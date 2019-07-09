Log in
Excel Industries Names Bobby Kindle Director of Quality

07/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

HESSTON, Kan., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excel Industries, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment sold under the Hustler Turf Equipment and BigDog Mower Co. brand names, today announced the appointment of Bobby Kindle to director of quality. In this role, he will provide strategic and tactical leadership for the manufacturing quality team and be responsible for the development and execution of the overall product quality plan, standards and key performance indicators.  

“I’m excited to bring my expertise to Excel Industries,” said Kindle. “The company has a strong leadership team in place and vision for the future. I’m optimistic about growing our quality management system and helping evolve strategic plans.”

Kindle brings over 15 years of experience in leadership and industrial manufacturing to Excel. Most recently, Kindle served as a quality engineer for Wesco Aircraft, where he was responsible for the execution of the company’s quality system and implementing change for process improvements. He also spent time working for Big Dog Motorcycles, Cessna Aircraft and Senior Composites, among others.

“We’re pleased to have Bobby on board as we look to coordinate manufacturing, engineering and the integrated supply chain teams to drive product and process improvements,” said Brent E. Edmisten, vice president of Operations, Supply Chain Management and Engineering. “He has a strong track record of improving performance and is an excellent addition to the Excel Industries team.”

Kindle earned his Bachelor of Science in operations management at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. He resides in Benton, Kansas with his wife and two children. In his spare time, Kindle enjoys spending time with his family, motorcycles and sports.

About Excel Industries, Inc.
Founded in 1960 and based in Hesston, Kansas, Excel Industries is a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment. Excel introduced the world’s first zero-turn mower under the Hustler brand in 1964. Excel Industries has a global distribution network of more than 2,500 retailer partners in North America and 30 distributors worldwide.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for Excel Industries 
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com
215-681-0770

