Excellere Partners : Announces Promotions and Team Addition

Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm
specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams
through recapitalizations and management buyouts, is pleased to announce
the promotion of Mike Vieth to Principal, the promotions of Nick Coleman
and Matt Halverson to Vice President, and the addition of Tyler Ashley
as Origination Associate.
“We are very proud of the team that we are building at Excellere, and we
are excited to be developing strong talent such as Mike, Nick and Matt
within our organization,” said Brad Cornell, Partner at Excellere
Partners. “Since joining Excellere, Mike, Nick and Matt have each
demonstrated outstanding dedication, broad investment experience with
superior results, and excellent leadership and values that are integral
to our firm. We are pleased to announce their promotions and look
forward to their continued success and contributions to the firm in
their new positions. Furthermore, the addition of Tyler provides even
more depth to our firm-wide origination platform, and we are excited to
have him join us in support of our sourcing efforts.”
Mike Vieth joined Excellere Partners in 2014 as an Associate, and has
been a key team member on portfolio companies TrialCard Incorporated,
Two Labs Pharma Services and Concord Technologies. Nick Coleman joined
Excellere Partners in 2013, and has been a key team member on portfolio
companies Lucid Health, Medlogix, and Biocare Medical. Matt Halverson
joined Excellere Partners in early 2014, and has been a key team member
on portfolio companies AIS Healthcare, Mentis Neuro Health and SePRO.
Mike, Nick and Matt are all responsible for evaluating and executing new
investment opportunities, supporting management teams in the
implementation of portfolio company value creation initiatives, and
pursuing liquidity opportunities through dividend recapitalizations and
exit transactions.
Tyler Ashley joins Excellere from an East Coast-based middle market
buyout firm where he focused on sourcing new transactions and building
relationships with business owners as well as intermediaries. Mr. Ashley
earned an MBA from Babson College F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business
and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Wake Forest University.
About Excellere Partners
Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36
billion of committed capital across three funds, and specializes in
partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through
recapitalizations and management buyouts. The Firm employs a proven
research-driven, top down investment strategy, and supports its
entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation
process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for
scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on emerging
companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and
favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. The Firm’s targeted
industry sectors include energy, power, and infrastructure products and
services; healthcare; industrial technology and services; and business
services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com.
