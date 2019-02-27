Log in
Excellere Partners : Announces Promotions and Team Addition

02/27/2019 | 01:23pm EST

Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Vieth to Principal, the promotions of Nick Coleman and Matt Halverson to Vice President, and the addition of Tyler Ashley as Origination Associate.

“We are very proud of the team that we are building at Excellere, and we are excited to be developing strong talent such as Mike, Nick and Matt within our organization,” said Brad Cornell, Partner at Excellere Partners. “Since joining Excellere, Mike, Nick and Matt have each demonstrated outstanding dedication, broad investment experience with superior results, and excellent leadership and values that are integral to our firm. We are pleased to announce their promotions and look forward to their continued success and contributions to the firm in their new positions. Furthermore, the addition of Tyler provides even more depth to our firm-wide origination platform, and we are excited to have him join us in support of our sourcing efforts.”

Mike Vieth joined Excellere Partners in 2014 as an Associate, and has been a key team member on portfolio companies TrialCard Incorporated, Two Labs Pharma Services and Concord Technologies. Nick Coleman joined Excellere Partners in 2013, and has been a key team member on portfolio companies Lucid Health, Medlogix, and Biocare Medical. Matt Halverson joined Excellere Partners in early 2014, and has been a key team member on portfolio companies AIS Healthcare, Mentis Neuro Health and SePRO. Mike, Nick and Matt are all responsible for evaluating and executing new investment opportunities, supporting management teams in the implementation of portfolio company value creation initiatives, and pursuing liquidity opportunities through dividend recapitalizations and exit transactions.

Tyler Ashley joins Excellere from an East Coast-based middle market buyout firm where he focused on sourcing new transactions and building relationships with business owners as well as intermediaries. Mr. Ashley earned an MBA from Babson College F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Wake Forest University.

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital across three funds, and specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts. The Firm employs a proven research-driven, top down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on emerging companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. The Firm’s targeted industry sectors include energy, power, and infrastructure products and services; healthcare; industrial technology and services; and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
