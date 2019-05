Dai, who headed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) from 1995-2002, said the current yuan depreciation was a short-term market reaction to the U.S.-China trade war.

China is able to keep its stock market above 3,000 points in the future, Dai also said at a seminar in Beijing.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Dominique Patton; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Paul Tait)