|
CHANIA
|
1,821,229
|
|
2,366,054
|
|
551,493
|
|
862,990
|
|
-69.7
|
|
-63.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHIOS
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
DRAMA
|
31,134
|
|
26,075
|
|
10,078
|
|
24,018
|
|
-67.6
|
|
-7.9
|
|
ETOLOAKARNANIA
|
861,148
|
|
859,409
|
|
398,153
|
|
662,581
|
|
-53.8
|
|
-22.9
|
|
EVIA
|
606,717
|
|
1,303,813
|
|
452,876
|
|
932,106
|
|
-25.4
|
|
-28.5
|
|
EVROS
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
EVRYTANIA
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
FLORINA
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
FOKIDA
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
FTHIOTIDA
|
8,131
|
|
13,542
|
|
1,393
|
|
5,487
|
|
-82.9
|
|
-59.5
|
|
GREVENA
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
IKARIA
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
ILIA
|
116,527
|
|
250,859
|
|
34,178
|
|
68,533
|
|
-70.7
|
|
-72.7
|
|
IMATHIA
|
239,091
|
|
240,463
|
|
145,777
|
|
186,272
|
|
-39.0
|
|
-22.5
|
|
IOANNINA
|
524,249
|
|
539,169
|
|
108,034
|
|
397,156
|
|
-79.4
|
|
-26.3
|
|
IRAKLIO
|
1,802,296
|
|
2,173,569
|
|
818,964
|
|
1,253,829
|
|
-54.6
|
|
-42.3
|
|
ITHAKI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
KALYMNOS
|
11,768
|
|
20,648
|
|
7,334
|
|
8,380
|
|
-37.7
|
|
-59.4
|
|
KARDITSA
|
8,373
|
|
18,921
|
|
1,026
|
|
12,217
|
|
-87.7
|
|
-35.4
|
|
KARPATHOS
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
KASTORIA
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
KAVALA
|
170,464
|
|
173,977
|
|
123,643
|
|
131,461
|
|
-27.5
|
|
-24.4
|
|
KEA - KYTHNOS
|
26,703
|
|
69,993
|
|
0
|
|
22,620
|
|
-100.0
|
|
-67.7
|
|
KEFALLINIA
|
222,300
|
|
445,340
|
|
19,023
|
|
70,932
|
|
-91.4
|
|
-84.1
|
|
KERKYRA
|
908,445
|
|
1,671,120
|
|
139,203
|
|
621,970
|
|
-84.7
|
|
-62.8
|
|
KILKIS
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
KORINTHIA
|
652,562
|
|
753,561
|
|
751,257
|
|
(**)
|
|
15.1
|
|
(**)
|
|
KOS
|
171,350
|
|
333,956
|
|
31,068
|
|
140,410
|
|
-81.9
|
|
-58.0
|
|
KOZANI
|
150,584
|
|
149,112
|
|
58,120
|
|
145,405
|
|
-61.4
|
|
-2.5
|
|
LAKONIA
|
19,061
|
|
92,727
|
|
1,894
|
|
30,790
|
|
-90.1
|
|
-66.8
|
|
LARISSA
|
811,883
|
|
813,214
|
|
262,589
|
|
508,745
|
|
-67.7
|
|
-37.4
|
|
LASSITHI
|
151,673
|
|
145,821
|
|
9,045
|
|
43,984
|
|
-94.0
|
|
-69.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
Table 3b: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Regional Unit (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
RATE OF CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEFKADA
|
151,612
|
|
245,930
|
|
42,444
|
|
115,948
|
|
-72.0
|
|
-52.9
|
|
LESVOS
|
879,831
|
|
678,207
|
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
(**)
|
|
LIMNOS
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
MAGNISSIA
|
1,012,156
|
|
990,519
|
|
341,063
|
|
769,912
|
|
-66.3
|
|
-22.3
|
|
MESSINIA
|
825,891
|
|
1,089,608
|
|
181,654
|
|
405,341
|
|
-78.0
|
|
-62.8
|
|
MILOS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
MYKONOS
|
3,179,248
|
|
8,179,904
|
|
218,047
|
|
514,746
|
|
-93.1
|
|
-93.7
|
|
NAXOS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
PAROS
|
186,481
|
|
932,346
|
|
5,406
|
|
120,754
|
|
-97.1
|
|
-87.0
|
|
PELLA
|
155,518
|
|
130,148
|
|
145,908
|
|
147,222
|
|
-6.2
|
|
13.1
|
|
PIERIA
|
1,273,846
|
|
1,349,311
|
|
190,091
|
|
673,664
|
|
-85.1
|
|
-50.1
|
|
PREVEZA
|
130,456
|
|
367,068
|
|
9,175
|
|
40,443
|
|
-93.0
|
|
-89.0
|
|
RETHYMNO
|
802,687
|
|
1,133,285
|
|
222,302
|
|
793,119
|
|
-72.3
|
|
-30.0
|
|
RODOPI
|
73,429
|
|
68,732
|
|
79,642
|
|
100,158
|
|
8.5
|
|
45.7
|
|
RODOS
|
1,242,940
|
|
1,824,364
|
|
292,006
|
|
552,738
|
|
-76.5
|
|
-69.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAMOS
|
93,165
|
|
111,749
|
|
16,531
|
|
49,607
|
|
-82.3
|
|
-55.6
|
|
SERRES
|
298,809
|
|
331,074
|
|
114,945
|
|
277,358
|
|
-61.5
|
|
-16.2
|
|
SPORADES
|
31,979
|
|
56,069
|
|
6,614
