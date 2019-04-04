Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evolve Education : FYO 2018 Earnings Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

5 April 2019

Earnings guidance confirmed for FY19

Evolve Education Group Limited (Evolve) (ASX, NZX: EVO) confirms that its earnings for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 (FY19) will be within the guidance range provided at the time of its half year results announcement in November 2018.

Guidance provided at that time was that FY19 underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, and before non-recurring items) was expected to be in the range of $12m to $14m. With the completion of the financial year and preliminary work having been undertaken in respect of the financial results for the year, guidance for underlying EBITDA has narrowed to a range of NZ$13.2m to NZ$13.6m. Underlying EBITDA excludes material non-recurring items including goodwill impairment and net gains on sale of assets.

In November 2018 Evolve announced that the board was undertaking a capital management review. Development of Evolve's capital management strategy is well underway and the company will update the market once this has been completed.

ENDS

For any further inquiries please contact:

Stephen Davies

Chief Financial Officer

Evolve Education Group Limited

Email: stephen.davies@eeg.co.nz

Disclaimer

Evolve Education Group Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 02:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pNO-DEAL BREXIT MAY HAVE STEEP COSTS FOR SOME SECTORS : WTO chief
RE
10:37pFRAUD FIGHTER INSIGHTS : The Power of Data within Orchestration
PU
10:35pAFCON : Osaze regrets missing 2013 AFCON
AQ
10:35p$2.1BN DEAL WITH EMBRAER : Why we ordered 30 new E195-E2 jets, by Onyema, Air Peace boss
AQ
10:32pYONGNAM : Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
10:22pBEST : Announces New Eco-friendly Express Packaging
PU
10:22pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : quarterly profit likely fell sharply as chips drop
AQ
10:18pTrump says U.S-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks
RE
10:17pBIOTECH CROPS STILL A STICKING POINT IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL : sources
RE
10:17pEVOLVE EDUCATION : FYO 2018 Earnings Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
4Trump says U.S-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks
5AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About