Excalibur Equities Begins Construction on a Modern 16 Unit Apartment in the Flatbush Area of Brooklyn

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / Daniel Melamed, CEO of Excalibur Equities, is pleased to announce that his company has recently begun construction on a modern 16 unit apartment building in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, New York.

To learn more about Daniel Melamed and his company's development and management of residential and commercial real estate throughout Brooklyn

As a company spokesperson noted, the building in Flatbush includes both 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and features both elevators and a garage. Melamed estimates that the construction will be completed and the units will be on the market by Spring, 2019.

Flatbush is known as one of New York City's hottest regions, the spokesperson noted. Founded in 1651 by Dutch colonists, the neighborhood is made up of several subsections and has a population of around 111,000 residents.

Prior to being incorporated into the City of Brooklyn, Flatbush was its own town, and its former border goes through the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens. Flatbush includes or is near a number of notable locations, including Brooklyn College and Prospect Park.

Flatbush Avenue also goes through the area, which is bounded approximately by Parkside Ave. to the north and the Long Island Railroad tracks to the south. As one of Brooklyn's oldest streets, Flatbush Ave. used to be landlocked, and in the 17th century, it was a country lane.

It is probably difficult for most people to imagine today's busy Flatbush Ave. as a scenic lane that connected Dutch farming villages. By the 20th century, Flatbush had evolved into a 10-mile long, multi-lane corridor filled with plenty of vehicles.

"Flatbush Avenue, the main retail corridor, which runs diagonally between the northwest and southeast corners, is lined with Caribbean restaurants, discount stores, mobile phone shops, churches, clothing stores, hair salons and the restored 1929 Kings Theater," noted a New York Times article about the Flatbush area, adding that its promise of lower real estate prices often lure many buyers into the desirable area.

