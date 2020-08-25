Evolv Earns Top Status from Campus Safety Magazine 2020 Best Electronic Systems Technologies Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv Technology , the pioneer in human security, announced today that its artificial intelligence-based (AI) touchless security screening system, Evolv Express ™, won the Campus Safety Best Electronic Systems Technologies (BEST) award for the “Inspection & Detection Equipment” category.



Campus Safety magazine’s BEST awards program honors superior security, law enforcement, emergency management and life safety products and services for healthcare, higher education and K-12 campus protection professionals. This year's entries were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider and benefits to the end user.

Evolv is leading the digital transformation to touchless security screening. Given the pandemic, the need to screen students, staff, employees, visitors and others for elevated body temperature as well as weapons is now a reality. Using AI software and powerful sensors, Evolv Express facilitates social distancing while minimizing person-to-person interaction via frictionless security screening – requiring no stopping, emptying pockets, removing bags or divesting other personal items. People simply walk through naturally, alleviating lines at entrances while greatly reducing the need for interaction between visitors and security staff.

Evolv Express can screen up to 3,600 people per hour – 10 times more than legacy approaches such as metal detectors. Customers include two of South Carolina’s largest school districts, Spartanburg County District 6 and Florence 1 Schools. To date, Evolv’s systems have screened more than 50 million individuals in an expedient, respectful manner by hundreds of hospitals, entertainment venues, stadiums, cultural landmarks, houses of worship, corporations, airports and other facilities. Adding even more value, Evolv recently introduced a thermal imaging capability to automatically screen visitors, employees and students for elevated skin temperatures. By adding a thermal sensor and the Evolv TempCheck™ software application to Evolv Express, each person can be screened for elevated skin temperature in an average 2-3 seconds followed by immediate touchless weapons screening.

“The pandemic turned the world upside down, with schools facing some of the most profound challenges,” said Evolv Technology Chief Executive Officer Peter George. “As classrooms begin to reopen, public officials, administrators and security professionals alike share a commitment to do so safely. Keeping people safe is Evolv’s core mission and we’re honored to be recognized by Campus Safety magazine’s 2020 BEST awards for the tremendous value Evolv Express brings to campuses nationwide.”

About Evolv

Evolv Technology provides touchless security screening systems that ensure safety without sacrificing the visitor experience. The company’s latest product, coupled with a thermal imaging package, spots concealed weapons and potential virus infection threats using advanced digital sensors and artificial intelligence that is incredibly accurate, discreet and delivers significantly more throughput than older technologies. In addition to receiving the Campus Safety BEST award, Evolv Express™ has also earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™ and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards . Evolv’s customers include hundreds of outdoor entertainment venues, corporations, airports, cultural landmarks, hospitals, schools, stadiums and large-scale events around the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. Evolv investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC (Data Collective), General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital and SineWave Ventures and STANLEY Ventures. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com .

