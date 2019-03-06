Exactech : Knees Deliver Excellent Results

Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration
products for extremities, hip and knee, announced today new
scientific and clinical research that documents excellent results
with the Truliant®
Total Knee System implants and instruments and ExactechGPS®
computer-assisted technology. The studies, which also demonstrate
positive surgeon experience and improved accuracy in total joint
replacement, were recently presented at the 2019 Orthopaedic Research
Society (ORS) Meeting.
Excellent Patient Outcomes
A new
mid-term clinical follow-up study, led by Geoffrey Westrich, MD,
Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at the Hospital for Special
Surgery, reported excellent results with Exactech’s Optetrak Logic® PS
Knee System, demonstrating significant improvement in pain and function,
excellent range of motion and superior implant survivorship.1
“We had the opportunity to evaluate patients’ results five years after
surgery,” Westrich said. “The research explains our positive findings
and the excellent implant survivorship at intermediate term follow-up
and documents the encouraging reports we hear from these patients.”
Surgeons Report Fast Learning Curve, Intuitive Design
One
study demonstrated a fast learning curve with the Truliant
mechanical instrumentation with no significant increase in surgical time
during the learning period.1 An
additional study led by J. Craig Morrison, MD, of the Southern Joint
Replacement Institute in Nashville, Tenn., documented that the learning
curve required to add the benefits of computer navigation through use of
ExactechGPS TKA Plus was minimal— only two to three cases.1
“Due to the intuitive design of Exactech’s new knee instrumentation,
within a handful of cases, my staff and I were able to move through our
cases efficiently without disruption to the surgical workflow,” Morrison
said.
Improved Accuracy, Alignment
Two
studies evaluated the accuracy and precision of implanting Exactech
knees using ExactechGPS. One study showed significantly improved joint
alignment and increased the percentage of surgeons initially achieving
the desired resections compared to conventional instrumentation
regardless of surgeon’s experience with computer-assisted surgery or TKA
in general.1 Another study showed that the system helped
eliminate alignment outliers for improved accuracy.1
The Exactech Knee System is built upon four decades of clinical history
and has demonstrated excellent long-term clinical outcomes and 94 to 98
percent 10-year survivorship.1 Exactech’s newest knee
development, the Truliant
Total Knee System, is an award-winning platform of implants,
instruments and computer-assisted technology that helps surgeons achieve
reproducibility and efficiency in primary and revision total knee
arthroplasty. For more information, visit. www.TruliantKnee.com.
About Exactech
Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic
implant devices, related surgical instruments, and biologic materials,
as well as computer-assisted surgery technologies to hospitals and
physicians. The company manufactures many of its orthopaedic devices at
its Gainesville facility. Exactech’s orthopaedic products are used in
the restoration of bones and joints that have deteriorated as a result
of injury or diseases such as arthritis. Exactech markets its products
throughout the United States and in more than 30 markets in Europe,
Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Additional information about
Exactech can be found at www.exac.com.
References
1. Data on file at Exactech.
In vitro (bench) test results may not necessarily be indicative of
clinical performance.
