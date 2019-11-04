Log in
Evolve : Announces Julius Mokrauer as Managing Director

11/04/2019 | 01:51pm EST

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve is pleased to announce that Julius Mokrauer is named Managing Director of Evolve. In his role, Julius will actively seek out new investment opportunities as well as work with Evolve's current portfolio of ten companies. In addition, he will serve on the Investment Committee of Evolve Ventures.  www.EvolveVF.com

Julius Mokrauer

Prior to Evolve, Julius was Managing Director/Fund Manager at Serious Change, one of the pioneering early-stage impact venture funds, where he continues to serve as a board representative/strategic advisor.  Previously, he had a varied career including being a serial entrepreneur, a proprietary trader on Wall Street, and a group leader at Merck R&D.  He holds an MBA from Stanford, an MS/BS in Chemical Engineering from Rutgers, College of Engineering and patents on pharmaceutical technology.   Julius is an adjunct member of Columbia Business School co-teaching "Launching Social Ventures" as well as serving as a member of the Investment Board of the Social Venture Fund for The Tamer Center for Social Enterprise at Columbia Business School.  

In 2017, Evolve was co-founded by Bo Shao and Oleg Gorelik with an initial $100 million investment from the Shao Family. Evolve's mission is to reduce inner suffering and to facilitate inner transformation at scale. Evolve Ventures portfolio of companies includes Insight Timer and Parent Lab. Evolve Foundation makes grants as well as pursues direct philanthropic initiatives. Currently, the foundation actively supports twenty non-profit organizations including Center for Humane Technology, Strong Minds, and the Contemplative Sciences Center at University of Virginia.

"Julius has an impressive track record of backing socially conscious ventures and helping entrepreneurs build companies," said Bo Shao. "In addition, he shares our passion to relieve suffering in the world and bring about joy and freedom, and he is dedicated to his personal path to the truth.  I feel excited that he has chosen to join us."

Bo Shao is a prominent venture investor with a track record in identifying opportunities and entrepreneurs at early stages.  Prior to founding Evolve, he was a founding partner of Matrix Partners China, a leading venture capital firm with over $4 billion under management. Bo also co-founded EachNet (acquired by eBay in a landmark transaction in 2003), BabyTree (HKSE: 1761), NovaMed Pharmaceuticals, Nuance Biotech, and Parent Lab.  Bo was a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum in 2005 and Entrepreneur of the Year by Asian Venture Capital Journal in 2003.

Oleg Gorelik is a transformational specialist who catalyzes positive change on the micro and macro scales of human experience, guiding high-impact individuals and organizations to optimize their unique purpose and to manifest their full potential. Oleg's background includes being a scientist and entrepreneur. He served as the chief architect for the privatization of all commercial enterprises in Mongolia, resulting in the successful privatization of more than 450 companies within two years. Oleg holds an MA in chemistry from Moscow State University, an MBA in finance from Ohio State University, and a M.Phil degree in financial economics from Columbia Business School. 

For more information about Evolve's mission, please watch Bo Shao's presentation at the Wisdom 2.0 2018 conference:  https://youtu.be/I_eFXr4khwE  and his talk at SOCAP18:  https://youtu.be/ezbg8LZ5AsQ 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolve-announces-julius-mokrauer-as-managing-director-300950934.html

SOURCE Evolve


© PRNewswire 2019
