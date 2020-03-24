Excellerate Manufacturing : Builds Mobile Medical Units to Support Healthcare Needs During COVID-19 Pandemic

Emergency deployable medical units offer rapid dispatch for hospital overflow during coronavirus pandemic

Excellerate Manufacturing, a national manufacturer of electrical assemblies and modular solutions including custom-engineered energy and construction made-to-stock assemblies, is building emergency deployable medical units to assist the nation in response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Rendering of Excellerate Emergency Deployable Medical Units provided by Excellerate Manufacturing (Graphic: Business Wire)

Excellerate’s Emergency Deployable Medical Units provide hospitals with much-needed additional space to help with hospital overflow capacity. The mobile units can be deployed and are available for ordering now across the United States.

“Every day the number of people infected by COVID-19 is increasing nationwide,” John Gunderson, president of Excellerate Manufacturing, said. “These medical units will add needed capacity to help our healthcare systems care for the vast amount of people who are currently sick and those who will be as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Each Excellerate Emergency Deployable Medical Unit can be configured to accommodate up to 48 patients, and be fully customized to feature the following space needs:

Mobile triage rooms

Exam rooms

Administrative space

Mobile laboratories

Radiology space

Mobile pharmacies

The units, which take approximately two weeks to construct, are designed with the highest standards of medical care including:

Configured to attach a primary and back-up source of power

Flexible power options including utility feed, generator and renewable solutions

Video-monitoring capabilities

Heating and cooling for patient comfort

Additional modification options including renewable energy power solutions, toilet facilities, potable water and waste connectivity, as well as customized HVAC options are available upon request.

For information on how you can request an Excellerate Emergency Deployable Medical Unit, contact Pat Orioles at pat.orioles@excelleratemfg.com or 920-428-0822.

About Excellerate Manufacturing

Excellerate is a national manufactured products company with a focus in electrical assemblies and modular solutions that range from made-to-stock assemblies through custom-engineered energy and construction solutions. With a focus on the electrical construction and sustainable energy markets, as well as data production, control, storage and distribution, Excellerate drives key product innovations for smart building processes that drive cost savings, productivity optimization and above all, safety. With an innovation hub specializing in renewable energy research and development, Excellerate leads the industry in future-focused products and processes. Excellerate has more than 300 employees across four manufacturing sites in Olathe, Kansas, and Appleton, Neenah and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For more information, visit ExcellerateMFG.com.