|
|
3,664
|
|
-79.3
|
|
-93.5
|
|
SYROS
|
127,793
|
|
210,219
|
|
84,480
|
|
102,649
|
|
-33.9
|
|
-51.2
|
|
THASSOS
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
THESPROTIA
|
53,812
|
|
71,379
|
|
4,808
|
|
25,875
|
|
-91.1
|
|
-63.7
|
|
THESSALONIKI
|
14,826,272
|
|
13,612,808
|
|
7,584,859
|
|
11,173,048
|
|
-48.8
|
|
-17.9
|
|
THIRA
|
701,355
|
|
1,065,621
|
|
12,524
|
|
122,473
|
|
-98.2
|
|
-88.5
|
|
TINOS
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
(***)
|
|
TRIKALA
|
115,164
|
|
106,319
|
|
49,300
|
|
77,518
|
|
-57.2
|
|
-27.1
|
|
VIOTIA
|
39,100
|
|
38,800
|
|
35,680
|
|
39,988
|
|
-8.7
|
|
3.1
|
|
XANTHI
|
260,635
|
|
302,670
|
|
196,744
|
|
253,723
|
|
-24.5
|
|
-16.2
|
|
ZAKYNTHOS
|
272,150
|
|
771,865
|
|
20,891
|
|
37,974
|
|
-92.3
|
|
-95.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
133,126,017
|
|
161,654,963
|
|
57,007,763
|
|
93,419,378
|
|
-57.2
|
|
-42.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.
(**) Extraordinary transactions were recorded in the data. Therefore, they are not published as they are not comparable.
(***) The data are not disclosed for statistical confidentiality reasons regarding the protection of the identity of the reporting enterprises.
"-" There are no enterprises obliged to double-entry bookkeeping.
Note:
Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.
12
Graph 1: Turnover for the total of enterprises in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)
4,500,000,000
4,000,000,000
3,500,000,000
3,000,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,000,000,000
1,500,000,000
1,000,000,000
500,000,000
0
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
4th Quarter
2019 2020
Graph 2: Turnover for the total of enterprises in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)
2,500,000,000
2,000,000,000
1,500,000,000
1,000,000,000
500,000,000
0
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
4th Quarter
2019 2020
13
Graph 3: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Accommodation (class 55 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)
1,400,000,000
1,200,000,000
1,000,000,000
800,000,000
600,000,000
400,000,000
200,000,000
0
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
2019 2020
Graph 4: Turnover of enterprises, obliged to double-entry bookkeeping in the class of Food and Beverage Service Activities (class 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification)
250,000,000
200,000,000
150,000,000
100,000,000
50,000,000
0
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
14
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Generally The statistical data presented in this Press Release have been compiled on the basis of the linking and processing of primary data from the following sources:
-
The most recent published Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017.
-
Administrative transactions files (tax, etc.) of the reference years 2019 and 2020.
In particular, the following primary data have been used per source:
-
Active enterprises and the economic activity class from the Statistical Business Register of the reference year 2017.
-
Income data from administrative transaction files of the years 2019 and 2020.
Statistical classifications For the economic activities, the European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used.
For the geographical representation, the European statistical geographical classification NUTS is used.
Reference Period June and 2nd Quarter 2020.
Statistical unit The statistical unit is the legal unit (distinct VAT numbers).
Comparability The announced statistical data are comparable with the data of the most recent Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017 (relevant link from the webpage of ELSTAT, where tables and information on the methodology applied are provided Statistical Business Register).
15
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:02:04 UTC
|
|