Evvnt : Transforms Event Calendar Industry in the U.S.

10/11/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

Signs Deal with GateHouse Media as Defacto Standard for Event Listings with More than 500 Newspapers Throughout U.S.

Evvnt, an events marketing automation platform, today announced its first major U.S. partnership with GateHouse Media, one of the largest publishers of locally-based media in the United States with the publishing giant leveraging the Evvnt premium marketing platform to create real-time calendars.

Evvnt’s unique software-as-a-service tool enables marketers and event organizers to promote an event to more than 3,500 listing sites by completing a single listing quickly and efficiently – making it one of the best places to promote events online.

“As our most strategic partnership to date in the U.S., GateHouse Media saw a clear advantage in the way Evvnt can leverage distribution, features, print and voice technology via SpokenLayer,” said Richard Green, CEO, Evvnt. “We strive to consistently discover new opportunities for our clients and look for ways to help them find revenue-generating, time-saving options for the publishing market and the addition of GateHouse helps solidify our mission going forward.”

Evvnt’s deal with GateHouse Media gives it access to more than 500 U.S. newspapers across some of the largest cities. As part of the deal, Evvnt will supply revenue-generating event calendars to GateHouse Media, which will be active within hours of going live.

“We have an exceptional working relationship with GateHouse and we are seeing immediate, ground-breaking results as we roll out our revenue generating event calendars,” continued Green.

Some of the larger cities in the GateHouse portfolio that will leverage the Evvnt platform for auto-generated calendars include:

  • Columbus, OH
  • Providence, RI
  • Palm Beach, FL
  • Akron, OH
  • Sarasota, FL
  • Gainesville and Ocala, FL
  • Daytona, FL
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Fort Walton Beach, FL
  • Wilmington, NC
  • Fayetteville, NC
  • Augusta, GA
  • Athens, GA
  • Savannah, GA
  • Boston area including Worcester, Quincy, Brockton, Framingham, Fall River, MA
  • Cape Cod, MA
  • Middletown, NY
  • Erie, PA
  • Springfield, MA
  • Topeka, KS
  • Stockton, CA

Evvnt is a dynamic and growing aggregator platform solution in the global B2C and B2B event listings market. The company looks to replace incumbent traditional events listing calendars with a platform dedicated to generating millions of dollars of new business advertising revenue from the events industry, as consumers continue to struggle to find good events at a local level.

From a simple event submission, the Evvnt platform based on SaaS technology automatically creates a selective listing of publishers’ specific events with locations attached making it far easier for event organizers to get their events seen via further distribution to print and voice, ensuring consumers can find local and relevant events quickly and easily via search.

Supporting resources

About GateHouse Media

GateHouse Media, a holding company for New Media Investment Group, is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and digital media in the United States, headquartered in the town of Perinton, New York.As of April 2018, GateHouse Media publishes 144 daily newspapers, 684 community publications, and over 569 local-market websites in 38 states.

About Evvnt

Evvnt is focused on empowering event organizers and venues of all sizes, to manage and promote events across the industry’s largest ecosystem of event listing sites, calendars, directories, ticketing, social networks and search engines from one single platform. Evvnt has worked with 40,000 customers in 139 countries with more than 3,500 of the most visited event listings on the Internet.


© Business Wire 2018
