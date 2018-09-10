Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excalibur Equities Begins Construction on a Modern 16 Unit Apartment in the Flatbush Area of Brooklyn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

The Residence, Which Features Both 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments, is Scheduled to be on the Market by Spring, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / Daniel Melamed, CEO of Excalibur Equities, is pleased to announce that his company has recently begun construction on a modern 16 unit apartment building in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, New York.

To learn more about Daniel Melamed and his company's development and management of residential and commercial real estate throughout Brooklyn, please visit https://www.danielmelamed.com/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511656/6dd4d60c-e4c1-46ac-9424-ce0181c1d80e.png

As a company spokesperson noted, the building in Flatbush includes both 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and features both elevators and a garage. Melamed estimates that the construction will be completed and the units will be on the market by Spring, 2019.

Flatbush is known as one of New York City's hottest regions, the spokesperson noted. Founded in 1651 by Dutch colonists, the neighborhood is made up of several subsections and has a population of around 111,000 residents.

Prior to being incorporated into the City of Brooklyn, Flatbush was its own town, and its former border goes through the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens. Flatbush includes or is near a number of notable locations, including Brooklyn College and Prospect Park.

Flatbush Avenue also goes through the area, which is bounded approximately by Parkside Ave. to the north and the Long Island Railroad tracks to the south. As one of Brooklyn's oldest streets, Flatbush Ave. used to be landlocked, and in the 17th century, it was a country lane.

It is probably difficult for most people to imagine today's busy Flatbush Ave. as a scenic lane that connected Dutch farming villages. By the 20th century, Flatbush had evolved into a 10-mile long, multi-lane corridor filled with plenty of vehicles.

"Flatbush Avenue, the main retail corridor, which runs diagonally between the northwest and southeast corners, is lined with Caribbean restaurants, discount stores, mobile phone shops, churches, clothing stores, hair salons and the restored 1929 Kings Theater," noted a New York Times article about the Flatbush area, adding that its promise of lower real estate prices often lure many buyers into the desirable area.

About Daniel Melamed:

Excalibur Equities was founded in 2015 by President and CEO Daniel Melamed. To date, the company owns and operates more than 30 properties throughout New York City with a primary focus on Brooklyn. Excalibur is a leader in the development and management of commercial and residential real estate across Brooklyn. For more information, please visit https://www.danielmelamed.com/.

Contact:

Maxwell Xu
Mxu@nxtfactor.com
9176337217

SOURCE: Excalibur Equities

https://www.accesswire.com/511656/Excalibur-Equities-Begins-Construction-on-a-Modern-16-Unit-Apartment-in-the-Flatbush-Area-of-Brooklyn

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pMOODY : Sweet spot no more
AQ
05:01pSPRINT : and Nokia first to demonstrate in the U.S. a 5G NR connection over Massive MIMO
PR
05:01pHD Supply Announces New Business Unit Leader
GL
05:01pAPS : Offers Three New Programs to Help Customers Use More Solar Energy
BU
05:01pFamily Office Exchange Establishes a CEO Advisory Board to Help Shape Strategy for the Future
GL
05:01pNOKIA OYJ : Sprint and Nokia first to demonstrate in the U.S. a 5G NR connection over Massive MIMO
GL
05:00pORIENT SECURITIES : DFZQ August net profit down 72% to RMB51.8m
AQ
05:00pUpco International Inc. Annouces Private Placement
NE
05:00pKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:59pHokkaido quake toll hits 44 as search operations called off
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
3TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
4UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
5SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB : SENSYS GATSO : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.