Ex-Saudi intelligence official alleges Riyadh sent hit squad to kill him

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A former top-ranking Saudi intelligence
official living in exile in Canada alleged in a lawsuit filed in
a U.S. court on Thursday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
sent a team to kill him in 2018 but the effort was foiled by
Canadian authorities.
Saad al-Jabri was a long-time aide to Prince Mohammed bin
Nayef. The crown prince - known as MbS - ousted Nayef as heir to
the throne in a 2017 palace coup that left him the de facto
ruler of Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. ally.
People with knowledge of the situation told Reuters earlier
this year that Jabri has access to documents containing
sensitive information that MbS fears could be compromising.
In a 107-page lawsuit against MbS and 24 others filed in
federal court in the District of Columbia, Jabri said the crown
prince "dispatched a hit squad" to Canada in October 2018.
"(A) team of Saudi nationals traveled across the Atlantic
Ocean from Saudi Arabia ... with the intention of killing Dr.
Saad," said the lawsuit, which seeks punitive damages in an
amount to be determined at trial.
The Saudi government media office did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. The Saudi
embassy in Ottawa was not immediately available for comment.
The "hit squad" was comprised of members of a group close to
MbS called the Tiger Squad, and they carried two bags of
forensic tools and included someone who knew how to clean up
crime scenes, according to the lawsuit.
The men "attempted to enter Canada covertly, traveling on
tourist visas" and pretending not to know each other. Suspicious
border agents found a photo showing several of the men together,
"revealing their lie and thwarting their mission," it said.
The alleged incident took place less than two weeks after
Saudi agents murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the
kingdom's Istanbul consulate. Turkish sources told Reuters a
bone saw was used to dismember the journalist.
MbS came under international criticism over Khashoggi's
killing, which U.S. government sources say the Central
Intelligence Agency believes MbS approved and may have ordered.
The crown prince has denied ordered Khashoggi's killing but
said he ultimately bears "full responsibility" as the kingdom's
de facto leader.
Jabri's family says MbS has detained two of his adult
children and his brother to try to force his return.
Jabri, who described himself as a long-time ally of U.S.
intelligence services, said he filed the suit in the United
States in part because the alleged plot against him "involved
substantial conduct inside the United States".
The office of Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe
Champagne referred queries on the matter to the office of Public
Safety Minister Bill Blair, which did not respond to a request
for comment.
Canada's relations with Saudi Arabia have been poor since
August 2018, when Ottawa criticized Riyadh over human rights.
