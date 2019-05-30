Excel Search Group LLC Today Announced That It Has Entered into a Definitive Agreement to Merge with Profectus, LLC

The combination of Profectus and Excel Search Group brings together two
top management consulting firms with more than 35 years of combined
business success.
Excel Search Group is a Houston based business advisory and executive
search firm with a solid portfolio of new and existing clients
throughout Texas, including several Fortune 500 companies. Excel Search
Group has helped several organizations achieve success by providing
exceptional human capital.
With the addition of Excel Search Group, Profectus will have the ability
to expand their international presence and industry portfolio. Not only
will Profectus continue to attract top talent, but the integration of
leadership will create a more strategic approach to clients and their
overall objectives.
It is people that make any organization successful.
“People are your most important resource. Having a marketable product or
service, and having efficient processes are extremely important. But
without exceptional people to execute these plans and strategies, you
won’t have a successful business,” said Gilbert Alba, President of Excel
Search Group. “This is why the merger of both firms made sense. In
today’s world, technology continues to grow and drive many company
initiatives, but if you plan on moving your business forward, or
achieving long lasting business success, human capital needs to be at
the top of the list.”
“The merger of Excel Search Group and Profectus is a perfect match for
our desired integrated platform. We are excited about the possibilities
to continue to expand throughout North America,” commented Aaron
Stewart, President of Profectus. "We formed Profectus with the objective
to strengthen our position in the marketplace and provide a national
platform to better serve our clients and candidates. We are
well-positioned for this next stage of growth and footprint expansion.
Gilbert and I are very excited about the opportunity to work together
again and continue helping companies grow and hire the brightest people.”
About Profectus
Profectus, headquartered out of Houston, TX provides strategic
management consulting and executive
search services. Our knowledge and passion for people have allowed
us to continue to grow and expand our portfolio in several different
industries. We pride ourselves in helping businesses of all shapes and
sizes reach their goals.
About Excel Search Group
Excel
Search Group is a dynamic firm operating in a competitive and
challenging business environment. We believe in working hard to produce
effective, tailored solutions for our clients’ needs, solutions that are
well presented and add value beyond what was thought possible. Our firm
was built on a simple concept in making our clients’ business better.
Immediately following the close of the transaction, both leadership
teams will be combined under the Profectus brand. Gilbert Alba will
become CEO and Aaron Stewart will serve as President. For more
information please contact Aaron Stewart - 713-248-9223 or visit us at www.profectusllc.com
Profectus. A forward thinking company.
