Excel Search Group LLC Today Announced That It Has Entered into a Definitive Agreement to Merge with Profectus, LLC

05/30/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

The combination of Profectus and Excel Search Group brings together two top management consulting firms with more than 35 years of combined business success.

Excel Search Group is a Houston based business advisory and executive search firm with a solid portfolio of new and existing clients throughout Texas, including several Fortune 500 companies. Excel Search Group has helped several organizations achieve success by providing exceptional human capital.

With the addition of Excel Search Group, Profectus will have the ability to expand their international presence and industry portfolio. Not only will Profectus continue to attract top talent, but the integration of leadership will create a more strategic approach to clients and their overall objectives.

It is people that make any organization successful.

“People are your most important resource. Having a marketable product or service, and having efficient processes are extremely important. But without exceptional people to execute these plans and strategies, you won’t have a successful business,” said Gilbert Alba, President of Excel Search Group. “This is why the merger of both firms made sense. In today’s world, technology continues to grow and drive many company initiatives, but if you plan on moving your business forward, or achieving long lasting business success, human capital needs to be at the top of the list.”

“The merger of Excel Search Group and Profectus is a perfect match for our desired integrated platform. We are excited about the possibilities to continue to expand throughout North America,” commented Aaron Stewart, President of Profectus. "We formed Profectus with the objective to strengthen our position in the marketplace and provide a national platform to better serve our clients and candidates. We are well-positioned for this next stage of growth and footprint expansion. Gilbert and I are very excited about the opportunity to work together again and continue helping companies grow and hire the brightest people.”

About Profectus

Profectus, headquartered out of Houston, TX provides strategic management consulting and executive search services. Our knowledge and passion for people have allowed us to continue to grow and expand our portfolio in several different industries. We pride ourselves in helping businesses of all shapes and sizes reach their goals.

About Excel Search Group

Excel Search Group is a dynamic firm operating in a competitive and challenging business environment. We believe in working hard to produce effective, tailored solutions for our clients’ needs, solutions that are well presented and add value beyond what was thought possible. Our firm was built on a simple concept in making our clients’ business better.

Immediately following the close of the transaction, both leadership teams will be combined under the Profectus brand. Gilbert Alba will become CEO and Aaron Stewart will serve as President. For more information please contact Aaron Stewart - 713-248-9223 or visit us at www.profectusllc.com

Profectus. A forward thinking company.


© Business Wire 2019
