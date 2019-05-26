Evolve Education : NZX F19 Result

Evolve Confirms FY19 Result

Evolve Education Group Limited's finalised FY19 result for the full year ended 31 March 2019 (underlying EBITDA $13.3million) confirms its previously announced unaudited result issued in conjunction with its capital raise initiative on 8 May 2019.

Key features of the result include:

Net profit after tax before non-recurring items $5.5m 1 (FY18 $12.0m)

non-recurring items $5.5m (FY18 $12.0m) Net loss after tax after non-recurring items, primarily goodwill impairment of $107.1m, $101.6m

non-recurring items, primarily goodwill impairment of $107.1m, $101.6m Underlying EBITDA $13.3m 1 (FY18 $21.6m)

The FY19 operating result was impacted by a 2% lower average occupancy across all childcare centres on a comparable basis (same centre occupancy) and an increase in head office costs of $3m for investment in infrastructure improvements to support the centre network.

CEO Rosanne Graham (commenced July 2018) noted that FY19 had been a year of "coming to grips with the issues impacting Evolve's overall performance and developing a comprehensive turnaround

plan to address the identified issues.

"FY19 was a year of consolidation and reinvestment in the organisation with the recruitment of

capability into our new management team and the development of our three year plan which we are now executing", she said.

The New Zealand turnaround plan has included divestment of parts of the business which have been under-performing or which no longer fit within the company's strategic criteria. The latter category

included the sale of in-home care operations PORSE and Au Pair Link. The selected centre divestments reflect the strategy to help consolidate the network to a position from which the company can then look to resume growth.

"We are focused on operational improvement within the existing portfolio and we plan to achieve

this by lifting occupancy over the coming one to three years, lifting staff engagement and retention, improving the presentation and appeal of Evolve's centres to a consistent quality standard and attracting new families through improved marketing" said Ms Graham. "In particular this means

investing in our centres, both in terms of physical infrastructure and facilities, as well as in our people to ensure we deliver a quality early childcare education service across the centre network throughout New Zealand. While operating as a national network brings advantages, we must also ensure that each centre is meeting the needs and preferences of the community it serves. These community needs reflect a wide range of requirements, in addition to meeting national curriculum priorities for all early childhood participants."