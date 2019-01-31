Excel Medical : Promotes Jason Dvorak to Senior VP of Corporate Development

Seasoned Healthcare IT Executive to Lead Growth & Expand Strategic Partnerships

Excel Medical™, an innovator in Medical Device Integration (MDI) and analytics, today announced the appointment of Jason Dvorak as senior vice president of corporate development. In this newly created role, Jason joins Excel Medical’s leadership team to develop strategic alliances and partnerships, create broader industry relationships, and expand the company’s geographic presence.

Jason’s experience includes two decades of sales and senior management positions in the healthcare IT market. Jason will leverage his extensive sales experience, industry expertise and partnership knowledge to forge growth-oriented partnerships. His career started in healthcare sales where he consistently ranked as one of the top sales representatives in the U.S.

“Excel Medical’s vision is to continually innovate and challenge the status quo across the medical device industry,” said Lance Burton, president of Excel Medical. “This focus is fueling our growth by aligning our company with the right strategic partners and establishing our thought leadership position. Jason is a proven healthcare leader who shares our passion to drive results towards improving our healthcare systems, clinicians and the patients they serve. His ability to expand our partnership opportunities and support the sales and marketing teams is a natural progression for him and our company.”

Prior to joining Excel Medical, Jason has served in executive leadership roles and built strategic relationships with world-class companies including Epic, McKesson, GE, IBM, HP, and EMC.

Jason commented, “There is a renaissance happening right now in medical device integration where organizations are no longer accepting a single patient data point into a flowsheet. With the advent of mobility platforms like Epic’s Haiku, Canto, and Rover apps, clinicians want a complete patient picture - on demand and in real-time. Excel Medical is leading the charge in making streaming physiological data available to improve the quality of patient care and greater job satisfaction.”

Jason received his BS in Consumer Affairs in Business from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He also has extensive corporate strategy and leadership coursework from the University of Chicago School of Business.

About Excel

Excel Medical is the market leader in providing high resolution patient acquisition data, storage and delivery. The company’s technologies were designed with one goal in mind—to eradicate unexpected deaths in hospitals. There are more than 400,000 unexpected deaths in U.S. hospitals annually, making it the nation’s third-leading cause of death—behind only heart disease and cancer. Excel Medical’s “True North” is to make predictive analytics an actionable process, “predicting the preventable™”, making it possible to achieve zero unexpected hospital deaths. Excel Medical was founded in 1995, and its products/services are used by more than 80 percent of the top academic medical centers and children’s hospitals in the United States. Excel Medical works closely with leading healthcare innovators including IBM Watson, OBS Medical and Epic Systems. It is a privately-held company headquartered in Jupiter, FL, with customers throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

