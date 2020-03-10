Excellere Partners : Announces a Strategic Partnership With ParcelShield Holdings

Excellere Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in ParcelShield Holdings, LLC (“ParcelShield”), the leading provider of technology-enabled predictive parcel tracking and engagement services for healthcare clients. The ParcelShield partnership represents the fifth platform investment in Excellere Capital Fund III, L.P.

Over the past 17 years, ParcelShield (and its predecessor organizations, Dawson Healthcare Solutions and ParcelShield LLC) has established itself as the market leader in pharmacy parcel analytics and rescue services. ParcelShield’s solutions help pharmacies, hospitals, laboratories, and other healthcare organizations ensure proper handling and timely delivery of critical packages, such as high-dollar cost, time sensitive, temperature-controlled, and life sustaining prescriptions. Powered by a robust technology platform, these offerings improve coordination from the provider’s office to the patient’s home, enable greater adherence to prescribed drug regimens, and reduce pharmacy costs associated with complex drug therapies by limiting both missed shipments and the need to re-ship expensive and personalized drugs.

“Co-Founders Scott Knight and Doug Dawson are visionaries in the field and have built an exceptional management team, led by Guillermo Sollberger, that produced exceptional historical growth and has positioned the business for sustainable long-term success. We are honored to partner with the team to continue building on their vision for growth and expand the company’s reach across the healthcare ecosystem while adding complementary capabilities to its solution set,” said Brad Cornell, Partner at Excellere.

Brad went on to say, “Our investment in ParcelShield was prompted by our substantial activity and experience in the pharmacy services space, resulting in recognition of the increasing challenges that pharmacies face in coordinating delivery of critical, high-value prescriptions between healthcare organizations and patients. With the proliferation of biologics, regenerative medicines, and other high-value therapies, these challenges will only become more acute, and ParcelShield has developed a novel technology-enabled solution based on sophisticated, proven data models and high-touch coordination services that address these needs in ways that no other provider can.”

Guillermo Sollberger, President and CEO, said, “ParcelShield is at an exciting inflection point in its history and we were looking for a partner with a proven track record of helping high-growth companies scale into industry leaders. We believe there is a substantial opportunity to further enhance ParcelShield’s technology platform and develop novel solutions for existing and new customers.” Co-Founder Doug Dawson added, “While we had many options, we chose Excellere as they stood out based on their partnership approach, deep knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem and value creation process that will help ParcelShield capitalize on the multitude of exciting expansion opportunities during its next phase of growth.”

ParcelShield’s partnership with Excellere will provide strategic and financial resources to enhance and accelerate the realization of the company’s growth potential. To this end, ParcelShield management and Excellere intend to implement a multi-faceted growth strategy comprised of foundational investments that further enhance ParcelShield’s infrastructure, continued enhancement of the technology platform and artificial intelligence engine, development of complementary capabilities, and expansion into new end markets.

About ParcelShield

ParcelShield offers predictive surveillance technology, driven by machine learning algorithms, to protect critical package deliveries primarily for specialty pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and specialty pharmaceutical distributors in the United States. The Company’s primary service offerings include (i) predicting potential route disruptions and package distress using predictive analytics, monitoring shipments in real time through a customer-facing surveillance portal, (ii) intercepting distressed shipments and coordinating successful delivery, and (iii) proactively engaging consumers to coordinate on-time deliveries. The Company’s predictive services leverage a proprietary data model and analytics platform developed over more than 17 years in the industry to protect high-cost, temperature-sensitive, and urgent, life-sustaining pharmaceuticals. The Company maintains offices in Orlando, FL, Redmond, OR, and Danville, IL and employs approximately 80 people. For more information about ParcelShield please visit https://www.parcelshield.com/.

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. The firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on differentiated and growth-oriented companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. Excellere’s targeted industry sectors include healthcare services and products; industrial technology and specialty chemicals; and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com.

