Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Examining the Impact Of COVID-19 On the Global Energy Sector: Explore Key insights from Infiniti Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Infiniti Research’s team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. To help companies across sectors to make headway against the adversities of the coronavirus outbreak on business operations, Infiniti presents immediate, impactful, and in-depth insights and action plans to navigate the crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005382/en/

Infiniti's post-COVID-19 business support solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Infiniti's post-COVID-19 business support solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The coronavirus outbreak has contributed to unprecedented challenges for the global energy sector. The industry is currently witnessing a dampened demand for oil, resulting in plummeting prices and declining production, especially amidst the Russia-OPEC price war. Similar price decline trends can also be observed in the electricity sector now, especially in European countries. Another major concern is the impact of the reduced demand on the utility companies’ cash flows and the consequent effect that this has on the energy sector.

Want more insights on how Infiniti’s post COVID-19 business support solutions are helping global energy sector companies? Request a free proposal to know more.

Infiniti Research has been working with some of the top global energy sector companies to understand their key challenges during the COVID-19 crisis and helping them formulate strategies and action plans to ensure business continuity. Based on our expertise in the energy sector, here are some of the key challenges that our experts have identified for the energy sector due to COVID-19:

  • In several countries, customers have been advised by energy regulators and governments to delay the payment of utility bills. Defaults on payments cause a cascade effect and impact the whole sector severely.
  • China is one of the global producers of several clean energy technologies, such as solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries. Since the coronavirus outbreak has delayed deliveries from China, renewable energy companies are struggling to comply with deadlines for equipment installation.
  • Many energy sector companies have considerably reduced or ceased their capital expenditure in order to cover up for the losses incurred. This is resulting in the delay of initiated projects and consequent decrease in the procurement of goods and services.

Want more insights on the COVID-19 challenges in the energy sector and what companies must do to thrive? Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:35aTERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08:35aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Investor pack
PU
08:35aDPR yet to issue guidelines on marginal field bid rounds
PU
08:35aScotland's Farmers Cracking on with the Crops
PU
08:35aCORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES : Reports $11.8m improvement in net income on 11.4% lower sales for the first quarter 2020
PU
08:35aSTARBUCKS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aRevelo Sets the Stage for Its Next Phase of Exploration and Growth
NE
08:35aArcWest Provides Exploration and COVID-19 Health and Safety Update
NE
08:35aGetchell Gold Corp. Further Reports on the Extensive Gold Mineralization and the Staking of an Additional 35 Claims at Fondaway Canyon
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
5INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Premier Inn owner Whitbread's $1.2 billion cash call knocks shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group