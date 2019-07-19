Log in
Ex-economic adviser to Johnson interviewed for BOE governor role - The Times

07/19/2019 | 06:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London

(Reuters) - Gerard Lyons, a former economic adviser to Boris Johnson when he was London mayor, has been interviewed for the role of the governor of the Bank of England, an editor of the Times newspaper tweeted http://bit.ly/2xVMzbZ late on Friday.

Lyons has previously said that a no-deal Brexit may be the only viable option for leaving the European Union.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

