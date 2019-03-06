Exactech : Knees Deliver Excellent Results

Scientific Studies Demonstrate Exactech Knee System’s Positive Outcomes, User Experience and Accuracy

Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products for extremities, hip and knee, announced today new scientific and clinical research that documents excellent results with the Truliant® Total Knee System implants and instruments and ExactechGPS® computer-assisted technology. The studies, which also demonstrate positive surgeon experience and improved accuracy in total joint replacement, were recently presented at the 2019 Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Meeting.

Excellent Patient Outcomes

A new mid-term clinical follow-up study, led by Geoffrey Westrich, MD, Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery, reported excellent results with Exactech’s Optetrak Logic® PS Knee System, demonstrating significant improvement in pain and function, excellent range of motion and superior implant survivorship.1

“We had the opportunity to evaluate patients’ results five years after surgery,” Westrich said. “The research explains our positive findings and the excellent implant survivorship at intermediate term follow-up and documents the encouraging reports we hear from these patients.”

Surgeons Report Fast Learning Curve, Intuitive Design

One study demonstrated a fast learning curve with the Truliant mechanical instrumentation with no significant increase in surgical time during the learning period.1 An additional study led by J. Craig Morrison, MD, of the Southern Joint Replacement Institute in Nashville, Tenn., documented that the learning curve required to add the benefits of computer navigation through use of ExactechGPS TKA Plus was minimal— only two to three cases.1

“Due to the intuitive design of Exactech’s new knee instrumentation, within a handful of cases, my staff and I were able to move through our cases efficiently without disruption to the surgical workflow,” Morrison said.

Improved Accuracy, Alignment

Two studies evaluated the accuracy and precision of implanting Exactech knees using ExactechGPS. One study showed significantly improved joint alignment and increased the percentage of surgeons initially achieving the desired resections compared to conventional instrumentation regardless of surgeon’s experience with computer-assisted surgery or TKA in general.1 Another study showed that the system helped eliminate alignment outliers for improved accuracy.1

The Exactech Knee System is built upon four decades of clinical history and has demonstrated excellent long-term clinical outcomes and 94 to 98 percent 10-year survivorship.1 Exactech’s newest knee development, the Truliant Total Knee System, is an award-winning platform of implants, instruments and computer-assisted technology that helps surgeons achieve reproducibility and efficiency in primary and revision total knee arthroplasty. For more information, visit. www.TruliantKnee.com.

