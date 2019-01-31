Excel Medical : Promotes Jason Dvorak to Senior VP of Corporate Development

Excel
Medical™, an innovator in Medical
Device Integration (MDI) and analytics, today announced the
appointment of Jason Dvorak as senior vice president of corporate
development. In this newly created role, Jason joins Excel Medical’s
leadership team to develop strategic alliances and partnerships,
create broader industry relationships, and expand the company’s
geographic presence.
Jason’s experience includes two decades of sales and senior management
positions in the healthcare IT market. Jason will leverage his extensive
sales experience, industry expertise and partnership knowledge to forge
growth-oriented partnerships. His career started in healthcare sales
where he consistently ranked as one of the top sales representatives in
the U.S.
“Excel Medical’s vision is to continually innovate and challenge the
status quo across the medical device industry,” said Lance Burton,
president of Excel Medical. “This focus is fueling our growth by
aligning our company with the right strategic partners and establishing
our thought leadership position. Jason is a proven healthcare leader who
shares our passion to drive results towards improving our healthcare
systems, clinicians and the patients they serve. His ability to expand
our partnership opportunities and support the sales and marketing teams
is a natural progression for him and our company.”
Prior to joining Excel Medical, Jason has served in executive leadership
roles and built strategic relationships with world-class companies
including Epic, McKesson, GE, IBM, HP, and EMC.
Jason commented, “There is a renaissance happening right now in medical
device integration where organizations are no longer accepting a single
patient data point into a flowsheet. With the advent of mobility
platforms like Epic’s Haiku, Canto, and Rover apps, clinicians want a
complete patient picture - on demand and in real-time. Excel Medical is
leading the charge in making streaming physiological data available to
improve the quality of patient care and greater job satisfaction.”
Jason received his BS in Consumer Affairs in Business from the
University of Wisconsin in Madison. He also has extensive corporate
strategy and leadership coursework from the University of Chicago School
of Business.
About
Excel
Excel Medical is the market leader in providing high resolution patient
acquisition data, storage and delivery. The company’s technologies were
designed with one goal in mind—to eradicate unexpected deaths in
hospitals. There are more than 400,000 unexpected deaths in U.S.
hospitals annually, making it the nation’s third-leading cause of
death—behind only heart disease and cancer. Excel Medical’s “True North”
is to make predictive analytics an actionable process, “predicting the
preventable™”, making it possible to achieve zero unexpected hospital
deaths. Excel Medical was founded in 1995, and its products/services are
used by more than 80 percent of the top academic medical centers and
children’s hospitals in the United States. Excel Medical works closely
with leading healthcare innovators including IBM Watson, OBS Medical and
Epic Systems. It is a privately-held company headquartered in Jupiter,
FL, with customers throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005536/en/