Excedo : - New Language Learning Approach for Global Business Professionals Launches

02/04/2019 | 11:01pm EST

Developed in collaboration with Nikkei and Financial Times, Excedo is now available in Japan

Excedo is proud to announce the launch today of its language learning solution for business professionals. Excedo will help organisations and their employees develop the competencies and communication skills needed for global business. It is the first mobile English learning solution built around a business skills framework and the first to combine language, communication, and cross-cultural skills within a global business context.

Designed to create a more effective approach to learning for business professionals, Excedo is the result of 18 months development and extensive field and product tests with more than 250 learners and 30 companies from Japan and Latin America.

Excedo was established as a joint venture with Nikkei Inc. and the Financial Times in June 2017. It has been developed as a mobile experience that also provides expert language coaches to guide and motivate learners in order to ensure their progression.

The Excedo Method™ introduces a curriculum built on key competencies identified for global business by the World Economic Forum and OECD, the incorporation of an active learning approach that helps learners retain upwards of 80% of content, and microlearning lessons that facilitate faster and more frequent study.

“In today’s connected world, it is more imperative than ever for business and professionals to communicate across borders and cultures.” says Excedo CEO Tas Viglatzis. “We have built Excedo with that need in mind: to create confident communicators who can build effective relationships in a global business environment. As Japan looks to 2020 and beyond, we are delighted to be launching Excedo to help Japanese companies and professionals reach their full potential globally.”

The Japan launch will be followed by additional launches in select markets in Asia and Latin America later this year and in early 2020.

About Excedo
Excedo is a learning solution that enables business professionals to communicate confidently and effectively across borders and cultures – helping individuals and their organisations to succeed globally. Our organisation is led by a team of experts in language learning, online education, business skills development, and innovative technology.

Excedo is the brainchild of our three co-founders: Tas Viglatzis (CEO), Dr. Christoph Grau (COO) and Thu Doan (CCO), in collaboration with two trusted global market leaders: Nikkei and the Financial Times. Established in June 2017, Excedo has its headquarters in London, UK and offices worldwide including in Tokyo, Bangkok, Barcelona, and Krakow.


© Business Wire 2019
