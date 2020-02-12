Exabeam : Names Jeff Romano Chief Customer Success Officer

Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, today announced the appointment of Jeff Romano to chief customer success officer. In his role, Romano will lead all post-sale customer service functions for Exabeam – including renewals, customer success, global support, professional services, education and partner enablement. Romano’s mission is to provide a seamless experience from onboarding through renewal and to ensure the customer sees immediate and ongoing value from the industry-leading Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP).

A veteran of the software industry for more than 25 years, Romano most recently served as the senior vice president of Global Services for UCaaS leader 8x8, where he led his organization through a transformation to a global enterprise support model.

Prior to 8x8, he held executive positions in the customer services organizations at ModelN, Birst, Navis, Portal Software (acquired by Oracle) and PeopleSoft. He began his career as a technical consultant for Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and Price Waterhouse (now IBM Global Services). Romano has a degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University.

“Jeff Romano’s expertise in achieving client success will prove invaluable to Exabeam as we continue to grow as a company and guide our customers to improve their security operations center efficiency and effectiveness. He has a strong track record of driving results, leading with a clear vision and transforming organizations. His experience will be a significant asset to Exabeam, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team,” said Nir Polak, CEO, Exabeam.

“Following strict principles has enabled me to grow organizations from as small as 10 people to more than 400 over my career, all while generating revenue quickly and profitably,” said Romano. “I look forward to bringing these principles to my new role at Exabeam, and I’m ready to start working with our customers to ensure they maintain a high level of satisfaction. Their success is my top priority, and I am thrilled to get started.”

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the Smarter SIEM™ company. We help security operations and insider threat teams work smarter, allowing them to detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks in 51 percent less time. Security organizations no longer have to live with excessive logging fees, missed distributed attacks and unknown threats, or manual investigations and remediation. With the modular Exabeam Security Management Platform, analysts can collect unlimited log data, use behavioral analytics to detect attacks, and automate incident response, both on-premise or in the cloud. Exabeam Smart Timelines, sequences of user and device behavior created using machine learning, further reduce the time and specialization required to detect attacker tactics, techniques and procedures. For more information, visit https://www.exabeam.com.

