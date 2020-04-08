Exasol : Honored With 2020 Data Breakthrough Award

Exasol Recognized as “In-Memory Solution of the Year” by Annual Data Innovation Awards Program

Exasol, the analytics database, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “In-Memory Solution of the Year” award in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The inaugural Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from across the globe.

Exasol’s analytics database offers a powerful framework to perform advanced analytical tasks on large data volumes directly within the database. The platform is the perfect foundation for next generation analytics based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Exasol goes above and beyond with high-speed performance and scalability, making it simple for efficient resource management. Likewise, Exasol’s multi-platform capabilities provide organizations with maximum autonomy and flexibility, while also getting the most out of organizations’ cloud infrastructure.

“The Exasol in-memory analytics database is built to help our customers become truly data-driven and transform the way they do business, including on-premises, cloud or hybrid models,” said Mathias Golombek, CTO at Exasol. “With Exasol, organizations stay in full control of their data, which is not often the case with other cloud vendors. Additionally, Exasol’s analytics database easily integrates with Business Intelligence (BI) tools, helping organizations visualize data to make better business decisions. Our customers are seeing tangible results with our platform and I consider this award a testament to the hard work and innovative approach of the entire Exasol team.”

“Now that the value of data analytics is unquestioned, we are seeing that speed is a critical factor and that really, fast isn't fast enough when it comes to data analytics. To truly become data-centric and remain competitive, organizations need business insights in near real-time. The fastest and most cost-effective way to achieve this is with in-memory data processing,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Exasol is delivering a “breakthrough” in-memory data analytics platform and we are proud to recognize the Company as a 2020 Data Breakthrough Award winner.”

About Exasol

Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both – and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before. To learn more about Exasol please visit www.exasol.com

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

