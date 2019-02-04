Excedo : - New Language Learning Approach for Global Business Professionals Launches

Developed in collaboration with Nikkei and Financial Times, Excedo is
now available in Japan
Excedo is proud to announce the launch today of its language learning
solution for business professionals. Excedo will help organisations and
their employees develop the competencies and communication skills needed
for global business. It is the first mobile English learning solution
built around a business skills framework and the first to combine
language, communication, and cross-cultural skills within a global
business context.
Designed to create a more effective approach to learning for business
professionals, Excedo is the result of 18 months development and
extensive field and product tests with more than 250 learners and 30
companies from Japan and Latin America.
Excedo was established as a joint venture with Nikkei Inc. and the
Financial Times in June 2017. It has been developed as a mobile
experience that also provides expert language coaches to guide and
motivate learners in order to ensure their progression.
The Excedo Method™ introduces a curriculum built on key competencies
identified for global business by the World Economic Forum and OECD, the
incorporation of an active learning approach that helps learners retain
upwards of 80% of content, and microlearning lessons that facilitate
faster and more frequent study.
“In today’s connected world, it is more imperative than ever for
business and professionals to communicate across borders and cultures.”
says Excedo CEO Tas Viglatzis. “We have built Excedo with that need in
mind: to create confident communicators who can build effective
relationships in a global business environment. As Japan looks to 2020
and beyond, we are delighted to be launching Excedo to help Japanese
companies and professionals reach their full potential globally.”
The Japan launch will be followed by additional launches in select
markets in Asia and Latin America later this year and in early 2020.
About Excedo
Excedo is a learning solution that enables business
professionals to communicate confidently and effectively across borders
and cultures – helping individuals and their organisations to succeed
globally. Our organisation is led by a team of experts in language
learning, online education, business skills development, and innovative
technology.
Excedo is the brainchild of our three co-founders: Tas Viglatzis (CEO),
Dr. Christoph Grau (COO) and Thu Doan (CCO), in collaboration with two
trusted global market leaders: Nikkei and the Financial Times.
Established in June 2017, Excedo has its headquarters in London, UK and
offices worldwide including in Tokyo, Bangkok, Barcelona, and Krakow.
