Evolve Biologics :™ Provides Update on Progress in Phase III Trial for PlasmaCap™ IG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin)

Evolve Biologics (“Evolve”), a division of Therapure Biopharma Inc.
(“Therapure”) and an innovative developer of plasma-derived
therapeutics, today provided an update on continued progress in its
Phase III multicenter clinical trial of PlasmaCap™ IG (Intravenous
Immunoglobulin or “IVIG”), an investigational IVIG replacement therapy
being studied in both adult and pediatric patients with primary immune
deficiency diseases (“PIDD”).
The study received approval to proceed from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) and Health Canada in summer 2017. PlasmaCap IG
has been developed utilizing Evolve’s innovative PlasmaCap EBA™
technology, which allows for more efficient capture of plasma proteins
and offers the potential of higher yields and purities, compared to
traditional manufacturing processes used in products currently available
in the market. The study also further validates PlasmaCap EBA technology
as the basis for additional critical, plasma-derived therapeutics in
development.
“As both a clinical researcher and a physician caring for
immunodeficiency patients, I’m very encouraged by the progress in
enrolling the PlasmaCap IG Phase III trial,” said Richard L. Wasserman,
M.D., Ph.D., Medical Director of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at
Medical City Children’s Hospital (Dallas, Texas) and lead investigator
of the study. “With well over three quarters of the total adult doses
administered to date, we continue to expect to complete the adult
portion of the study in the first half of 2019. Just as important, every
day we come closer to being able to offer patients additional treatment
options to optimally manage their immunodeficiency.”
Recent developments in Evolve’s Phase III study of PlasmaCap IG include:
-
More than 80% of the required infusions in the adult portion of the
study have now been administered;
-
The first adult patient dosed is expected to finish the study within
the next two weeks, following 12 months of PlasmaCap IG therapy; and
-
A number of pediatric patients have now been dosed in the study and
are progressing well with their treatments, and additional pediatric
patients are actively being enrolled in the study.
Abstracts on the study’s results and on the PlasmaCap EBA technology
have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming conference of the
influential Immunglobulin National Society (“IgNS”) in Dallas in
October, where over 600 immunoglobulin physicians, pharmacists and
nurses are expected to attend.
Evolve’s Chief Commercial Officer David Holliday added, “There is strong
and growing interest in PlasmaCap IG, which indicates a clear need for
reliable new sources of plasma-derived therapeutics, especially
immunglobulins. We are excited to present our results at IgNS next
month, and to continue discussions with the many dedicated
immunoglobulin physicians, pharmacists and nurses attending the meeting.”
Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of Therapure and Managing Director and Partner
at The Catalyst Capital Group Inc., concluded, “The continued progress
of the PlasmaCap IG clinical study validates the substantial investment
that Catalyst has made to develop the PlasmaCap EBA technology and to
launch Evolve to meet the growing global demand for plasma-derived
therapeutics, a market estimated to be in excess of $20 billion
annually. We remain committed to this vision and to supporting the
Evolve team as they realize it.”
About PlasmaCap IG Phase III Trial
The Phase III multicenter PlasmaCap IG clinical trial has 13
study centers in the U.S. and Canada. Titled “A Prospective, Open-Label,
Multicenter Study of the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and
Pharmacokinetics of Evolve PlasmaCap IG in Adults and Children with
Primary Immune Deficiency Diseases,” the study will determine, based on
historical control data, how PlasmaCap IG compares with other 10% IVIG
products currently licensed in the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of
patients with PIDD.
The study is recruiting approximately 74 patients between ages two and
70 to achieve a total of 40 evaluable adult patients and 18 evaluable
pediatric patients, who will be treated for one year. The study is
assessing the efficacy of PlasmaCap IG by determining whether the mean
annual acute serious bacterial infection rate for the therapy is
statistically significantly lower than one infection per patient per
year. Evolve plans to submit a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to
the FDA and Health Canada based on the data generated from the adult
portion of the trial.
About PlasmaCap EBA
PlasmaCap EBA is an innovative technology for efficient capture of
plasma proteins at high yields and purities. PlasmaCap EBA uses
proprietary affinity adsorbents in expanded bed adsorption (EBA)
chromatography to capture plasma proteins directly from plasma or
fractionated plasma materials without the use of precipitating solvents
such as ethanol. Through substantial development efforts, PlasmaCap EBA
has been able to achieve significant capture yields for major plasma
proteins of therapeutic value.
About Evolve Biologics™
Evolve Biologics, a division of Therapure Biopharma Inc., is a leader in
the development and commercialization of plasma-derived therapeutics,
using its proprietary PlasmaCap EBA purification technology to more
efficiently and effectively meet growing global patient demand for these
life-saving products. The Company is currently in the process of
commercializing an exciting and innovative portfolio of product
candidates, including IVIG, (intravenous immunoglobulin) which is in
advanced stages of regulatory approval in Canada and the United States,
and Albumin (human serum albumin). The Company is headquartered in
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit www.evolvebiologics.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements,
other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties,
including uncertainties regarding the matters described in this press
release such as our ability to treat patients for one year in our IVIG
trial, our expectation that the first adult patient dosed will finish
the study within the next two weeks, our ability to continue to enroll
pediatric patients into the study and our ability to file a BLA with the
FDA on the data generated from this IVIG trial as well as the impact it
may have on Therapure Biopharma Inc. Forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release, and Therapure Biopharma Inc.
does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or
for any other reason, except as required by law.
Evolve Biologics™ is a trademark of Therapure Biopharma Inc.
