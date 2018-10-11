Evvnt : Transforms Event Calendar Industry in the U.S.

Evvnt,
an events marketing automation platform, today announced its first major
U.S. partnership with GateHouse
Media, one of the largest publishers of locally-based media in the
United States with the publishing giant leveraging the Evvnt premium
marketing platform to create real-time calendars.
Evvnt’s unique software-as-a-service tool enables marketers and event
organizers to promote an event to more than 3,500 listing sites by
completing a single listing quickly and efficiently – making it one of
the best places to promote events online.
“As our most strategic partnership to date in the U.S., GateHouse Media
saw a clear advantage in the way Evvnt can leverage distribution,
features, print and voice technology via SpokenLayer,” said Richard
Green, CEO, Evvnt. “We strive to consistently discover new opportunities
for our clients and look for ways to help them find revenue-generating,
time-saving options for the publishing market and the addition of
GateHouse helps solidify our mission going forward.”
Evvnt’s deal with GateHouse Media gives it access to more than 500 U.S.
newspapers across some of the largest cities. As part of the deal, Evvnt
will supply revenue-generating event calendars to GateHouse Media, which
will be active within hours of going live.
“We have an exceptional working relationship with GateHouse and we are
seeing immediate, ground-breaking results as we roll out our revenue
generating event calendars,” continued Green.
Some of the larger cities in the GateHouse portfolio that will leverage
the Evvnt platform for auto-generated calendars include:
-
Columbus, OH
-
Providence, RI
-
Palm Beach, FL
-
Akron, OH
-
Sarasota, FL
-
Gainesville and Ocala, FL
-
Daytona, FL
-
Jacksonville, FL
-
Fort Walton Beach, FL
-
Wilmington, NC
-
Fayetteville, NC
-
Augusta, GA
-
Athens, GA
-
Savannah, GA
-
Boston area including Worcester, Quincy, Brockton, Framingham, Fall
River, MA
-
Cape Cod, MA
-
Middletown, NY
-
Erie, PA
-
Springfield, MA
-
Topeka, KS
-
Stockton, CA
Evvnt is a dynamic and growing aggregator platform solution in the
global B2C and B2B event listings market. The company looks to replace
incumbent traditional events listing calendars with a platform dedicated
to generating millions of dollars of new business advertising revenue
from the events industry, as consumers continue to struggle to find good
events at a local level.
From a simple event submission, the Evvnt platform based on SaaS
technology automatically creates a selective listing of publishers’
specific events with locations attached making it far easier for event
organizers to get their events seen via further distribution to print
and voice, ensuring consumers can find local and relevant events quickly
and easily via search.
Supporting resources
About GateHouse Media
GateHouse Media, a holding company for New Media Investment Group, is
one of the largest publishers of locally based print and digital media
in the United States, headquartered in the town of Perinton, New York.As of April 2018, GateHouse Media publishes 144 daily newspapers,
684 community publications, and over 569 local-market websites in 38
states.
About Evvnt
Evvnt is focused on empowering event organizers and venues of all sizes,
to manage and promote events across the industry’s largest ecosystem of
event listing sites, calendars, directories, ticketing, social networks
and search engines from one single platform. Evvnt has worked with
40,000 customers in 139 countries with more than 3,500 of the most
visited event listings on the Internet.
