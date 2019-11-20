Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ex-JPMorgan trader found guilty in U.S. currency-rigging trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 05:48pm EST

A former foreign exchange trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co was found guilty Wednesday of conspiring to rig trades for his own benefit.

Akshay Aiyer was convicted of one count of conspiracy by a jury in federal court in Manhattan, court records show. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3.

"This conviction serves as a reminder of our commitment to hold individuals responsible for their involvement in complex financial schemes which violate the integrity of the global financial markets," said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, of the U.S. Department of Justice, said in a statement.

A lawyer for Aiyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Aiyer, who lives in New York, was indicted in May 2018. Prosecutors said he conspired from at least October 2010 to July 2013 to eliminate competition by fixing prices of and rigging bids for Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African currencies.

Aiyer was at least the sixth person charged in Manhattan federal court in connection with a wide-ranging U.S. probe into currency manipulation by major banks.

Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS Group AG have entered related guilty pleas, and been collectively fined more than $2.8 billion.

Prosecutors said Aiyer and his co-conspirators swapped trading positions, customer information and pricing of customer orders through chat rooms, phone calls and text messages, in an effort to coordinate their own trading and boost profit, the indictment said.

Those co-conspirators included former traders Jason Katz, who worked at Barclays and BNP Paribas, and Christopher Cummins, who worked at Citigroup. Both pleaded guilty in January 2017 to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Brendan Pierson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.72% 169.2 Delayed Quote.13.22%
BNP PARIBAS 0.69% 51.1 Real-time Quote.28.56%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.22% 73.91 Delayed Quote.43.72%
CUMMINS INC. -1.28% 180.62 Delayed Quote.36.91%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.73% 129.63 Delayed Quote.33.80%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -0.04% 222.6 Delayed Quote.2.77%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 18.18% 143 End-of-day quote.297.22%
UBS GROUP -0.13% 11.98 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42pGoogle changes election ads policy to limit targeting
RE
06:41pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Financial Results For Half Year Ended 30 September 2019
PU
06:41pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement by an Associate, CDL Hospitality Trusts
PU
06:36pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Banking Code changes to assist low income customers and farmers in drought
PU
06:36pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :News Release: CDL and CapitaLand to redevelop Singapore's Liang Court site
PU
06:36pEQ : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
06:36pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Divestment and Acquisition of Hotels
PU
06:34pUnited Auto Workers president resigns amid corruption probe
RE
06:31pGerman exports stabilised, but trade risks remain - finance ministry
RE
06:31pTrudeau Turns to Trade-Deal Lieutenant to Quell Tension Over Energy -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
3NETEASE : NETEASE : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. - FCAU
5WHITE & WEDDLE, P.C. : Announces Judgment Against Subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group