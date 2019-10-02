Exabeam : Reveals Winners of Inaugural Security Management Excellence Awards

[24]7.ai, Jacobs Engineering Group, NTT DATA and Levi Strauss & Co. recognized for their innovative use of the Exabeam Security Management Platform at Spotlight19

SPOTLIGHT19 - Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, today revealed the winners of the inaugural Security Management Excellence Awards during its annual user conference, Spotlight19. [24]7.ai, Jacobs Engineering Group, NTT DATA, Levi Strauss & Co. and four runners-up were recognized for their extraordinary work using the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) to migrate to the cloud, manage insider threats, modernize their security operations and implement automation.

Winners and runners-up were chosen in the below four categories for the following projects:

Cloud Navigator: These organizations are mastering the potential of the cloud, combining top-notch security with providing highly accessible services in an agile environment.

Winner: [24]7.ai migrated to Exabeam SaaS Cloud so they could identify behavior in its various cloud environments. The move allowed them to centralize logging from 16 data centers around the world and consolidate their security management tools.

Runner-up: Procter & Gamble for deploying the Exabeam SMP on AWS at scale. The move from ArcSight allowed them to improve visibility by ingesting logs from many cloud applications.

Insider Threat Decoder: These organizations have developed innovative programs to detect and manage insider threats.

Winner: Jacobs Engineering Group successfully used Exabeam to identify various insider threats, including users copying files to removable media, unusual login activity from foreign locations and unusual time-related network activities, all within real time. Because of this, the security team was able to partner with legal and HR departments as incidents occurred, stopping threats before catastrophic damage could be imposed.

Runner-up: DBS Bank is recognized for using Exabeam Advanced Analytics to detect anomalies in its banking applications, including SWIFT, and to monitor traditional security use cases.

SIEM Modernizer: These organizations are leading the charge on modernizing their security operations, connecting powerful new technologies like UEBA and SOAR to existing capabilities.

Winner: NTT DATA consolidated 15 legacy SIEMs onto the Exabeam SMP and fully automated tier-1 SOC functions within nine months, which allowed analysts to focus on tasks with higher order thinking.

Runner-up: 2U rigorously customized and tuned its Exabeam instance to be able to detect advanced external and internal threats. As a result, its analysts have been able to catch every red team attack.

SOC Automator: These organizations are pushing the limits of automating their security operations to augment their teams.

Winner: Levi Strauss & Co. worked with its MSSP to deploy Exabeam to integrate with its endpoint detection and response (EDR) tool and fully automate an active containment playbook. This allows the company to respond to events in mere seconds without requiring analyst involvement.

Runner-up: Delta Air Lines helped its revenue protection organization improve the bottom line by automating previously labor-intensive internal fraud searches.

“Congratulations to the winners and runners-up of our inaugural Security Management Excellence Awards. We hope that other companies can look to them for inspiration on how to make the most of the Exabeam SMP. We are pleased to recognize them for both their creativity and cybersecurity expertise,” said Nir Polak, CEO, Exabeam. “We look forward to continuing our work with these companies--and our current and future customers--as they continue to push the boundaries of security management excellence.”

