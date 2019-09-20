Excelerate Energy LP : U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Visits the Exquisite – the Hardest Working FSRU

September 20, 2019

Port Qasim, Pakistan - Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate) was honored to host Ambassador Paul W. Jones and a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan at the Exquisite, its LNG floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) co-owned with Nakilat located at Port Qasim in Karachi.

The Exquisite currently fulfills as much as 15% of Pakistan's domestic daily gas requirements. It is recognized in the industry as the most utilized FSRU worldwide and consistently sends gas into Pakistan's network at levels above its guaranteed capacity. It has been stationed at Port Qasim since March 2015, under a 15-year lease with Engro Elengy Terminal. Last week, the Exquisite performed its 250th ship-to-ship transfer of LNG in Pakistan - an industry record for the shortest amount of time to achieve this milestone.

Excelerate Managing Director Steven Kobos said, 'Excelerate is proud to stand at the intersection of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation in the energy sector,' adding that the company looks forward to expanding the Exquisite's LNG import capacity to meet Pakistan's growing gas demand in cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and Engro.

The U.S. Ambassador remarked, 'It is very nice to see the great contribution being made by Engro and Excelerate Energy through LNG to uplift Pakistan by supplying cleaner and cheaper fuel to ensure homes and industries get the gas they need for day-to-day use and to fulfill industrial requirements.'

Among the distinguished guests, the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority, Rear Admiral (Retired) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah and the President of Engro, Ghias Khan were in attendance.