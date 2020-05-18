Exasol : announces that due to a high level of investor demand for shares offered in the IPO the order book will be closed early on 19 May 2020

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): IPO

Exasol AG announces that due to a high level of investor demand for shares offered in the IPO the order book will be closed early on 19 May 2020



High investor demand within the price range for the total volume of the Offering (including over-allotment option and upsize option)

Offering period shortened by one day to Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Admission of the shares to trading in the European "Scale" growth segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange remains scheduled for Monday, 25 May 2020

Shares offered expected to be delivered one day earlier, i.e. on Monday, 25 May 2020

Nuremberg, 18 May 2020 - Exasol AG (ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9; www.exasol.com), a global technology company and provider of a next-generation software-based data engine, announces that the offer period for the shares offered in the IPO will be shortened by one day. The offer for the shares within the price range of EUR 8.50 to EUR 10.50 fixed for the IPO was launched for institutional investors on Friday, 15 May 2020 and now has a high level of oversubscription on the total volume of 9,205,250 shares (including over-allotment option and upsize option).

The Management Board therefore decided today and in agreement with Hauck & Aufhäuser to end the offer period early on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 at 12:00 noon (CEST) for private investors (subscription via Direct Place of Deutsche Börse AG) and at 2:00 pm (CEST) for institutional investors. The final offer price and the final issue volume are expected to be fixed on 19 May 2020. Investors will be informed about the allocation of the shares offered on 20 May 2020. Admission to trading in the European growth segment "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 25 May 2020, as is the delivery of the shares offered.

Exasol AG shares have the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A0LR9G9, the German "Wertpapierkennnummer" (WKN) A0LR9G and the ticker symbol EXL.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the IPO.

Exasol Press contact

Carla Gutierrez, Global Communications Manager

Phone: + 44 786 0151691

Email: Carla.gutierrez@exasol.com

About Exasol



Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both - and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before.

To learn more about Exasol please visit www.exasol.com

