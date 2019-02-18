Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ex-finance minister Kudrin says detention of top U.S. investor is 'emergency' for Russian economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:03pm EST
Baring Vostok founder Calvey attends a court hearing in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The detention in Russia of Baring Vostok's U.S. founder Michael Calvey is an emergency for the Russian economy, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin, now head of the Audit Chamber, said on Monday.

"I find this particular situation (to be) an emergency for the economy," Kudrin tweeted. He said Calvey's detention shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's order not to jail people accused of economic crimes was being ignored.

Calvey, a senior partner at Baring Vostok and among Russia's most prominent foreign investors, was detained on Thursday along with other executives after investigators accused them of embezzling 2.5 billion roubles (29.21 million pounds).

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:08pUber agrees to pay VAT in Egypt - tax chief
RE
01:05pDAX : Germany bans Wirecard 'shorting' as prosecutors probe FT journalist
RE
01:03pEx-finance minister Kudrin says detention of top U.S. investor is 'emergency' for Russian economy
RE
12:33pEU's Juncker expects Trump to refrain from imposing higher tariffs on cars
RE
12:30piSkysoft Toolbox offers Proficient Solutions for iPhone Unlock
SE
12:29pGreece at risk of not getting euro zone cash as reforms lag - officials
RE
12:22pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Government's asset management taskforce revamped
PU
12:20pEuro zone banks in Britain must be ready for Brexit by March
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
3FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
4VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.