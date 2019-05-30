Exactech : Launches Its Summer Internship Program with Record-Breaking Participants

Putting its new 67,000 square foot building and four-story parking garage to good use, Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products for extremities, hip, and knee, kicks off its summer internship program with a record-setting class. Forty-one college students from around the world have joined the Exactech family and will gain experience not only in their prospective fields, but also how to tackle real-life situations.

“After receiving feedback from last year’s group, we decided to make professional development a strong focus of our program,” said Nikki White, talent management program coordinator and one of the program’s directors. “They’ll learn how to file their taxes, understand benefits, think innovatively and network, in addition to receiving helpful resume, interviewing and LinkedIn tips from our recruiters.”

The interns will also receive professional headshots from local photographer John Jernigan, of Jim Jernigan’s Studio, and share their experience at the end of summer by giving the group a 1- to 2-minute presentation.

“This is our largest group yet. We have interns from UF, USF, UCF, Santa Fe and as far away as Spain, Venezuela, India, Syria and Jordan. They have a lot of great chemistry, and on their own, they have already created a community,” White said.

“A lot of us get together whether it’s over lunch, at a happy hour or at the springs,” said Lexi Bolton, a human resources intern. “My time here is already more fun knowing I have a community of friends built into my job.”

In addition to their job-specific duties, students have tackled their first group assignment by helping with Exactech’s annual employee appreciation event, which this year was a block party at the company’s headquarters.

“Our talented group of interns was a huge help. They provided the much-needed event support with incredible passion, skill and enthusiasm,” said Alissa Stokes, director of meeting and events.

Next, the interns will participate in a team-building activity - a snowball fight - and attend a panel discussion where former interns share their experiences and how it felt to transition to a full-time employee.

Exactech has internship opportunities throughout the year. Openings can be found at exac.com/careers.

