Evolve Education : NZX F19 Result

Evolve Education Group Limited's finalised FY19 result for the full year ended 31 March 2019 (underlying EBITDA $13.3million) confirms its previously announced unaudited result issued in conjunction with its capital raise initiative on 8 May 2019.
Key features of the result include:
-
Net profit after tax before non-recurring items $5.5m1 (FY18 $12.0m)
-
Net loss after tax after non-recurring items, primarily goodwill impairment of $107.1m, $101.6m
-
Underlying EBITDA $13.3m1 (FY18 $21.6m)
The FY19 operating result was impacted by a 2% lower average occupancy across all childcare centres on a comparable basis (same centre occupancy) and an increase in head office costs of $3m for investment in infrastructure improvements to support the centre network.
CEO Rosanne Graham (commenced July 2018) noted that FY19 had been a year of "coming to grips with the issues impacting Evolve's overall performance and developing a comprehensive turnaround
plan to address the identified issues.
"FY19 was a year of consolidation and reinvestment in the organisation with the recruitment of
capability into our new management team and the development of our three year plan which we are now executing", she said.
The New Zealand turnaround plan has included divestment of parts of the business which have been under-performing or which no longer fit within the company's strategic criteria. The latter category
included the sale of in-home care operations PORSE and Au Pair Link. The selected centre divestments reflect the strategy to help consolidate the network to a position from which the company can then look to resume growth.
"We are focused on operational improvement within the existing portfolio and we plan to achieve
this by lifting occupancy over the coming one to three years, lifting staff engagement and retention, improving the presentation and appeal of Evolve's centres to a consistent quality standard and attracting new families through improved marketing" said Ms Graham. "In particular this means
investing in our centres, both in terms of physical infrastructure and facilities, as well as in our people to ensure we deliver a quality early childcare education service across the centre network throughout New Zealand. While operating as a national network brings advantages, we must also ensure that each centre is meeting the needs and preferences of the community it serves. These community needs reflect a wide range of requirements, in addition to meeting national curriculum priorities for all early childhood participants."
A significant feature of the second half of the financial year has entailed the development of a
capital management plan (signalled at the half year result in November 2018) to meet the obligations of the company's funding facilities with ASB, culminating in a fully underwritten $63.5m
accelerated rights entitlement offer to all eligible shareholders (both institutional and retail), announced on 8 May. The proceeds of the rights issue are being used to reduce bank debt ($30m) and to fund an initial phase of Australian centre acquisitions (NZ$25m), for additional working capital and to cover the costs of the issue. Details of the capital raise were announced on 8 May and involved an institutional offer period and bookbuild followed by a retail offer period and bookbuild. The rights issue is scheduled to be fully completed by 6 June .
Following completion of the capital raise, Evolve's core debt facility of $55m will be paid down to $25m, retaining a working capital facility of $8.5m. Evolve is forecast to remain well within its banking covenants for the foreseeable future.
The finalised FY19 result has confirmed the unaudited result released at the beginning of May when the company launched its accelerated rights entitlement offer.
The rights issue has been very well supported by existing institutional shareholders and the retail offer is currently in progress. Details of the outcome of the offer will be advised within the next few weeks.
Retiring Chair, Alistair Ryan, noted "The new capital will strengthen the company's balance sheet to allow the New Zealand turnaround plan to be progressed and to initiate a new growth opportunity
in Australia which will help to reduce risk and enhance earnings outlook across two jurisdictions, auguring well for the company's future prospects."
For more details of the New Zealand turnaround plan and Australian expansion initial phase please refer to the capital raising investor presentation dated 8 May 2019.
-
For detailed reconciliation refer FY19 financial result investor presentation page 14.
About Evolve Education Group
Evolve Education Group is one of New Zealand's leading providers of early childhood education (ECE), operating more than 120 centre-basedECE facilities around New Zealand, operating under brands that include Lollipops, Active Explorers, Learning Adventures, Little Earth Montessori, Little Lights, Little Wonders and Pascals.
NZX APPENDIX 1
EVOLVE EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Audited results for announcement to the market
|
Reporting Period
|
Year ended 31 March 2019
|
Previous Reporting Period
|
Year ended 31 March 2018
Revenue from ordinary activities
Profit (Loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders
Net profit (loss) attributable to the security holders
Interim/Final Dividend
Final Dividend
Record Date
Dividend Payment Date
Net tangible assets per security (NZ$)
Amount (NZ$'000s) Percentage Change
$137,177 -0.9%
($102,399) -1044.9%
($101,554) 2310.5%
|
Amount per
|
Imputed Amount
|
Security (NZ$)
|
per Security (NZ$)
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Previous
|
31-Mar-19
|
Corresponding
|
Period
|
(0.27)
|
(0.29)
Due to the nature of the Company's business, intangible assets are a major component of total assets. Accordingly the net assets per security is considered as a more useful measure and at 31 March 2019 it was NZ$0.29 (2018: NZ$0.87)
|
Details of entities over which control has
|
Not applicable
|
been gained or lost during the period
|
Details of associates and joint venture entities
Comments
Not applicable
Revenue from ordinary activities does not
include revenue from discontinued
operations.
Profit (Loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders does not include profit (loss) from discontinued operations.
Net tangible assets and net assets per security includes assets held for sale.
For additional information please refer to financial statements, results and media release attached.
Dividends during year
Interim dividend - cents per share
Final dividend - cents per share
|
Amount per
|
Imputed Amount
|
Security (NZ$)
|
per Security (NZ$)
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
Supplementary
|
|
dividend per
|
|
security (NZ$)
|
Date paid
|
$0.0000
|
N/A
|
Amount per
|
Imputed Amount
|
Security (NZ$)
|
per Security (NZ$)
|
$0.0200
|
$0.0078
|
Supplementary
|
|
dividend per
|
|
security (NZ$)
|
Date paid
|
$0.0035
|
28-Jun-18
Evolve Education Group Limited
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Year Ended 31 March 2019
The Directors present the Consolidated Financial Statements of Evolve Education Group Limited, for the year ended 31 March 2019
The Consolidated Financial Statements presented are signed for and on behalf of the Board and were authorised for issue on 27 May 2019
|
Alistair Ryan
|
Norah Barlow
|
Chair
|
Chair of Audit and Risk Committee
|
27 May 2019
|
27 May 2019
