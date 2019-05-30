Exactech : Launches Its Summer Internship Program with Record-Breaking Participants

Putting its new 67,000 square foot building and four-story parking
garage to good use, Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint
restoration products for extremities, hip, and knee, kicks off its
summer internship program with a record-setting class. Forty-one college
students from around the world have joined the Exactech family and will
gain experience not only in their prospective fields, but also how to
tackle real-life situations.
“After receiving feedback from last year’s group, we decided to make
professional development a strong focus of our program,” said Nikki
White, talent management program coordinator and one of the program’s
directors. “They’ll learn how to file their taxes, understand benefits,
think innovatively and network, in addition to receiving helpful resume,
interviewing and LinkedIn tips from our recruiters.”
The interns will also receive professional headshots from local
photographer John Jernigan, of Jim Jernigan’s Studio, and share their
experience at the end of summer by giving the group a 1- to 2-minute
presentation.
“This is our largest group yet. We have interns from UF, USF, UCF, Santa
Fe and as far away as Spain, Venezuela, India, Syria and Jordan. They
have a lot of great chemistry, and on their own, they have already
created a community,” White said.
“A lot of us get together whether it’s over lunch, at a happy hour or at
the springs,” said Lexi Bolton, a human resources intern. “My time here
is already more fun knowing I have a community of friends built into my
job.”
In addition to their job-specific duties, students have tackled their
first group assignment by helping with Exactech’s annual employee
appreciation event, which this year was a block party at the company’s
headquarters.
“Our talented group of interns was a huge help. They provided the
much-needed event support with incredible passion, skill and
enthusiasm,” said Alissa Stokes, director of meeting and events.
Next, the interns will participate in a team-building activity - a
snowball fight - and attend a panel discussion where former interns
share their experiences and how it felt to transition to a full-time
employee.
Exactech has internship opportunities throughout the year. Openings can
be found at exac.com/careers.
